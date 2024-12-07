As tens of thousands of art enthusiasts from across the globe flock to attend Art Basel Miami this weekend, you can bet your hat that the style is gonna be absolutely on fire. From the legendary and often exclusive Art Basel Miami parties, to actual fashion events, to the scene out in the streets, this weekend is sure to shine set trends.

Here are a few of the top highlights to keep your eyes on as Basel blasts off.

LVMH Culture House

Address: 151 NE 41st Street, 3rd Floor, Miami Florida, 33137

First, let’s break down the acronym. Louis Vuitton – Moët – Henessey. Style and influence? Check. LVMH Culture House is setting it off in Miami’s Design District for a 5-day pop-up residence. Public events throughout the week include an art gallery, panel discussions with leaders from LVMH brands and, the gold star for our taste buds, an appearance from rapper Slick Rick in celebration of the 25th anniversary of his album “The Art of Storytelling.” The fact that this pop up is open to the public speaks volumes to LVMH’s push for accessibility of culture so don’t be intimidated, just get in there.

Maison Margiela x Kozo

Address: 142 NE 41st St, Miami, FL 33137

An ultra premium fashion house touted by the likes of Jay-Z and Beyonce, Maison Margiela has collaborated with visual artist Kozo on a capsule collection available at their Design District store. With a fun pivot from the run of the mill artist collabs, Kozo is actually a Brooklyn-based tattoo artist known for his micro-realistic colored tattoos that mash up classical art with modern pop culture. 18 customized designs are presented and available with the tattoo needle used to create them included in the packaging. This is sure to be a hot ticket so go catch a glimpse while you can.

The Gucci Snow Globe

Address: 95 NE 40th Street, Miami, Florida 33137

Gucci is kicking it off big with a delightfully ironic snow globe installation at Sweet Bird North Plaza. The installation between Gucci’s twin boutiques features a scene filled with Gucci luggage and miniature depictions of landmarks like Palazzo Gucci in Florence and the Wooster Street boutique in NYC. Gucci is also unveiling an Art Walls series by artist Corydon Cowansage with three murals. This activation is sure to attract some serious fashion forward foot traffic so stop by to catch a glimpse not only of what Gucci has created, but of all the swag it will surely attract.

AUTRY x Rob Pruitt

ADDRESS: 331 23rd St. Miami Beach, FL 33139

The 80’s inspired sneaker brand AUTRY is putting ten toes down in Miami this week to debut its new sneaker collaboration with American artist Rob Pruitt.In a truly bold and unique activation, Autry chromed out an actual gas station, customizing it for the occasion into the “Autry Art Station”, inspired by Pruitt’s renowned chrome artworks including tire sculptures. The Rob Pruitt x Autry sneakers put a fresh sheen on the brand’s Medalist Low shoe model with a mirror-effect chrome leather and prominently display the artist’s signature on the shoe side and outsole. Only 2,500 pairs will be made available for this drop so be sure to pull up to the pump and get yours while they last.

The Ethereal Runway & Gallery Show

Address: 1300 South Miami Avenue Miami, FL 33130

If you want a full on runway and fashion party experience, the Dua Hotel Miami is hosting Ethereal, a mega fashion event featuring international designers La Musa, Maribel Julcahuanca and Chavelis Playhouse (LA, NY, Paris). Artists Lucas Goly, MIKAL AKAR, Trace will be painting live, customizing jackets, tuxedo’s and more. Guests will be treated to live music sets from Just Call Me Snow, Russel, Return Records. Ethereal is jumping off on Sat Dec 7th at 8pm. Get your tix in advance here.