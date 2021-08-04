Gin, tonic, and a twist of lime. One part gin (or more if you’re a juniper and booze fan) to three parts tonic. Add a squeeze and a wedge of lime and you have the makings of one of the simplest and most refreshing summertime cocktails ever conceived. The history of the gin and tonic, like many classic cocktails, is shrouded in mystery. It’s believed by many that, while refreshing, the cocktail wasn’t created to fight off thirst on a hot summer’s day but to treat malaria. In the 1800s, members of the British East India Company were required to ingest quinine to keep themselves safe from the disease. To make their medicine go down smoothly, they mixed it with gin, water, lime, and sugar. You may not be worried about malaria in 2021, but this simple gin-based highball endures. And it’s downright perfect for August weather if you have the right gin. You can’t just crack open a plastic handle of bottom-shelf gin and expect your cocktail to be refreshing and flavorful. To pick the best gins for a classic g & t, we set up another blind taste test. But instead of simply sampling a handful of gins and picking the best to mix into the iconic drink, I literally whipped up cocktails for each taste. Check the results below! Part 1: The Taste I selected eight well-known, highly respected brands. My recipe was the same for every bottle — two ounces of gin to four ounces of Fever Tree Tonic and a lime wedge (squeezed over the drink and dropped in the glass). Here’s the lineup: Hendrick’s Gin

Monkey 47 Gin

The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

Plymouth Gin

Tanqueray London Dry Gin

Beefeater London Dry Gin

Sipsmith London Dry Gin

Bombay Sapphire Dry Gin Let’s do this thing!

Taste 1: Tasting Notes: This is a floral, herbal gin and it’s obvious in the cocktail’s nose. There’s also plenty of citrus peels (the lime is responsible for part of that) and various spices. The juniper is definitely there on the palate, but it doesn’t sit at the center and, in this case, that’s okay. The floral, spice, and citrus make this a really well-rounded cocktail. Taste 2: Tasting Notes: This smells like a gin that was designed to be mixed with. It’s very floral, filled with citrus notes, and has the right amount of juniper aroma. Sipping it revealed more floral flavor as well as lemon peel, pine, coriander, and a nice “freshness” that can’t be pinpointed.

Taste 3: Tasting Notes: The nose of this cocktail is very citrusy. There’s also a good amount of juniper and a nice herbal quality. The palate is more muted than I’d expect. There’s lemon, lime, and quinine, but the juniper and other herbs aren’t as bold as I prefer in a gin and tonic. It’s… pretty bland, in all honesty. Taste 4: Tasting Notes: The nose is like a double whammy of juniper and citrus zest. It’s a great start for a classic, crisp g & t. There are also noticeable spices, especially coriander and clove. Sipping it brings forward hints of juniper, pine needles, lemon zest, herbal flavors, and a nice, gentle kick of spice at the finish. From my notes: “This one wowed me.” Taste 5: Tasting notes: The nose is like a field of fresh flowers that evolves into citrus rinds, herbs, and a nice kick of juniper. The palate is juniper-centric with tangerine, lime, lemon, and light spice. All of these flavors work in unison with crisp tonic water. Taste 6: Tasting Notes: I was knocked back by the heavy juniper aroma on this one. This was followed by slight spices and just a hint of very muted citrus. In fact, I felt that the only citrus I smelled was the lime I included in the drink. The flavor was more of the same with juniper taking center stage with a lot less citrus than I’d prefer. There also weren’t many other noticeable herbs and botanicals. Taste 7: Tasting Notes: Nosing this cocktail revealed strong lemon, lime, quinine, slight spices, and just a hint of juniper. Once again, the juniper is more muted than I’d hoped — this time significantly so. The palate is filled with floral, spicy, citrus flavors, but not enough juniper presence to keep me interested. Taste 8: Tasting Notes: One whiff of this drink makes me think that its base is a very complex, well-rounded gin. There are obvious notes of juniper, citrus, and a nice herbal, fresh quality. Drinking it brings me notes of lime, fresh mint, pine, and juniper berries. These flavors give the drink a very balanced flavor. Part 2: The Ranking