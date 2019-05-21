Brewers Tell Us The One Beer They’d Drink For The Rest Of Their Lives

Uproxx/Getty Images

The US (and the world) is full of amazing, refreshing, thirst-quenching beer. So much beer that loyalty to just one particular style, brand, or bottle really limits a drinker. To truly savor everything the beer world has to offer, you need to expand your horizons while broadening your palate.

Love IPAs? The next time you’re at a brewery grab a yeasty, hazy farm ale instead. Favor stouts? Try a salty, sour gose ASAP.

But what if you could only drink one beer for the rest of your life? Which single bottle would you choose? If you love barrel-aged beers, you might regret your decision in the heat of summer. If you favor lagers, you might be bummed come Christmas. Recognizing that this problem is far too hard for us to tackle, we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us the one beer they’d drink for the rest of their lives (if for some strange, cosmic reason they could only drink one).

Orval Trappist Ale

Orval

Colby Chandler, VP and specialty brewer at Ballast Point

Orval Trappist Ale. A living product thanks to Brettanomyces. Changes over the years and is always deliciously dry. A rustic treat that’s overly complex and hard to resist when available. Try to guess the age of the beer without looking at the bottling date.