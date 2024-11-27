The fall school season is already in full swing, which means if you haven’t done a wardrobe refresh, you’re late bud. A new semester is always a great excuse to rock something fresh, and if you’re a freshman who is just starting your college career, now is a great time to rep your school colors (the same applies to seniors and graduate students, and anyone aspiring to attend, get in the spirit!).

This advice hits especially if you’re attending an HBCU because collegiate fashion has always been a thing, but nobody does fashion quite like an HBCU campus.

We’re not sure there is a bigger concentration of dope fits on the planet than an HBCU campus, and we’re not the only people who have noticed this, the big brands know it too, which is why all the best streetwear brands unveil dope HBCU-themed drops around this time of year every year. To help put the best of the best on your radar, we’re shouting out the dopest HBCU drops right now that’ll elevate your wardrobe and have you looking your best come 2025.

Let’s dive in.

Air Jordan 1 Howard

Why We Love It:

You can always count on Jordan to deliver the goods with an HBCU collab. The brand just knows how to handle college colors, and last month’s Jordan 1 Howard proves it. Donning the crimson, blue, and grey school colors of the famed Howard University, the AJ-1 Howard sports a premium full-grain leather upper and that iconic low-top Jordan 1 silhouette.

You don’t even have to be in college to rep this sneaker, totally divorced from its school ties, this is just a beautiful design. An all-time great Jordan 1 colorway.

Buy The Jordan 1 Howard here.

LegacyHistoryPride x NASCAR