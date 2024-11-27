The fall school season is already in full swing, which means if you haven’t done a wardrobe refresh, you’re late bud. A new semester is always a great excuse to rock something fresh, and if you’re a freshman who is just starting your college career, now is a great time to rep your school colors (the same applies to seniors and graduate students, and anyone aspiring to attend, get in the spirit!).
This advice hits especially if you’re attending an HBCU because collegiate fashion has always been a thing, but nobody does fashion quite like an HBCU campus.
We’re not sure there is a bigger concentration of dope fits on the planet than an HBCU campus, and we’re not the only people who have noticed this, the big brands know it too, which is why all the best streetwear brands unveil dope HBCU-themed drops around this time of year every year. To help put the best of the best on your radar, we’re shouting out the dopest HBCU drops right now that’ll elevate your wardrobe and have you looking your best come 2025.
Let’s dive in.
Air Jordan 1 Howard
Why We Love It:
You can always count on Jordan to deliver the goods with an HBCU collab. The brand just knows how to handle college colors, and last month’s Jordan 1 Howard proves it. Donning the crimson, blue, and grey school colors of the famed Howard University, the AJ-1 Howard sports a premium full-grain leather upper and that iconic low-top Jordan 1 silhouette.
You don’t even have to be in college to rep this sneaker, totally divorced from its school ties, this is just a beautiful design. An all-time great Jordan 1 colorway.
Buy The Jordan 1 Howard here.
LegacyHistoryPride x NASCAR
LegacyHistoryPride is all about celebrating HBCU’s by offering tailor-made apparel that reflects the various HBCUs. If you attend an HBCU and want to rep your school while giving back (a portion of proceeds for every sale goes back to the college or university, as well as to the development of scholarship opportunities), then LegacyHistoryPride is your one-stop shop.
In addition to the brand’s various collections, it also partners with some pretty big entities, this year LHP is teaming up with NASCAR to highlight the ties between motorsports and HBCUs.
The collection is meant to highlight the impact of NASCAR’s commitment to HBCU’s (like Howard U’s NASCAR Campus Lab Program) and celebrate HBCU alumni in NASCAR like Rajah Caruth, John Cohen, and Brehanna Daniels. The collection features moto-inspired designs and jerseys emblazoned in HBCU colors and iconography.
The moto-aesthetic is really popping off in streetwear right now, so this collaboration is coming at an ideal time.
Shop the LegacyHistoryPride x NASCAR collection here.
Wales Bonner
Why We Love It:
One of the most exciting designers in modern streetwear is Grace Wales Bonner, the main force behind her eponymous London-based fashion label, Wales Bonner. A frequent collaborator of Howard University, this year Wales Bonner linked up with Howard once again for a new autumn and winter collection inspired by the Howard U collegiate experience, dubbed, Dream Study.
The Dream Study collection features a mix of high-end pieces and streetwear staples, including hoodies, knit vests, t-shirts, tank tops, hats, and jumpers. The standout from the collection is the Crew Jumper which was inspired by the school’s 1960’s rowing crew and features an classic ‘60s era silhouette with a contrasting polo collar, ribbed details, and two-tone Howard branding at the chest done in the school’s iconic colors.
Shop The Wales Bonner Dream Study collection here.
Dex Robinson x Nike Air Force 1
Why We Love It:
Remember when we said you can always count on Jordan to deliver dope HBCU collabs? Well, Nike as a whole is so committed that it has its a special annnual campaign, the Yardrunners, that has the sole task of highlighting HBCU students and alumni by partnering with HBCU trailblazers. The Nike Yardrunners label was started in 2020 and created by HBCU alumni working at Nike, so it’s a real passion project.
That’s reflected in its thoughtful collabs, like this year’s collaboration with Diallo co-founder and stylist Dex Robinson, who has designed a special Nike Air Force 1 that pays homage to his alma matters, Virginia Union University. The sneaker is inspired by the mighty Panther, VUU’s mascot, and features a shimmering pony hair upper with VUU emblems at the laces, and a stealthy all-black colorway with speckled red and black laces.
It just might be one of the greatest AF-1 colorways to drop all year!
A release date for the Dex Robinson AF-1 hasn’t been announced yet, but Robinson has confirmed on his Instagram that the shoe will be dropping around the holiday season of this year.
Follow Dex Robinson for updates on the drop here.