If you look at the history of brewing in America, the craft beer boom is a fairly new phenomenon. While you can get a craft IPA, stout, or lager at any corner grocery store in America now, that wasn’t always the case. Back in the days before the modern craft beer boom, imported beer was a really big deal because that’s where the real variety in flavors and styles was found. If you’re anything like me, you still have your favorite imported beers that you enjoy when you take a break from the hazy IPAs and barrel-aged stouts beloved by modern American craft brewers. That’s why today, I’m running a blind test with some of the iconic imported beers that paved the way for the contemporary beer boom. These beers — available at pretty much every grocery store or beer store in America — are the cans and bottles that today’s brewers drank before there were ten craft breweries in every town. Our lineup today includes: Boddington’s Pub Ale (England)

Asahi Super Dry (Japan)

Guinness Draught (Ireland)

Foster’s Lager (Australia)

Heineken (The Netherlands)

Corona Extra (Mexico)

Hoegaarden Wit (Belgium)

Red Stripe Lager (Jamaica)

Stella Artois (Belgium)

Newcastle Brown Ale (England) Names like Guinness, Foster’s, Heineken, Hoegaarden, Newcastle, and Stella Artois are household names because they’ve been around and available for as long as we can remember (and then some). But which of these iconic, imported beers are actually the best? Part 1: The Taste

Taste 1 Tasting Notes: There’s a good deal of fresh-brewed coffee, caramel malts, and dark chocolate on the nose. The palate is lighter than expected. While fairly light, it’s creamy with notes of coffee, bitter chocolate, toffee, and a nice dry, memorable finish. From my notes: “This is obviously Guinness.” Taste 2 Tasting Notes: There’s a real manufactured, almost synthetic smell to this beer. There are also some cereal grains and maybe some corn, but not much else. It smells like the way I imagined beer to smell when I was a kid. The taste is exactly like the smell with an almost oily texture that’s slightly bittersweet. Overall, this is a beer that I don’t plan on drinking ever again. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: Caramel-ish brown in color, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that this beer has a bit of a nutty aroma. There are also some toasted malts, but I didn’t really pick up anything else. The flavor is very sweet with some caramel, a nuttier flavor, and a surprise hop flavor that doesn’t really work. From my notes: “This beer is very thin and unmemorable.” Taste 4 Tasting Notes: Poured into a glass, this beer has a slight skunky smell that (surprisingly!) isn’t off-putting. There’s also sweet corn, freshly-baked bread, and a slightly floral, fruity herbal fragrance. The taste has notes of fruit esters, caramel malts, slight citrus, and a crisp, dry, refreshing finish.

Taste 5 Tasting Notes: This beer’s nose is filled with aromas of sweet yeast, caramel malts, fresh-baked bread, dried hay, and slight toffee sweetness. On the palate, I found clover honey, fruit esters, biscuit-like malts, sticky toffee, and very little bitterness at the finish. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of citrus, wintry baking spices, and sweet malts met my nose. One taste revealed notes of cloves, candied orange peels, banana bread, and slight lemon zest. The finish was a nice mix of bitterness and sweetness that left me craving more. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Corn is the first smell that entered my nostrils when nosing this beer. Just a big wallop of corn. This was followed by sweet cereal aromas, maybe some freshly-baked bread, and slight floral hops. From my notes: “This isn’t a super exciting nose, by any means.” The palate was surprisingly skunky with more sweet corn flavor and some floral flavors. There’s no doubt this is a refreshing, unoffensive beer, but that’s about it.