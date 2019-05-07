Unsplash

In the past few years, sour beers have exploded onto the American craft beer scene. From Brooklyn Bel Air Sour to Dogfish Head SeaQuench to Westbrook Gose, sours are taking over. But even though the American craft beer world has only recently embraced this style, it’s been brewed throughout the world for hundreds of years. We may be late to the game, but it’s time to catch up and get onboard the sour beer train. It’s not stopping anytime soon.

Sometimes it’s hard to know where to start though, so we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us the best sour beers that they don’t make themselves. Some are from right here in the US, but most are classic brews from historic European breweries. Check them all out below.

Rodenbach Grand Cru

Rodenbach

Mark Safarik, head brewmaster at Dogfish Head

“Rodenbach Grand Cru from Brouwerij Rodenbach . It’s just an amazingly complex and highly enjoyable beer with balanced acidity and tons of dark fruit character. It’s sour without destroying your tooth enamel.”