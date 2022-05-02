Miami Beach remains the cornerstone of her business, so it makes sense that she’s learned the absolute best places to eat, stay, explore, and chill out in town. Her Miami background and expertise prove valuable for residents and tourists alike, which is why we asked her to share her top Miami recommendations. Read on for her guide to Miami’s most glamourous must-visit attractions.

The “Magic City” is especially attractive to high society celebs, which makes real estate one of its most lucrative industries. And in that space, Dina Goldentayer is a legend — recognized by Forbes and The Wall Street Journal for having a client base including Fortune 500 CEOs and prominent financiers.

We’re big fans of Miami, Florida here at UPROXX. From its eclectic dining options to its non-stop party scene to its diverse cultural influences, Miami never ceases to disappoint (except for being part of Florida and thereby linked to Florida’s politics). It’s a city that has something to offer everyone who visits.

WHY MIAMI?

Miami is alive in a way that other cities are trying to be. There is always something new to do, somewhere new to eat, and someone new to meet. The city has so much diversity and culture — it’s a place where everyone can feel like they belong. I am lucky to be able to call Miami home for nearly the last 20 years.

One thing every first-time visitor should see or do in Miami?

Anything on the water. Waterfront living is what South Florida is all about — hit the beach, rent a boat, go paddleboarding, or just enjoy dining by the Bay.

Best neighborhood for exploring the Miami art scene?

Wynwood. The whole neighborhood is dedicated to art. It is covered in colorful murals and unexpected turns at every corner. Try renting a ladybug golf cart for a tour. Definitely stop by Wynwood Walls, an outdoor museum of graffiti and street art that is at the center of the district.

Where to go to get the most lively nightlife?

Any spot created by Miami hospitality guru David Grutman. Swan in the Design District has an awesome dinner and bar vibe downstairs, and a lounge upstairs. The new Key Club in Coconut Grove is on my hit list to try. ZZ’s by Major Food Group is probably the hardest reservation to score as you have to be a member. Its ultra-chic and intimate in the heart of the Design District.

Best hotel or place to stay?

The Surf Club Four Seasons is really special located in Surfside, just a few blocks from Bal Harbour. The room design and hotel ambiance are beyond elegant, with a well-known cocktail lounge and several top restaurants under one roof. The poolside and beachfront scenes are both serene. The Surf Club is a perfect luxury beachside retreat with a step-back-in-time glamour.