The Uproxx 2023 Fall Travel Hot List is live! Visit here for the full experience!

For decades, the city of West Hollywood has been rooted in celebrating diversity, community and glamor as it resides in the entertainment capital of the world. It’s an epicenter of culture-making, a historically known LGBTQ+ destination, and one hell of a place to celebrate life. Last week, the always-lively neighborhood officially proved to be back and better than ever post-pandemic as it kicked off the return of the infamous West Hollywood Halloween Carnaval after a four-year hiatus.

This year especially, the celebration attracted partygoers from near and far for dancing, food trucks, buzzy bar hopping, and a myriad of self-expression through creative and culturally relevant costumes along a one-mile (shut down) stretch of Santa Monica Blvd. The energy was magnetic—as if the thousands of revelers were one big family reuniting in a safe and open space to dance together. The DJ played a variety of house mixes as dancers performed in the shadows to Rihanna and Miley Cyrus along with ‘90s club classics like “Jump Around.”

WeHo went all out and lined the streets with spooky decorations and rainbow lights giving revelers a festive stage to frolic on.

“Here in West Hollywood, Halloween is like gay Christmas,” Mayor Pro Tempore, John Erickson said as he addressed the crowd of disco queens, life-sized memes, goblins, and Swifties.

The return of the Halloween Carnaval represents the return of something bigger: the resilience of West Hollywood as a city. Small businesses and restaurants along Santa Monica Blvd have prevailed through a tough stretch, with historical mainstays like The Roxy Theater celebrating 50 years this fall. The Halloween Carnaval was only the beginning, as WeHo continues a newer celebration from November 3rd to November 12th: Eat and Drink Week. It’s 10 days of amazing food, creative cocktails, and special offers from the best restaurants in the neighborhood, celebrating culinary artistry, innovation, and the rich tapestry of flavors that make West Hollywood a unique hotspot.

Whether you live in the L.A. area or not, West Hollywood is and will always be an eclectic place to eat, drink, dance, and party. It boasts creativity, community, self-expression, and idealism. Stay tuned for more celebrations and city updates at www.visitwesthollywood.com

MORE PHOTOS FROM THE WEST HOLLYWOOD HALLOWEEN CARNAVAL: