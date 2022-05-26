PART I — Where To Eat Komodo My good friend and business partner David Grutman has some of the best restaurants in Miami and I’m always going to his place. Komodo in Brickell has some of the best Asian food in the city and one of my favorites is the Peking Duck. There’s a famous “Duck Room” where you can check out the process of the ducks being prepped and cooked for the dining room. Komodo has three levels and a spot called the ‘Bird’s Nest’ that gives you a birds-eye view of the entire restaurant.

Swan In the heart of the Design District, David and Pharrell Williams opened Swan which is no doubt a go-to for anyone looking for great food, great cocktails, and a real party vibe. Ken Fulk designed the massive 13,500-square-foot space which features a magical outdoor garden, created by Raymond Jungles. The Caviar Pasta here is my favorite thing to eat, but you really can’t go wrong with any of the pasta, pizzas, or entrees like the Porterhouse. Swan also has some of the best desserts around so make sure you leave room. The Key Club If you head down south to Coconut Grove, The Key Club just opened in the historic Cocowalk area and serves up steak, seafood, and, a personal favorite of mine, the Chips & Caviar, and Surf and Turf Roll topped with seared wagyu — what’s not to love? It’s one of Miami’s hottest new restaurants and definitely has the best bar scene in the neighborhood.

Motek View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motek (@motekcafe) Motek is a family-run restaurant in Downtown Miami that serves some of the best kosher-style Israeli Mediterranean food. I love restaurants where you can go and order a bunch of food for the table to eat family-style and Motek is definitely that kind of place. They’ve got some great cuts of kosher meat which is always a plus for me, and I love that they have brunch all day. Nobu View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOBU (@noburestaurants) To me, Nobu is like the O.G. of Miami Beach restaurants and I always know I’m going to have a great time here. Chef Nobu is an icon among sushi chefs, the Japanese food here is incredible. The whole vibe of Nobu is cool and sophisticated.

PART II — Where To Party LIV Nightclub If you want to have the night of your life partying alongside some of the world’s most beautiful people and in the presence of some of the biggest celebrities, then LIV Nightclub at Miami Beach’s iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel is the place to do it. Everything about LIV is special. From the moment you descend the double staircase and make it onto their dancefloor. The insane acoustics and state-of-the-art lighting and sound are like no other, and make sure you look up and see the spider move to the beat of the music. You can catch me in the DJ Booth hanging with friends, or celebrities, depending on the night.

PART III — Where To Stay The Setai Miami Beach The Setai Miami Beach is where I love to staycation and relax. The rooms here offer luxurious amenities and I feel instantly at ease when I check in. I love soaking up some free time at the spa whenever I can get away from Papi Steak. The pool at the Setai is also the perfect place to spend a sunny day in this city, from swimming laps to having drinks in a lounge chair, it doesn’t get much more Miami than this.