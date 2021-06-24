There’s a reason there are more breweries in Köln, Germany than in any other city in the world. This is the city where Kölsch beer originated. The light lager is so revered that legally no brewer more than thirty miles outside the city is allowed to even use the name.
This pale, subtly hoppy, crisp, and highly refreshing beer is perfectly suited for summer sipping, especially since the beers are traditionally served in small six-ounce glasses (called a “stange,” locally). Flavorwise, this beer falls about halfway between the light, pale lagers of the macro-brewing world and the heftier pilsners of Czech and Bavarian beer gardens. Regardless of whether you’re drinking one brewed in Köln or an American craft Kölsch-style brew, after one sip this beer will become your go-to summer crusher.
To find the best options, we decided to ask the pros behind the bar for help. We tasked a handful of well-known bartenders with telling us their go-to Kölsch (and American Kölsch-style) beers to drink from now until the first leaves start to cascade down.
Inbound Laser Loon
Joe Harvey, lead bartender of Thr3 Jack in Minneapolis
ABV: 4.3%
Average Price: $9 for a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans
Why This Bottle?
For me, it has to be Inbound Brewing Company’s Laser Loon. Named after the Minnesota state bird, Laser Loon is one of the easiest drinking beers I’ve ever had. It’s refreshingly light and crisp with subtle notes of honey, malt, hops, and citrus.
Laser Loon’s approachability and good flavor make it the perfect Kölsch-style brew for any and every summertime activity.
Prost Kölsch
Jake Conover, general manager at Bruz Beers in Denver
ABV: 4.8%
Average Price: $10 (six-pack)
Why This Beer?
I feel like every American craft brewer makes a Kölsch, but few make them well. I like Prost’s Kölsch because it’s crisp, refreshing, and highly drinkable on a hot day. I prefer to drink their Maibock in Spring, but I’ll crush a pint of their Kölsch all summer long.
Solemn Oath Lu
Kristan Arnold, bartender at Elgin Public House in Elgin, Illinois
ABV: 4.7%
Average Price: $11 (six-pack)
Why This Beer?
Solemn Oath Lu is a beautiful beer that to me is the definition of a Kölsch. It’s very well balanced with a slight hoppiness and sweetness. You’ll want to grab another. I always support local whenever possible and it helps when the local beer is this great.
Gaffel Kolsch
Austin Zimmer, bartender at Le Prive in New York City
ABV: 4.8%
Average Price: $10 (four-pack)
Why This Beer?
Gaffel Kölsch — an original from Köln — is one of the best Kölsch beers you can enjoy during the summer months. I love the fruity smell and vibes. Also, it’s dry yet the wet finish and subtle aromas make it easy to drink with any food pairing.
Suarez Fine Line
Emily Lawson, bartender and owner of Foxhole Public House in Bentonville, Arkansas
ABV: 4.5%
Average Price: $16 (four-pack, 16-oz. cans)
Why This Beer?
Fine Line by Suarez Family Brewery is my go-to Kölsch-style beer for the humid summer months. It’s unfiltered, filled with bright, floral hops next to crisp, fruity flavors. This thirst-quenching beer is accentuated by its tangy, citrus finish.
Utepils Skölsch
Jeff Rogers, bar director of Jester Concepts in Minneapolis
ABV: 4.9%
Average Price: $9 (four-pack)
Why This Bottle?
Utepils Brewing Skölsch is a Kölsch made with a nod to our beloved and frustrating Minnesota Vikings. It’s a reference to the “Skol” chant we do during games. It is a very easy drinking, malty, slightly sweet, and slightly bitter yet crisp beer. We love summer here because we endured the winter, and this beer is perfect to celebrate all summer long.
Almanac True Kölsch
Stephen Sylvester, bar manager at Piccalilli in Culver City, California
ABV: 5%
Average Price: $14 (four-pack)
Why This Beer?
Almanac True Kölsch is crisp, light, and refreshing but still has a great body and mouthfeel. Kölsch is a classic German-style but this Americanized version is a wonderful homage and much easier to acquire in California. This is so solid that it’s one of our permanent taps.
Writer’s Pick:
Alaskan Kölsch
ABV: 5.3%
Average Price: $10 (six-pack)
Why This Beer?
We love this German-style Kölsch during the summer months. The lager is brewed using glacial water as well as a combination of Pacific Northwest and European hops combined with 2-row and specialty malts. It’s hoppy, crisp, and totally refreshing on a hot and humid summer day.
