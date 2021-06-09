When it comes to the summer beer hierarchy, it’s pretty tough to top the wheat beer in terms of style and flavor (though, honestly, pilsners are pretty impeccable this time of year, too). This top-fermented, wheat-filled brew is well-suited to hot weather and slow summer sipping. This is especially true for the most well-known varieties: Germany’s hefeweizen and Belgium’s witbier. Depending on your taste, the tart and super refreshing Berliner Weisse, salty gose, and funky, tangy, and floral lambics and gueuze all also make great choices. Since we’re always on the lookout for fresh seasonal brews, we reach out to the professionals behind the bar for some help. We asked a handful of our favorite bartenders to tell us their choices for the best wheat beers for summer 2021. Bell’s Bright White Tom Garvin, beverage manager at Tribeca’s Kitchen in New York City Average Price: $15 (six-pack) The Beer: The Bright White Ale from Bell’s Brewery is one of my favorite wheat beers. The beer is brewed like a Belgian wheat beer but made in Michigan. Tasting Notes: The beer is light and refreshing but has some very complex notes of dried fruit and spices. Definitely a winner on a hot day.

Golden Road Mango Cart Chandra Richter, vice president of beverage development and chief mixologist at Drinkworks Average Price: $10.99 (six-pack) The Beer: As soon as early summer hits, I’m reaching for a refreshing, fruity wheat beer. I especially love the Golden Road Mango Cart. Tasting Notes: This beer is so refreshing and fruity without being overly sweet yet still holds onto a bright mango flavor. For me, this is the perfect beer after a full day of summertime adventure. Sierra Nevada Kellerweis Austin Zimmer, bartender at Le Privé in New York City Average Price: $9.99 (six-pack) The Beer: I’d definitely stock my summer fridge with Kellerweis from Sierra Nevada. Tasting Notes: It’s full of flavor and well balanced, subtly tart, dry finish, with a great spicy floral aftertaste.

Port City Optimal Wit Eoghain Clavin, brewery ambassador for Guinness Average Price: $12 (six-pack) The Beer: Port City Optimal Wit from Alexandria, Virginia is a refreshing Belgian-style wit. Brewed with Spanish orange peel and coriander, this beer is a great choice for sitting out on the patio in shorts and letting summer pass you by. Tasting Notes (from the brewer): “We brew Optimal Wit with Grains of Paradise, which adds a subtle peppery finish. It tastes like Sunshine and Happiness!” Ocean Lab American Wheat Francisco Fonseca, bartender in Puerto Rico Average Price: $12.99 (six-pack) The Beer: For early summer drinking, I will definitely choose Ocean Lab American Wheat. It’s made with 100 percent local orange peel and coriander seeds added into the tanks during brewing. Tasting Notes: The beer is accentuated by floral and citrus notes. It’s refreshing, crisp, and a perfect contender for a day at the beach.

Allagash White Evan Charest, bartender and director of operations for Mercantile Hospitality in Los Angeles Average Price: $10.99 (four-pack) The Beer: I grew up in southern Maine. So when I hear wheat beer, I only think of Allagash. Allagash White is the epitome of early summer drinking. Winters are not great in Maine and Allagash White is the official primer of better weather to come. Tasting Notes: The brew has classic flavors of coriander, citrus, and spice. It’s well-balanced and refreshing, especially at 5.2 percent. Plank Heller Weizenbock Frederic Yarm, USBG bartender in Boston Average Price: $6.49 (500ml bottle) The Beer: Plank Heller Weizenbock is brewed in the traditional Bavarian wheated style. Tasting Notes: The brew pops with delightful bready malt, honey, caramel, melon, banana, orange-apricot, and clove notes. It’s not too heavy like a winter wheat beer yet not too light either.

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier Joseph Fredrickson, bartender at Society Lounge in Cleveland Average Price: $12.49 (six-pack) The Beer: I have always and will always love the Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier. Considered by many as the staple of its style — while, sadly, less distributed than others in its category — it is exactly what I want from a wheat beer. Tasting Notes: It’s crisp and refreshing with depth and interesting notes of cardamom, clove, banana, and honey. Writer’s Picks: