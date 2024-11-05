Welcome to the Crumbl Cookie report. Every week we round up all the cookies at Crumbl, and rank them from least essential to most. Before we get into this week’s cookies, we need to start things off with a bit of a rant. From now into the foreseeable future, Crumbl is switching things up, moving from a weekly roster of six cookies to eight and sure, we can see that appealing to some people, but we think it’s a major misstep.

Part of what makes hitting up Crumbl every week fun is how exclusive each week’s lineup seems. There is an air of curation to the menu, it feels well-thought-out and usually follows some sort of loose theme. But dropping two more cookies per week, that once curated menu starts to feel bloated. And more cookies doesn’t necessarily mean more interesting flavors, instead, we’re just getting more repeats from weeks past.

Crumbl’s menu also isn’t set up for a lineup of eight, the cookies come in packs of four, six, and 12, usually at a discounted price. So if you want all eight, you have to order a six-pack, and then order two individual cookies, which drives up the cost.

We’re telling you, this eight cookie business is a bad move. I’ve heard from Crumbl employees that this is temporary because historically Crumbl sales drop at this time of the year, so the bigger roster is a way of bringing in more business. We hope that’s true, but haven’t heard official word from Crumbl, so for now we can only hope.

Okay, rant officially over. Let’s get to this week’s cookie ranking.

8. Peanut Butter Blossom

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

The last time Peanut Butter Blossom was on the menu was just over a month ago, and back then we named this the worst cookie of the week, and once again, this cookie fell short. See, this is why Crumbl doesn’t need to expand its roster, it’s just giving the duds a second life.

This cookie features a peanut butter base dusted with white sugar, with a dollop of fudge frosting in the middle. The flavor is a mix of salty and sweet sensations, with a dry base that is remedied and balanced out by the chocolate fudge. Unfortunately, there isn’t nearly enough chocolate fudge to make this one work.

The Bottom Line:

This is a skip. It’s unbalanced, with an unremarkable flavor.

7. Milk Chocolate Chip

Thoughts & Tasting Notes:

Because some form of chocolate chip cookie is available every week, this cookie always feels a bit inessential, but this week since the lineup is bigger, it feels even less inessential. If that’s possible.