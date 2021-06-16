Few beverages are more refreshing on a hot summer’s day than a glass of ice-cold, fizzy lemonade. Beer is in the running though, that’s for sure. This is why the shandy (or radler) is so beloved this time of year. To put it simply, the drink is a beer mixed with lemon-lime soda pop. It’s summer in a glass.

Brass tacks: Across Europe (where this is from and enjoyed endlessly this time of year), it’s literally just local beer cut with Sprite or 7-Up (and sometimes Orange Fanta, Coke, or any other cold, fizzy drink on hand). The two terms for this drink are strictly regional. “Shandy” is from the U.K. while “radler” is from Germany and refers to the bike riders (“radlers”) who’d stop for a refreshing beverage on long summer rides. They’re both concoctions of beer and lemon-lime soda with a 50/50 pour of each in a beer glass. Historically, all of them were made on the spot by the folks pulling the beer with various regional deviations.

More recently, big brands started selling pre-made radlers or shandies which cut beer with sweetened fruit and/or citrus sodas before bottling or canning. That’s where the current American craft beer versions stem from.

To sort through the seemingly endless options of crafty radlers and shandies hitting the shelves as the summer heats up, we reached out to some bartenders for advice. The eight options below are great introductions to the style. That being said, we’re not stopping you from going old school and just cutting your favorite beer with your favorite lemon-lime or grapefruit soda.

Burgkopf Grapefruit

Craig Schoettler, executive director of beverage and corporate mixologist for MGM Resorts

ABV: 5.5%

Average Price: $7 (16-oz. can)

Why This Beer?

Most radlers and shandies are pretty low alcohol, Burgkopf comes in at 7.5 percent ABV. You get the refreshing grapefruit flavor along with a good value for your spend.