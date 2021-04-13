We’ve written in the past about the plethora of beer styles well-suited to spring. This week, we turn our attention to the German Kölsch. This top-fermented, crisp, subtly hoppy beer is similar to a classic lager and originated in the city of Cologne in the 17th century. Like many other region-specific forms of alcohol, a true Kölsch has very specific geographical parameters — in this case, that it can only be brewed within 50 kilometers of the city.

On top of location, there are other rules that must be met in order to call the beer a Kölsch. It can’t be hazy, must be pale, hoppy, and brewed in accordance (like many German beers) with the Reinheitsgebot (German’s beer purity order that is designed to limit the ingredients that can be added to any recipe).

But just because the Germans are strict about the style, hasn’t stopped American brewers from making their own Kölsch-style brews. Check out ten of our favorites below.

Left Hand Travelin’ Light

ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: $10.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

When it comes to Kölsch-style ales, they’d better be bright, subtly floral, and filled with crisp, refreshing flavors. Left Hand Traveling Light — with its clean flavor and 2-Row, Vienna, and Acidulated malts and its Willamette and Mt Hood hops (among other varietals) — definitely fits the mold.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find clean, fresh scents of floral and subtly piney hops as well as freshly baked bread and malt sweetness. On the palate, you’ll be greeted with fresh-cut grass, sweet caramel, rich malts, and a nice resinous backbone. The finish is fresh, crisp, and very thirst-quenching.

Bottom Line:

It’s hard to top this Kölsch-style beer. It’s light-yet-flavorful and totally sessionable. Overall, a great choice for spring drinking.

Rogue Honey Kölsch

ABV: 5.2%

Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer:

What sets this Kölsch-style beer apart from the others on the list is the addition of wildflower honey sourced from Rogue’s onsite Revolution Garden. This cloyingly sweet, natural product melds perfectly with the 2-Row and Munich, wheat, DextraPils, and Aciduated malts and Kölsch #2 yeast and Crystal hops.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to breathe in the aromas of clover honey, rich malts, and caramel corn. The palate is swirling with floral sweetness, rich honey, graham crackers, and subtly bitter hops. The finish is a great combination of piney hops and sweet honey.

Bottom Line:

This is a different type of Kölsch than many on this list and that’s not such a bad thing. The addition of natural honey is subtle enough to simply highlight the other flavors instead of overpowering them.

Upslope Rocky Mountain Kölsch

ABV: 5.1%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

If you’ve never had a beer from Colorado’s Upslope, you’re really missing out. We suggest starting with one of its best, its Rocky Mountain Kölsch. The crew in Boulder set out to create a beer that tasted like you were drinking in the Rocky Mountains themselves. They did this by combining traditional Kölsch yeast and locally sourced honey with sage, Lemondrop, and Mosaic hops.

Tasting Notes:

Nose this beer for a few moments and breathe in the aromas of subtle baking spices, lemon zest, and graham crackers. Take a sip and you’ll find flavors of subtle sage, baked bread, fresh, floral hops, and orange peels. It all ends with a mixture of resinous hops and caramel sweetness.

Bottom Line:

This is a beer for fans of the great outdoors. Pack it into your backpack and bring it on your next hike or mountain biking excursion for a mid-trip pick-me-up.

Saint Arnold Fancy Lawnmower

ABV: 4.9%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

The Beer:

With a name like Fancy Lawnmower, you know this is a beer for spring and summer imbibing. This German-style Kölsch was crafted to be as close to the real thing as possible. They do this by brewing with traditional Kölsch yeast and Hallertau hops.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find notes of fresh-cut grass, cracker malt, subtle caramel, and vibrant lemon zest. On the palate, you’ll find rich malts, sweet corn, and floral, subtly bitter hops. The finish is clean, bright, and thirst-quenching.

Bottom Line:

We’re all about drinking light, refreshing beers after mowing the lawn, doing yard work, or simply standing outside in the sun. This beer feels like it was made with these exact activities in mind.

Schlafly Kölsch

ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: $9.99 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Like many of the beers on this list, Schlafly believes that you can’t truly make an authentic Kölsch-style beer without using traditional Kölsch yeast. The brewery gets its yeast from Köln, Germany, where the style originated. That’s about as authentic as it gets.

Tasting Notes:

The aroma is filled with ripe fruits, sweet cereal, and piney hops. Drinking this beer will reveal bold malts, Noble hops, freshly baked bread, and citrus zest. The finish is clean, dry, and (no surprise here!) refreshing.

Bottom Line:

Located in St. Louis, Schlafly might find itself in the shadow of a well-known macro-brewery, but we implore you to grab a six-pack of this Kölsch next time you’re in the beer section at your local grocery store — it’s a winner.

Three Weavers Seafarer

ABV: 4.8%

Average Price: $7 for a 22-ounce bottle

The Beer:

This traditional Köln-style Kölsch was first introduced in 2014. Its inspiration is the classic, crisp, floral brews of Germany. It recreates this iconic style with the addition of German pilsner malts and Hallertau hops.

Tasting Notes:

Before taking a sip, bask in the scents of green apples, biscuity malts, fresh grass, and lime curd. On the palate, you’ll be greeted with a subtle nutty sweetness paired with floral hops and lemon zest. The end is light, subtly tangy, and ends with a nice kick of bitter hops.

Bottom Line:

Fire up the grill, throw on some sausages (or hot dogs if you prefer), and pair them with this classic German-style Kölsch.