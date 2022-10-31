Celeb Halloween
The Best Celebrity And Influencer Halloween Costumes Of 2022

Happy Halloween! Today might be October 31st but let’s face It, Halloween weekend is over — which essentially means Halloween is over if you’re of adult age. While annoying children will be knocking on your door begging for candy tonight, you’ll be busy nursing a hangover with some good herb. As long as you’re stoned and waiting for the doorbell to ring, it’s a nice time to marinate on the glory that is Halloween as we round up our favorite celebrity costumes of 2022.

Halloween invites us to get inventive with our costume ideas, but let’s face it, most people don’t have the means and access to designers and stylists that celebrities have — which is always fun to watch.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

We have to give it to P. Diddy. No other celebrity went this all out for Halloween. He’s near unrecognizable!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

@rosalia

♬ A Cruel Angel’s Thesis (Neon Genesis Evangelion Theme Rework) – Ginger Root

Rosalia rocking that Asuka Langley Evangelion fit.

Kylie
Instagram
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Chlöe Bailey had several great looking Halloween fits, but nothing hit as hard as her rendition of Storm.

@kimkardashian

MYSTIQUE – HALLOWEEN 2022 🔵

♬ X-Men – The Animated Series – Main Theme – L’Orchestra Cinematique | Alala

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mr. Pink (@machinegunkelly)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Doja Cat (@dojacat)

Whatever it’s supposed to be, we’re still feeling it Doja!

Possibly one of the most frightening Vecna costumes of the year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

@yungblud

mr. todd + mrs. lovett ⚓️ by the sea x

♬ By the Sea (Highlights Version) – Johnny Depp & Helena Bonham Carter

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG LATTO🎰 (@latto777)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker)

Travis Barker with probably the most frightening rendition of Chucky we’ve ever seen.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Khalid (@thegr8khalid)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

Bretman Rock rocking that Rufio look from Hook.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Halle Bailey (@hallebailey)

Addison Rae as a bloody Lady Gaga making reference to the early Gaga classic “Paparazzi.”

Paige Sprianac is ready for Street Fighter VI with her perfect Cammy fit.

Ariana Grande and Victorious co-start Elizabeth Gillies teamed up for a series of skits and photos celebrating Best In Show.

