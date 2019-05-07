These Are The Best Sour Beers, According To Brewers

05.07.19 2 hours ago

Unsplash

In the past few years, sour beers have exploded onto the American craft beer scene. From Brooklyn Bel Air Sour to Dogfish Head SeaQuench to Westbrook Gose, sours are taking over. But even though the American craft beer world has only recently embraced this style, it’s been brewed throughout the world for hundreds of years. We may be late to the game, but it’s time to catch up and get onboard the sour beer train. It’s not stopping anytime soon.

Sometimes it’s hard to know where to start though, so we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us the best sour beers that they don’t make themselves. Some are from right here in the US, but most are classic brews from historic European breweries. Check them all out below.

Rodenbach Grand Cru

Rodenbach

Mark Safarik, head brewmaster at Dogfish Head

“Rodenbach Grand Cru from Brouwerij Rodenbach . It’s just an amazingly complex and highly enjoyable beer with balanced acidity and tons of dark fruit character. It’s sour without destroying your tooth enamel.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Beer
TAGSBEERbrewers tell usDRINKSlifesour beersummer
UPROXX Travel Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.07.19 6 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.06.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.06.19 1 day ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.03.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

Crate-Digging: The Palms, Reptaliens, And More Bandcamp Albums From April

04.30.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.30.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP