Bartenders Tell Us The One Gin They Wish More People Knew About

You might not realize it, but it’s full spring — with summer just a month off. Even though you’re likely still stuck inside your house for most of the day, the world is blooming outside. Making this the perfect time of year for seasonal cocktails made with lighter spirits like rum, mezcal, tequila, vodka, and gin. Today, we turn our attention the May Queen herself — gin. Two of our favorite cocktails for this season (negroni and gin & tonic) are made with the spirit. And we love the botanical, herbaceous, juniper berry-nature of gin taken straight up, too. To expand our gin repertoire, we asked some of our favorite bartenders to name the one bottle they wish more people knew about. Check their answers below.

Writer’s Picks: Death’s Door Gin ttps://www.instagram.com/p/BbhyoCWhQYP/ When you think of London dry gin, Wisconsin might not immediately come to mind. Well, maybe it should. This smooth, aromatic, subtly bitter gin is made using juniper berries, coriander, fennel, and other botanicals locally sourced in Wisconsin. For gin-lovers, it’s sippable on its own but stands up well in cocktails.