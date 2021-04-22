When it comes to spring spirits, we always like to keep a bottle or two of gin on hand at all times. While high-quality gin can be sipped, it’s a bit of an acquired taste. Truthfully, we prefer to mix with it. And if we’re mixing with gin, there’s no better cocktail than the simple, classic gin and tonic.

Not only is a gin and tonic crisp, refreshing, and a great compliment to both sunny and rainy spring weather, but it’s tremendously easy to prepare. This highball cocktail is made with gin, tonic water, ice, and a twist of lime (or a lime wedge). That’s the whole show; no bells or whistles needed. It can be upgraded to the Spanish gin tonic by adding extra ingredients — cucumbers, peppers, basil leaves, sprigs of rosemary, and even peppercorns or juniper berries — or drop in a capful of Rose’s Lime for a modified Gimlet.

To help you find the best gins for your G & T, we reached out to a handful of our favorite bartenders and asked for their picks. They came back with a mix of classics and upstart brands that are certainly worthy of your attention. Check them out below and click on the prices if you feel inspired to order a bottle.

Roku Gin

Shaun Traxler, a bartender in Fayetteville, Arkansas

ABV: 43%

Average Price: $30

Why This Bottle?

Roku Gin makes one of the best gin and tonics, hands down. It’s a Japanese gin containing six — Roku means “six” in Japanese — unique botanicals, along with other botanicals classically found in gin, that strike an incredible balance between classic citrus-forward gin and unique, standout flavors.

This scores well in the “whimsy” category, too. The concept is a journey across the four seasons in Japan — cherry blossoms and leaves from the Spring, two different green teas from the summer, Sanaho peppers from the Fall, and Yuzu citrus from the Winter. This gin packs a bright, citrusy punch juxtaposed by a gorgeous bitterness that makes it a perfect complement to a dry tonic. The effervescence allows the citrus and complexities of this gin to blossom and shine remarkably.