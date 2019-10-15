It’s no secret that bartenders spend a lot of time in their places of work. They’re there for the hours when they’re actually on shift — prepping ingredients, mixing drinks, and cleaning up. They also spend time hanging around after shifts, chatting with coworkers and getting ready for the next day. It’s full-on, the bar game.

But sometimes bartenders want to branch out and see what else is out there, and the best way to learn what your fellow bartenders are working on, what’s trending, and sample innovative cocktails is to visit other bars and lounges. Allie Torres, bartender at Refinery Rooftop in New York City enjoys visiting other establishments, even traveling across the ocean to do so. One of her favorites is Lyaness (formerly Dandelyan), in London.

“It was crowned best bar in the world,” she says, “and as skeptical as I am hearing something like this, it did not disappoint. As a native New Yorker, we have an extremely high barometer for quality and I can tell you: this place is special.”

Besides the cocktails being wildly inventive, Torres was all about the Lyaness vibe. “The staff is so knowledgeable but also approachable. The energy in that room really sold me and rekindled my romance with true hospitality.”

Torres is not alone in her support of her fellow bartenders and mixologists. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their picks for the best cocktail bars in the world.