Concert tickets, new clothes, wellness hacks, sneakers, a Nintendo Switch 2 — there are no shortage of cool things this summer that you can be spending your money on, but if you’re in the habit of checking your bank app often only to wonder how you’re going to pay for everything, have you considered how much you’re spending on food?
At a certain point, everybody realizes that the cheapest way to eat is by going to the market and putting in the work at the stove to make all of your meals, but that isn’t possible for everyone. So turning to fast food seems like a smart move, but with prices going up on pretty much everything, fast food is the silent bank killer. One meal or two might not break the bank, but if you’re picking up every meal of the day via a drive-thru or sit-down restaurant, you’re going to go broke really fast.
So we’re here to help save you some of that hard-earned cash by shouting out the best fast food and restaurant food deals you can take advantage of this month! Let’s dive in.
Applebee’s — Applebee’s $9.99 Really Big Meal Deal is getting an expansion! The deal now features your choice between a Big Cluckin’ Chicken Sandwich, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, and the new Big Banging Burger, plus an endless serving of fries and unlimited fountain drinks. With prices like these, you have to wonder what the point of even going to a drive-thru is anymore!
Arby’s — Join Arby’s Rewards, reach $25 in spending, and you’ll get $5 off your next order. What we love about this deal is that you don’t have to hit $25 each time, the Arby’s Rewards app keeps track of each visit and dollar spent, awarding you the coupon every time you hit $25. That’s a great deal for hardcore Arby’s eaters.
Carl’s Jr. — Right now Carl’s Jr is offering a Snack Stash deal for $5.99. The deal lets you pick between any combination of three of the following: 6-piece Jalapeño Popper Bites, Waffle Fries, Onion Rings, Small Fries or Fried Zucchini. Carl’s Jr is coming for Jack in the Box’s crown for the best fast food to eat while stoned.
Checkers/Rally’s — Rally’s has just announced the $4 Unbeatable Meal Deal which features your choice of a Spicy Chicken Sandwich or Cheese Double, a value-order of fries, a cinnamon apple pie, and a small drink. Hands down, this is one of the best deals currently in fast food.
Church’s Chicken — For a limited time, you can pick up any of the two following menu items for just $4: Tender Wraps, Classic Chicken Sandwich, Crinkle Cut Fries, or 4-piece Boneless wings. It’s essentially a drinkless build your own meal from Church’s! It’s one of the better deals out there right now, so we appreciate Church’s for giving us some real value.
Del Taco — Del Taco has just unveiled a new subsection of its menu, which they call the El Big Box. For $5, you can grab the Clásico El Big Box, which features a beef & bean burrito (no cheese?), mini quesadilla, value fries, and a medium drink. $7 will get you the Mex Faves El Big Box, which features a beef and bean (again, no cheese) burrito, a grilled chicken taco, soft snack taco, mini quesadilla, and a medium drink. And for $9, you can pick up the Ameri-Mex El Big Box, which features a Double Del Cheeseburger, bean and cheese burrito (there’s the cheese!), soft snack taco, value crinkle-cut fries, and a medium drink.
Denny’s — Denny’s is offering a Buy One Get One for $1 deal on their Grand Slam breakfasts. That includes the All-American Slam (which consists of three scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, bacon, sausage, hashbrowns, and bread) and the Original Grand Slam (two pancakes, eggs, bacon, and sausage).
Dunkin — For an unspecified amount of time, Dunkin’ is now offering breakfast eaters the $6 Meal Deal, which features a six-piece side of hashbrowns, a Sausage Egg & Cheese croissant, and a medium coffee.
Jack in the Box — When ordering via the Jack in the Box app, you can pick up two Jumbo Jack’s for $5. It’s not a balanced or complete meal, but two sandwiches for $5 is good enough to get you by.
KFC — For an unspecified amount of time, KFC fans can score two sides and two drinks for $7. To claim the deal, simply order via the KFC app or at the KFC website.
Long John Silver’s — For just $6, you can pick up the Fish and Chicken Basket, which features one chicken strip, one fried fish, a side, and two hush puppies. That’s a pretty great deal!
McDonald’s — The $5 Meal Deal is still going strong at McDonald’s. The meal consists of a 4-piece McNugget order, small fries, a small drink, and your choice of the McChicken or McDouble. Obviously, for best results, grab that McDouble.
Papa John’s — Pick up an XL 16-inch one topping Shaq-A-Roni pizza for just $12.99. Considering a typical XL pie from Papa John’s will cost you over $20, this is a pretty monster-sized deal.
Popeyes — From now until June 1st, you can pick up the Signature Chicken Bix Box for $6-$6.99. The box features two pieces of dark meat chicken, two regular sides, and one biscuit. This is a great deal for fans of juicy, tender dark meat.
Shake Shack — From now until June 27th you can score a free order of fries when you spend more than $10 on the Shack app every Friday. It’s not our favorite deal, considering Shake Shack’s fries aren’t the best, but hey, free fries. It’s hard to complain about that.
Subway — From now until May 31st, you can pick up any Footlong sandwich for just $6.99. To claim the deal, order through the Subway app or via the Subway website by using the code “699FL” at checkout.
Wendy’s — Wendy’s $5 Biggie Bag is still one of our favorite fast food deals right now. For just $5 you can score either a Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger, Crispy Chicken Sandwich or Double Stack, plus a four piece order of nuggets, small fries, and a drink. What a steal.
Wingstop — Wingstop’s new Hot Honey Rub Box will get you three chicken tenders tossed in the brand’s new Hot Honey Rub seasoning and a side of Hot Honey Rub fries for $8. Not the greatest deal, but hey, it’s new!