Concert tickets, new clothes, wellness hacks, sneakers, a Nintendo Switch 2 — there are no shortage of cool things this summer that you can be spending your money on, but if you’re in the habit of checking your bank app often only to wonder how you’re going to pay for everything, have you considered how much you’re spending on food?

At a certain point, everybody realizes that the cheapest way to eat is by going to the market and putting in the work at the stove to make all of your meals, but that isn’t possible for everyone. So turning to fast food seems like a smart move, but with prices going up on pretty much everything, fast food is the silent bank killer. One meal or two might not break the bank, but if you’re picking up every meal of the day via a drive-thru or sit-down restaurant, you’re going to go broke really fast.

So we’re here to help save you some of that hard-earned cash by shouting out the best fast food and restaurant food deals you can take advantage of this month! Let’s dive in.

Applebee’s — Applebee’s $9.99 Really Big Meal Deal is getting an expansion! The deal now features your choice between a Big Cluckin’ Chicken Sandwich, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, and the new Big Banging Burger, plus an endless serving of fries and unlimited fountain drinks. With prices like these, you have to wonder what the point of even going to a drive-thru is anymore!

Arby’s — Join Arby’s Rewards, reach $25 in spending, and you’ll get $5 off your next order. What we love about this deal is that you don’t have to hit $25 each time, the Arby’s Rewards app keeps track of each visit and dollar spent, awarding you the coupon every time you hit $25. That’s a great deal for hardcore Arby’s eaters.

Carl’s Jr. — Right now Carl’s Jr is offering a Snack Stash deal for $5.99. The deal lets you pick between any combination of three of the following: 6-piece Jalapeño Popper Bites, Waffle Fries, Onion Rings, Small Fries or Fried Zucchini. Carl’s Jr is coming for Jack in the Box’s crown for the best fast food to eat while stoned.