Miami is a bustling hub for all things fine dining and nightlife. And if there’s one person who knows the ins and outs of the Magic City restaurant scene, it’s grill master and restauranteur David “Papi” Einhorn. He’s a proud partner of Papi Steak, a restaurant located in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth neighborhood. Serving elevated contemporary twists on classic chophouse dishes, Papi Steak — with the help of its namesake, Einhorn himself — has established itself as a must-visit Miami restaurant (especially for meat-lovers).
“I want to provide an experience to our guests that’s loosely modeled off of European summertime nightlife,” Einhorn tells UPROXX. “I love everything lavish, over-the-top, and hedonistic. I want to see and bring more of this vibe into the U.S., so my job here is to curate the guest experience to the full extent.”
Einhorn’s over-the-top lifestyle is an excellent source of inspiration for anyone looking to book an extravagant, party-filled weekend in one of the country’s hottest cities. If you’re ready to live it up, eat well, and experience the luxury Miami has to offer, check out Einhorn’s guide below. He’s sharing where to eat, party, and stay for an epic trip to Miami.
PART I — Where To Eat
Komodo
My good friend and business partner David Grutman has some of the best restaurants in Miami and I’m always going to his place. Komodo in Brickell has some of the best Asian food in the city and one of my favorites is the Peking Duck. There’s a famous “Duck Room” where you can check out the process of the ducks being prepped and cooked for the dining room. Komodo has three levels and a spot called the ‘Bird’s Nest’ that gives you a birds-eye view of the entire restaurant.
Swan
In the heart of the Design District, David and Pharrell Williams opened Swan which is no doubt a go-to for anyone looking for great food, great cocktails, and a real party vibe. Ken Fulk designed the massive 13,500-square-foot space which features a magical outdoor garden, created by Raymond Jungles. The Caviar Pasta here is my favorite thing to eat, but you really can’t go wrong with any of the pasta, pizzas, or entrees like the Porterhouse. Swan also has some of the best desserts around so make sure you leave room.
The Key Club
If you head down south to Coconut Grove, The Key Club just opened in the historic Cocowalk area and serves up steak, seafood, and, a personal favorite of mine, the Chips & Caviar, and Surf and Turf Roll topped with seared wagyu — what’s not to love? It’s one of Miami’s hottest new restaurants and definitely has the best bar scene in the neighborhood.
Motek
Motek is a family-run restaurant in Downtown Miami that serves some of the best kosher-style Israeli Mediterranean food. I love restaurants where you can go and order a bunch of food for the table to eat family-style and Motek is definitely that kind of place. They’ve got some great cuts of kosher meat which is always a plus for me, and I love that they have brunch all day.
Nobu
To me, Nobu is like the O.G. of Miami Beach restaurants and I always know I’m going to have a great time here. Chef Nobu is an icon among sushi chefs, the Japanese food here is incredible. The whole vibe of Nobu is cool and sophisticated.
PART II — Where To Party
LIV Nightclub
If you want to have the night of your life partying alongside some of the world’s most beautiful people and in the presence of some of the biggest celebrities, then LIV Nightclub at Miami Beach’s iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach Hotel is the place to do it. Everything about LIV is special. From the moment you descend the double staircase and make it onto their dancefloor. The insane acoustics and state-of-the-art lighting and sound are like no other, and make sure you look up and see the spider move to the beat of the music. You can catch me in the DJ Booth hanging with friends, or celebrities, depending on the night.
PART III — Where To Stay
The Setai Miami Beach
The Setai Miami Beach is where I love to staycation and relax. The rooms here offer luxurious amenities and I feel instantly at ease when I check in. I love soaking up some free time at the spa whenever I can get away from Papi Steak. The pool at the Setai is also the perfect place to spend a sunny day in this city, from swimming laps to having drinks in a lounge chair, it doesn’t get much more Miami than this.
The Goodtime Hotel
Pharrell Williams and David Grutman also opened up The Goodtime Hotel last year and it’s definitely got some of the best pool parties in the city. The entire hotel was designed by iconic designer Ken Fulk and it screams Art Deco Miami Beach with its amazing wallpapers and pastel colors. The hotel even has a library that was inspired by the famous Wes Anderson film character Margot Tennenbaum.