Last Updated: December 10th It’s not easy to maintain a healthy and fit lifestyle. Several factors stand in the way — ill-conceived perceptions of food and exercise, emotional well-being, and economic barriers are only the tip of the iceberg. Time is a massive factor. As is motivation. On that note, sometimes we all need a reminder of why it’s so important to eat well and move our bodies. The list of Netflix offerings below will give you that extra push in the right direction, help you to better understand the food that’s going into your body, and teach you how best to burn that energy in a positive way. Here are the best health documentaries on Netflix right now. Related: The Best Netflix Original Series Right Now

The Creative Brain (2019) Run Time: 52 min | IMDb: 6.4/10 Neuroscientist David Eagleman takes a long view of how creativity is born in our brains and manifests in real life. The documentary is part science and part mental health via how we chose to express ourselves in our day-to-day lives. The film talks with a litany of big-name celebrities, inventors, and artists to get to the root of how to better use your brain. Mental exercise and expression become almost synonymous as Eagleman makes a case for brain health stemming from how you choose to be creative with your ideas. It’s a fascinating watch with a high-entertainment draw of cool people talking about their thoughts and creative processes. Add To Netflix Queue What The Health (2017) Run Time: 97 min | IMDb: 7.5/10 Kip Andersen and Keegan Kuhn’s 2017 documentary on the industrial food and pharmaceutical system in the United States is an indictment of a system that is killing American citizens. Industrially processed food, lack of mobility, lack of economic stability, and a predatory pharmaceutical industry combine to make a horrific elixir for the average American’s life. The heart of the film lies in Anderson and Kuhn’s ability to connect the dots between industry profits, lobbying, government, and health organizations and how they all basically work together with profit far more important than health or safety. At times, the reality of this story is enraging but, most of all, it’s eye-opening. Add To Netflix Queue

Icarus (2017) Run Time: 120 min | IMDb: 7.9/10 Doping in sports is a tale as old as time. It’s always been one of those unspoken aspects that everyone, of course, denies for the purity of sport. What makes Icarus so compelling is that it somehow blows up the whole system via the recent Russian doping scandal kind of by accident. Director Bryan Fogel went into his doc wanting to explore doping in the world of bicycling and ended up uncovering a doping scandal that goes, without hyperbole, all the way to the top in a lot of countries. There are few docs more engaging, enraging, and fascinating to watch than this one. Add To Netflix Queue Born Strong (2017) Run Time: 85 min | IMDb: 7.2/10 The feats of strength that the strongest men in the world reach are mind-blowing. Born Strong follows four of the strongest men on earth as the train and competes for the title of ‘strongest man alive.’ It’s a fascinating look at the psyche, diligence, and — dare we say — madness that propels these people. It’s exercise taken to the nth degree … to the point where you have to ask if it’s doing more harm than good for the person’s health. Add To Netflix Queue

The Magic Pill (2017) Run Time: 91 min | IMDb: 7.1/10 The Keto diet has been getting a lot of airtime recently from athletes, actors, and doctors around the world. The diet which eschews processed grains, some dairy, and refined sugars in favor of fresh vegetables, proteins, and natural fats has been around for a while as a medical diet to treat severe maladies. So, it’s nothing new. Now, it’s caught on the mainstream and people are finding help with the diet. Magic Pill takes a fairly health and science-based look at the diet by following several people as they start eating well and continually go to doctors to monitor their health. Results are positive across the board and the future looks bright. It’s an interesting take on a new trend. Add To Netflix Queue The Bleeding Edge (2018) Run Time: 99 min | IMDb: 7.7/10 The Bleeding Edge plays out a bit like a true crime story only we’re the victims and huge multi-national corporations are the serial killers. Turns out the medical device industry is pretty shady and totally cool with putting faulty hardware and replacements in peoples’ bodies for maximum profit. And when those replacements or devices fail, the patients have to live a life of pain, face more surgery, or die. The film follows victims of this system and talks to doctors who’ve dealt with the companies and failed devices in their patients to uncover a stark reality of late capitalism. It’s heartening to know there are people out there fighting these giant businesses at the highest levels yet still shudder-inducing knowing that this issue even exists. Add To Netflix Queue

Forks Over Knives (2011) Run Time: 90 min | IMDb: 7.8/10 We’ve become a society obsessed with animal-based proteins. This has an environmental impact that’s horrifyingly dangerous. It’s also led to lifestyle shifts that seemingly have negative effects on our overall health. While some of the stories may be a bit alarmist (like, citing that eastern Asians had zero cases of heart disease and certain cancers before the western diet invaded is a bit hyperbolic without considering reporting or recognition of those diseases in those areas until more recently), the overall message that we need to start eating a lot more plants right now still holds true. Add To Netflix Queue Cooked (2016) Run Time: Four 50-minute episodes | IMDb: 8.1/10 Michael Pollan has done a lot of deep dives into our food and the culture around over the last few years. This all culminated in the landmark series that looks at what we eat, why we eat, and how we can all eat better. There is no gimmick here. No one’s trying to hawk some fad or trendy foodstuff on you. It’s just an examination of what ‘good food’ means and how to make it a bigger part of your everyday. Add To Netflix Queue