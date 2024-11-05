Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report. Every week we round up all the cookies at Crumbl, and rank them from least essential to most. Before we get into this week’s cookies, we need to start things off with a bit of a rant. From now into the foreseeable future, Crumbl is switching things up, moving from a weekly roster of six cookies to eight and sure, we can see that appealing to some people, but we think it’s a major misstep.
Part of what makes hitting up Crumbl every week fun is how exclusive each week’s lineup seems. There is an air of curation to the menu, it feels well-thought-out and usually follows some sort of loose theme. But dropping two more cookies per week, that once curated menu starts to feel bloated. And more cookies doesn’t necessarily mean more interesting flavors, instead, we’re just getting more repeats from weeks past.
Crumbl’s menu also isn’t set up for a lineup of eight, the cookies come in packs of four, six, and 12, usually at a discounted price. So if you want all eight, you have to order a six-pack, and then order two individual cookies, which drives up the cost.
We’re telling you, this eight cookie business is a bad move. I’ve heard from Crumbl employees that this is temporary because historically Crumbl sales drop at this time of the year, so the bigger roster is a way of bringing in more business. We hope that’s true, but haven’t heard official word from Crumbl, so for now we can only hope.
Okay, rant officially over. Let’s get to this week’s cookie ranking.
8. Peanut Butter Blossom
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The last time Peanut Butter Blossom was on the menu was just over a month ago, and back then we named this the worst cookie of the week, and once again, this cookie fell short. See, this is why Crumbl doesn’t need to expand its roster, it’s just giving the duds a second life.
This cookie features a peanut butter base dusted with white sugar, with a dollop of fudge frosting in the middle. The flavor is a mix of salty and sweet sensations, with a dry base that is remedied and balanced out by the chocolate fudge. Unfortunately, there isn’t nearly enough chocolate fudge to make this one work.
The Bottom Line:
This is a skip. It’s unbalanced, with an unremarkable flavor.
7. Milk Chocolate Chip
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Because some form of chocolate chip cookie is available every week, this cookie always feels a bit inessential, but this week since the lineup is bigger, it feels even less inessential. If that’s possible.
Look, this is a great chocolate chip cookie, it’s gooey, chocolatey, and has a delicious brown sugar and butter base, but if you’re looking for any cookie to eliminate so you can pick up the six-pack without feeling like you’re missing something, this is one of those cookies.
The Bottom Line:
It’s with a heavy heart that we say, skip this one. It tastes great, but if you’re trying to get that six-pack discount box, this one has to go.
6. Strawberry Cupcake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
This cookie is pretty good, it features a delicately sweet vanilla base with a thick swirl of slightly tangy strawberry cream cheese frosting, with some white sprinkles providing a nice visual.
The cookie is strangely refreshing, which is something I never thought I’d say about a cookie. My only gripe? It feels out of place in the fall. This is a spring and summer cookie!
It’s a small complaint but when you’re ranking tasty cookies, you need something to be picky about.
The Bottom Line:
A pretty delicious cookie that feels out of place with this autumnal weather we’re experiencing.
5. The Original Pink Sugar Cookie
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The Pink Sugar Cookie returns! We love this cookie, it has an almond-base with a thick smear of pink almond frosting. The cookie has a sweet and nutty flavor with undertones of cherry.
Visually, it’s a bit boring (and mine was botched somehow), but it delivers big flavor, and that’s the most important thing.
The Bottom Line:
A standard sugar cookie, elevated with flavors of almond and cherry.
4. Oatmeal Raisin
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
I like an interesting and adventurous cookie as much as the next Crumbl fan, but sometimes the brand is at its best when it’s playing the classics, and as conceptually boring as this cookie is, it’s f*cking delicious.
The cookie features a fragrant, sweet, and earthy cinnamon base, with purple raisins providing a rush of fruitiness on the aftertaste. The texture of this cookie is a bit grainy and a little laborious to chew, but the flavor is so damn good that I don’t mind that it takes more effort to eat than the other cookies.
The Bottom Line:
Possibly the best classic oatmeal cookie you’ll ever eat.
3. Original ft. M&M’s Candies
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
See what I mean about playing the classics? Everyone, regardless of whether or not you’ve been to Crumbl, has had an M&M cookie, but this is by far the best one I’ve ever had.
The texture is amazing here; it has a slightly crunchier exterior but a soft chew, with a sweet sugar cookie base and M&Ms spread generously throughout the cookie, offering a burst of milk chocolate with every bite.
The Bottom Line:
A perfectly balanced, sweet, and chocolatey M&M cookie. If you’ve felt burned by this style of cookie in the past, try Crumbl’s version, it’s out of this world.
2. New York Cheesecake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
The New York Cheesecake cookie takes the best of both cheesecake and cookie and slams them together into one harmonious dessert.
This cookie features a buttery graham cracker base, topped with tangy and sweet vanilla cheesecake frosting, and a heavy dusting of graham cracker streusel. The texture of this cookie is perfect, it’s crumbly, crunchy, yet soft, with a sweet, earthy flavor, and a tangy, rich aftertaste.
If your favorite part of a slice of cheesecake is the graham cracker crust, this delivers a whole lot of that, while still giving that decadent cheesecake vibe.
The Bottom Line:
Call me crazy, but I rather have this cookie than a slice of actual New York Cheesecake.
1. Butter Cake
Thoughts & Tasting Notes:
Wow, a fork of this Butter Cake might just be heaven on earth. This cake is incredibly moist, almost to the point of being gooey, with a buttery and sweet vanilla base, a thick layer of toasty and rich buttercream frosting, and a dollop of vanilla bean whipped cream.
The only thing that could make this sweet, delicate, floral treat taste even better is swapping out that whipped cream for a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. But of course, Crumbl can’t make that work (it would melt all over your cake during transit), but that doesn’t mean you can’t do it once you’re at home.
The Bottom Line:
Of Crumbl’s many delicious cakes, the Butter Cake is easily one of the best. If you’re looking for the one essential dessert at Crumbl this week, this is the one.
