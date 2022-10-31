Happy Halloween! Today might be October 31st but let’s face It, Halloween weekend is over — which essentially means Halloween is over if you’re of adult age. While annoying children will be knocking on your door begging for candy tonight, you’ll be busy nursing a hangover with some good herb. As long as you’re stoned and waiting for the doorbell to ring, it’s a nice time to marinate on the glory that is Halloween as we round up our favorite celebrity costumes of 2022.
Halloween invites us to get inventive with our costume ideas, but let’s face it, most people don’t have the means and access to designers and stylists that celebrities have — which is always fun to watch.
We have to give it to P. Diddy. No other celebrity went this all out for Halloween. He’s near unrecognizable!
Rosalia rocking that Asuka Langley Evangelion fit.
Chlöe Bailey had several great looking Halloween fits, but nothing hit as hard as her rendition of Storm.
@kimkardashian
MYSTIQUE – HALLOWEEN 2022 🔵
♬ X-Men – The Animated Series – Main Theme – L’Orchestra Cinematique | Alala
Whatever it’s supposed to be, we’re still feeling it Doja!
Possibly one of the most frightening Vecna costumes of the year.
@yungblud
mr. todd + mrs. lovett ⚓️ by the sea x
♬ By the Sea (Highlights Version) – Johnny Depp & Helena Bonham Carter
Travis Barker with probably the most frightening rendition of Chucky we’ve ever seen.
Bretman Rock rocking that Rufio look from Hook.
Addison Rae as a bloody Lady Gaga making reference to the early Gaga classic “Paparazzi.”
Paige Sprianac is ready for Street Fighter VI with her perfect Cammy fit.
Ariana Grande and Victorious co-start Elizabeth Gillies teamed up for a series of skits and photos celebrating Best In Show.
