Our High Proof Tequila Blind Test Revealed A ‘Must Drink’ Bottle

Are high-proof tequilas worth the higher price tag? That’s a question you might’ve asked yourself while scanning the tequila shelf wherever you pick up your alcohol. It’s a fair question, too — a vast majority of tequila on the market sits at 80 proof (40% ABV) so if you like tequila, it’s safe to assume you’re fine drinking 80 proof liquids. But still, when you find a brand that you love and then come across that high-proof version on the shelf, it can be pretty tempting. High-proof tequilas have this depth and intensity of flavor that takes your palate on a journey. They hit you harder, dialing up the intensity of the nose, palate, and finish experience. Imagine your favorite tequila but with more of everything that makes you love it. That’s what the best high-proof tequila tastes like. So, as you might’ve gathered, I do think the higher price tag is generally worth it — especially if you’re dealing with a bottle by a brand you already like. And to help you find the best of the best and get the most bang for your buck, we’re putting high-proof bottles to the blind taste test. Methodology For this blind taste test, I gathered every bottle of high-proof tequila I had on hand, and then had my girlfriend select eight of those bottles at random. So I’m going into this blind taste test without even knowing which brands I’ll be tasting. We call that double-blind in these parts! I tried a pour of each in an unmarked glass in random order and recorded my initial impressions. I was sufficiently tossed by the end of this blind taste test. Here is our tasting class today, all of which are additive-free: Alma Del Jaguar — Nocturna Blanco 101 Proof

Alto Canto — High Proof Blanco

Cazcanes — Blanco No. 9

Cayéya — Single Barrel Añejo

Don Fulano — Fuerte Blanco

Siempre — Supremo Blanco

Suerte — Blanco Still Strength

Tapatío — Blanco 110 Make no mistake, each bottle in this blind taste test is one we enjoy, but there is a definite and noticeable hierarchy. So if you’re only interested in the best, skip to our top three, but considering each bottle offers something interesting, it’s worth checking out the full list and the corresponding tasting notes. Let’s drink! Taste 1: Nose: Lots of nose-tickling sensations here, I’m getting a heavy cayenne pepper spice, some black pepper, and orange zest, with a touch of salt water. Palate: A lot of spice and orange citrus hits your tastebuds first before leveling off with floral honey sweetness and a hint of agave. Finish: A warm long finish with some minerality and a spicy aftertaste. Taste 2:

Nose: A nice bouquet of caramelized roasted agave, fresh rosemary and thyme, a crack of pepper, and the slightest touch of mint. Palate: Warm and citrusy with some spicy anise and cinnamon, and cooked agave. There is a baking spice quality to this that tastes very addicting. I instinctively went for another drink after my first sip. Finish: A long kiss of spice on the back end with an oily mouthfeel. This one straight-up made my tongue numb in the best way. Taste 3: Nose: There is a light funkiness to the nose with some notes of herbaceous raw agave, wet grass, and a bit of jasmine flower. Palate: Very mineral rich with a blend of rich chocolate and sweet vanilla balanced by some wet earth. Finish: A long finish with a heat that slowly builds in intensity on the aftertaste. Taste 4: Nose: Interesting, we have something aged here! I’m getting a nice blend of oak, maple syrup, and caramel with just a hint of roasted agave. Palate: Much lighter than the nose would expect. Those sweet tones are there, along with some vanilla, but I’m also tasting some fruitiness like cherry and baked pear.

Finish: Oak on the finish with a supple buttery mouthfeel. Taste 5: Nose: There is a lactic quality here. It’s very creamy, joined by notes of bitter cocoa and agave. Palate: Soft, vegetal, and very agave forward. It doesn’t have that intense burn that Tastes 1-4 have had. I’m getting asparagus, green pepper, and green apple skin. Finish: Smooth and buttery with notes of agave and a gentle heat. Taste 6: Nose: Lots of funk on the nose with some minerality, agave, and alcohol. Palate: A bit flat compared to everything else I’ve tasted so far. I’m tasting some agave, some black pepper, and a whole lot of alcohol. Finish: Vanilla on the finish with a subtle burn, but the sort of burn from alcohol, not spicy chili pepper notes like the other tastes. As of now, this is easily my least favorite. Taste 7: Nose: Lots of agave on the nose, both fresh and caramelized with some rich cocoa notes, sweet vanilla, and a hint of jasmine. Palate: Vegetal and earthy. I’m getting a lot of fresh cracked pepper, roasted agave, and a subtle heat. Finish: Bright, buttery, and a bit zesty. The way the liquid stays on the tongue is very pleasant. A definite candidate for sipping. Taste 8: Nose: Wet grass and freshly peeled oranges and a touch of roasted agave. Palate: Vegetal and peppery with a slight bitterness to it. Finish: More wet grass on the nose with some tobacco leaf and a strong long lasting burn. 8. Siempre — Supremo Blanco (Taste 6)

ABV: 55%

Price: $78.99 The Tequila: While I stand by what I said — every bottle in the lineup is worth exploring, I have to give the bottom spot to one of these bottles, and in today’s taste test that’s Siempre’s Supremo Blanco. It earns the bottom spot for tasting a bit flat in comparison to the other brands, with a strong alcohol flavor that drowned out some of the more interesting and subtle flavor notes. This tequila is produced at NOM 1137, La Cofradia, made from agave hearts and tails that are cooked in stone ovens, tahona crushed, and fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks with wild yeast. The bottle is certified additive-free by Tequila Matchmaker. The Bottom Line: Vanilla forward with a strong burn that hits the back of the throat and lingers on the palate. 7. Cayéya — Single Barrel Añejo (Taste 4) ABV: 52.4%

Price: $159.99 The Tequila: The only aged tequila in today’s tasting, Cayéya’s Single Barrel Añejo offers a nice mellow vibe and a lot of oak-forward character. The tequila is produced at NOM 1424, Blue Agave Distiller, using agave cooked in brick ovens, roller mill extracted, and mixed with well water. The tequila is fermented in stainless steel tanks and twice distilled through a stainless pot with a copper coil. To reach it’s añejo state, the liquid is rested in American White Oak casks for 15 and a half months and finally finished in French Oak barrels for an additional 2 and a half months. The Bottom Line: Warm, mellow, and oak-forward. A pleasure to sip with lots of shifting flavors worthy of exploring. But it lacks that spicy burn we’re looking for from a high-proof bottle. 6. Alma Del Jaguar — Nocturna Blanco 101 Proof (Taste 1)

ABV: 50.5%

Price: $64.99 The Tequila: I was first introduced to Alma Del Jaguar’s portfolio this year and while I’ve liked every bottle so far, this is easily my favorite of the entire collection. Nocturna is produced from single-estate agave distilled at NOM 1414, Feliciano Vivanco, and is made from agave slow-cooked in stone ovens, roller mill extracted, and made with local well water that is fermented with wild yeast in open-air stainless steel tanks. It is certified additive-free by Tequila Matchmaker. Bottom Line: Warm and citrusy with a pleasing spicy finish and a nice addictive burn. 5. Suerte — Blanco Still Strength (Taste 8) ABV: 52% Average Price: $67.49 The Tequila: One of our favorite tequilas of 2023, Suerte’s Blanco Still Strength is a fantastic introduction to high-proof tequila. This tequila is produced at NOM 1520, Tequilero Simbolo, where it is the only brand in production. The agave, harvested from the Los Valles region of Jalisco, is cooked low and slow in stone ovens for 52 hours, tahona extracted, and fermented in open-air stainless steel tanks before being twice distilled through a stainless pot with a copper coil. The Bottom Line: Big bold flavors. Grassy and vegetal forward, with a strong agave character. 4. Don Fulano Fuerte (Taste 3)

ABV: 50%

Price: $52.99 The Tequila: Don Fulano is produced at NOM 1146, Tequileña, one of the finest distilleries out there right now so I’m not surprised how well this bottle performed in this blind taste test. While I loved what I tasted, its general mellowness is keeping me from ranking it any higher. However, if you like sipping your high-proof liquors this might be a great option for you. The agave here is cooked for 28-32 hours before being screw mill extracted, mixed with volcanic spring water, and fermented in open-air tanks for 72 to 96 hours. The Bottom Line: A nice candidate for those who love high-minerality liquids and value slow sip-worthy mellowness. 3. Cazcanes Blanco No. 9 (Taste 7) ABV: 50%

Price: $91.99 The Tequila: Cazcanes’ Blanco No. 9 popped up in our last blind taste test, and again, this bottle ranked excellently. That comes down to its highly vegetal flavor and nice supple finish. This is a great bottle and something you absolutely need to experience. This additive-free tequila is produced at NOM 1614, Tequilera Tap, from agave cooked in a low-pressure autoclave, roller mill extracted, and mixed with natural spring water, which gives it a palpable minerality. The liquid is fermented in stainless steel tanks and twice distilled through a stainless pot with a copper coil. The Bottom Line: Vegetal, agave forward, mineral-rich, and mouthwateringly buttery. Cazcanes’ Blanco No. 9 is a great experience from nose, to palate, to finish and ideal for sipping and mixing into an elevated cocktail. 2. Alto Canto — High Proof Blanco (Taste 5)