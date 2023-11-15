It’s quite the feat for an independent music festival to be running for 10 years. Even more so if it sells out. Suwannee Hulaween did just that as the festival celebrated its 10th anniversary over Halloween weekend at its home in Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida.

As one of the last truly independent, large-scale music festivals thriving in today’s corporatized concert landscape and selling out its last five events, Hulaween commemorated a decade of success with one of the most exciting editions yet. Headliners for the 2023 fest included sets from festival founders The String Cheese Incident, Trey Anastasio Band, Goose, John Summit, Elderbrook, Big Wild, Channel Tres, Les Claypool’s Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Smino, Dispatch, and an exclusive East Coast festival appearance from Pretty Lights, who played two sets.

Heralded as one of the leading immersive art experiences across American festivals, the festival brimmed with talented sculptors, fire/metal workers, painters, thespians, and lighting designers for a full-fledged, truly immersive art program. Attendees reveled in 360-degree lakefront projection mapping, hypnotizing light shows, interactive installations with both visual and performance art, and catch performances at Spirit Lake’s four stages.

Immerse yourself in Hulaween’s biggest event to date with these stunning photos of the festival and all the spooky attendees crawling through the grounds.