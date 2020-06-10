Alcohol days seem pretty randomly dispersed throughout the year. Whiskey Day is in May, Rum Day falls in August, Beer Day is April — no one is doing the digging to find out why. Maybe one human knew once but not anymore. People like to drink and most excuses to do so are deemed acceptable. That said, World Gin Day landing on June 13th feels bang on. This un-aged, crystal clear, juniper-infused spirit is full of herbs and botanicals — perfectly suited for summery, refreshing cocktails. Whether you’re pouring a gin & tonic, negroni, or a gimlet, we could spend the whole summer drinking nothing but gin-based drinks and be completely content. (Okay, fine, we’d probably sneak a few drams of whiskey in, too.) Since we spend a good deal of our time drinking American gins, we decided that World Gin Day would be a good chance to highlight some of the expressions distilled outside the US. To help us curate a list of bottles, we tapped a crew of well-traveled, gin-loving bartenders. From Spain to Ireland to Switzerland to the British Virgin Islands, their answers prove that gin is truly a global spirit.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin (Ireland) View this post on Instagram Onsdagsgin …. bare fordi…. #drumshanbogin #gunpowder #trætafatværehjemme #tynderudisamlingen A post shared by Monica Nielsen (@monica.nielsen) on May 13, 2020 at 12:15pm PDT James Simpson, Beverage Director at Espita in Washington, DC Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is a fresh thread in the long history of Gin around the world. Irish meadowsweet, Chinese gunpowder green tea, and Moroccan orris root create an incredible botanical bouquet that makes this bottle balanced and interesting in many classic gin cocktails. Citadelle Gin (France) Hayden Miller, head bartender at Bodega Taqueria y Tequila in Miami Citadelle Gin is hard to beat. I love it because it’s light enough for a glass of ice but able to hold up in a tonic highball. A very versatile gin.