Halloween is right around the corner, meaning what you decide to do on arguably one of the biggest party nights (or weekend) of the year will determine just how creatively cool you are. It’s one thing to go out and dress up in basic sparkle attire for New Year’s Eve, but as an adult, Halloween is an opportunity to seek out a ticket to an exclusive party and earn “best dressed” of the evening. Hopefully you already have the perfect costume picked out for your weekend of spooky-themed soirées and found a way to sneak in the best Halloween candy to eat on the dancefloor to keep you raving throughout the night. What you probably don’t have figured out yet is what exactly you’ll be doing. From New York City’s warehouse-styled Halloween parties to Bali’s beach parties, we’ve scouted over a dozen of the world’s best Halloween parties and festivals to attend. Because that costume of yours deserves more than to be seen by the kids in your neighborhood while handing out candy. Turn that porch light on and set out the bowl of candy and put on your OOO email responder. Black Lotus Halloween – Manhattan, NY Dates: October 24th & October 31st Tickets: Night 1 / Night 2 Teksupport and el studio have announced the fourth iteration of Black Lotus, an immersive theatrical event. Held on October 24th and October 31st at an undisclosed Manhattan location, Black Lotus invites revelers to step into a shadowed realm where the physical and metaphysical converge, promising an intoxicating atmosphere of transcendence and world-renowned house and techno talent. Black Lotus will premiere on Thursday, October 24th with sleek cutting-edge curation led by the inimitable Crosstown Rebels and Day Zero founder Damian Lazarus, multi-instrumentalist DJ and producer Mita Gami, Miami-based Tiffy Vera, and a special surprise act. The spectacle continues on Halloween night, where the iconic Guy Gerber will conjure his signature mystique, joined by Australian producer/DJ Kaz James, rising star Nick Morgan, and Grammy-Award winning producer Michael Malih. Escape Halloween – San Bernardino, CA Dates: October 25th – October 26th Tickets Known as “the world’s largest Halloween music festival,” Escape Halloween will celebrate its spine-chilling 13th edition at NOS Event Center in San Bernardino, CA on Friday, October 25th and Saturday, October 26th. Presented by Insomniac, this year will boast an expansive lineup of over 80 artists across five immersive stages, including dance music superstars Afroki (Afrojack B2B Steve Aoki), stadium-filling superstar Illenium, a rare North American festival appearance from dance mainstay Martin Garrix, pioneering dance producer deadmau5, legendary UK export Fatboy Slim, hip-hop icon Ludacris, and more.

In addition to the music, attendees can dance among Escape’s roaming performers, the Ringmaster’s Troupe, a host of formidable characters who haunt the grounds; explore three-dimensional art superstructures; stroll through Crazy Town, an enigmatic space inhabited by mysterious characters and supernatural forces; grab an enchanted drink at Poison Ivy; do some light grocery shopping at The Butcher; or sit for a spell and watch the interactive shows at the Fire Organ. DNA: Blackout – Bali, Indonesia Date: October 31st Tickets We’re not sure what’s better than celebrating Halloween on a beach in Bali. Set to take over White Rock Beach Club on October 31st, the ocean-view venue will be transformed into a haunted haven where music and mystery collide for DNA: Blackout. Attendees will get lost in a 12-hour music marathon from 4pm to 4am headlined by none other than techno sensation Layton Giordani and Indonesia’s own Weird Genius and Karty. The event will also feature multiple themed stages, immersive light shows, interactive art installations, and a costume contest, blending both music, art, and authentic Indonesian culture. Scream Or Dance – Jakarta, Indonesia Dates: November 1st & 2nd Tickets Indonesia’s biggest Halloween music festival Scream Or Dance returns this year for a two-day party at Carnaval Ancol. Attendees will be able to reveal in this year’s theme “The Undiscovered Universe” alongside a lineup of world-class DJs, including Jonas Blue, Yellow Claw, Kaaze, Weird Genius, Avao, Kartypartyy, and more. Hulaween – Live Oak, FL Dates: October 24th – October 27th Tickets Following the historic sold-out 10th anniversary in 2023, Suwannee Hulaween will host a monstrous, multi-genre lineup for the 11th annual edition. Returning home to the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida from Thursday, October 24 – Sunday, October 27, Hulaween will feature an expertly-curated lineup of world-renowned musicians that coalesce all corners of the dance floor.

Hulaween 2024 will make history by hosting the world debut of The Bobby Weir Incident, with Grateful Dead founding member Bobby Weir and veteran festival ringleaders The String Cheese Incident performing together for the first, and perhaps the last time. Additional heavyweights include, Sublime, Killer Mike, Black Pumas, Tash Sultana, Tipper, Chase & Status, Nora En Pure, Chris Lake, Of The Trees, CloZee, LP Giobbi, Daily Bread, Walker & Royce, and more. Most excitingly, Hulaween will proudly introduce a new 360-stage experience titled OFF LIMITS. The new stage will be located at Spirit Lake and feature underground dance music programming curated by the women-led collective DEFINE EVERYTHING FUTURE (DEF), fire effects by Incendia, and a Funktion-One sound system to merge with Spirit Lake’s lakefront projection mapping, hypnotizing light shows, and interactive installations. Freaky Deaky – Austin, TX Dates: October 26th – 27th Tickets Texas’ most haunting Halloween festival, Freaky Deaky, will host its most electrifying lineup yet as it celebrates Halloween with this year’s theme, “Eternal Night.” Taking over Travis County Exposition Cetnter, attendees will explore a realm of perpetual darkness beckoning thrill-seekers, dance enthusiasts, and night creatures alike. Headliners include the legendary drum and bass duo Chase & Status, the iconic electronic music producer Deadmau5, the pioneering bass music artist Liquid Stranger, the dynamic electronic duo Louis The Child with a special Playground Set, and the electrifying rock and bass fusion artist Sullivan King performing a special Sunset Set. Adding to the excitement, the beloved haunted house attraction makes its return, ensuring a spine-chilling experience for all attendees. Hocus Pocus – Miami, FL Dates: October 31st – November 2nd Tickets Hocus Pocus returns to Miami for a monstrous installment of this three-day festival, running from October 31st to November 2nd at Factory Town. Presented by Link Miami Rebels, Hocus Pocus promises an unforgettable experience, transforming the venue into a haven for dance enthusiasts with 12 hours of non-stop music daily, from 7pm to 7am featuring 75+ world-renowned legendary acts across four stages. Headliners include Detroit techno pioneer Carl Craig, Belgian techno sensation Charlotte De Witte, house music stalwart Jamie Jones, enigmatic Detroit-based DJ Moodymann, New York’s dynamic duo The Martinez Brothers, Ukrainian melodic techno masterminds Artbat, rising UK house producer Eli Brown, chart-topping Scottish DJ duo LF System, genre-blurring Polish producer VTSS, West African house innovator Amémé, Russian techno queen Nina Kraviz, and multi-talented Berlin-based DJ Patrick Mason.