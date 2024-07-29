We Blind Tested Mezcals Between $30-$100, Here’s The Champion

The world of mezcal is endlessly exciting. As Uproxx’s resident tequila writer, I’m deeply invested and interested in that agave spirit, but with that level of familiarity comes a lot of expectation. I’m always excited to try new bottles, but I know what I’m getting myself into. Don’t get be wrong, tequila can have all sorts of nuances and complexities, but at the end of the day all tequila is made from blue weber agave, which has a distinct and easily identifiable flavor.
With mezcal, I’m continually surprised by how varied this spirit can taste. It’s literally all over the map.
Yes, mezcal is much smokier than tequila and it’s the tasting note most commonly associated with the spirit, but mezcal can be so many other things. I’ve had juicy and fruity varieties, savory mezcals, floral and delicate mezcals, and mezcals that come across as even more vegetal than tequila does.
That makes doing a mezcal taste test a lot of fun, and a blind taste test even more fun, so let’s do it!
Methodology
While I’m pretty familiar with the complexities of mezcal as well as most of the “big brands,” I haven’t exactly nailed the perfect entry-level price point. For tequila, I have — you can get a truly great bottle for under $40. But when it comes to mezcal, I’m not as sure about that price point. So for this taste test we rounded up eight bottles all between $30 and $80 to get a sense of where that sweet spot lies.
We pulled eight bottles and I tasted each in an unmarked glass at random, jotting down taste notes and first impressions. Here are the results.
Part 1: The Blind Mezcal Taste Test
Taste 1:
Nose: Very earth on the nose, with a hint of chili, cooked agave, and some green apple skin.
Palate: High minerality, with a bit of a wet stone and leather flavor, backed with some juicy and refreshing cucumber.
Finish: Creamy and smooth with a wet leather aftertaste and some light smoke.
Taste 2:
Nose: There is an Earth and clay vibe here, with a bit of cocoa, crushed agave, and bell pepper.
Palate: Dried herbs and black pepper, with some juicy mango notes, caramel, and a gentle hint of spice.
Finish: I’m getting a lot of mesquite. Smooth with a charred wood quality.
Taste 3:
Nose: I’m getting a medley of citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit backed by lavender.
Palate: A balance of floral honey and sugared blueberries with a bit of charred wood.
Finish: Tobacco leaves dipped in butter dominate the finish, with a bit of ash on the aftertaste.
Taste 4:
Nose: Creamy fermented yogurt on the nose, with a bit of green grass, and roasted chilis.
Palate: High minerality with a mix of pepper, roasted coffee beans, and cilantro.
Finish: Very bitter on the finish with a mix of leather and smoked meat.
Taste 5:
Nose: Faint smoke, roasted agave, walnut, and citrus.
Palate: Surprisingly fruity and vegetal, I’m tasting mint, fresh rosemary, and charred pineapple.
Finish: A light smoke on the finish and some lingering spice that sticks to the tongue.
Taste 6:
Nose: A mix of wet stone, almond, bitter cocoa, and pepper.
Palate: There is a pronounced pine herbaceousness here with a mix of lemon peel, plum, and fresh, raw agave.
Finish: Floral and smooth with some smoked wood on the aftertaste. Overall, this mezcal really took me on a journey from nose, to palate, to finish.
Taste 7:
Nose: A lot of honey on the nose mixed with sweetened agave syrup and caramel.
Palate: Soft, delicate and fruity. I’m tasting juicy pineapple mixed with vanilla.
Finish: Dry with a light pleasing smokiness.
Taste 8:
Nose: Sweet milk chocolate on the nose backed by wet soil.
Palate: I’m getting orange zest with a chili de arbol dryness and a bit of crispy Asian pear sweetness.
Finish: Soft and floral with a bit of gentle heat that builds on the tongue.
Part 2: The Blind Mezcal Ranking
8. Mezcal Unión — Uno Joven (Taste 5)
ABV: 40%
Price: $34.99
The Mezcal:
Mezcal Unión is one of the biggest most present brands in all of Mezcal right now, and that’s probably because it’s produced by spirit super producer Diageo, which distributes whisky, gin, vodka, rum, and tequila.
This mezcal is made from a blend of espadìn and cirial agave that is harvested between 8 and 14 years of maturity. Whole distributed by Diageo, Unión is produced by a collection of different producer families who have been crafting mezcal for generations.
The Bottom Line:
A fruity and vegetal mezcal that has a very light smokey finish. A great starter mezcal.
7. Mezcalum — Mezcal Artesanal Espadín and Cuishe(Taste 7)
ABV: 44%
Price: $49.99
The Mezcal:
Mezcalum’s whole vibe seems to be about all-natural purity. The brand proudly proclaims that it consists of zero carbs (goes without saying we think), zero sugar, zero additives, and is made from non-GMO agave.
The mezcal is made from a blend of espadin and cuishe agave grown wild in arid regions of the Oaxacan Central Valley, harvested at 6-12 years of maturity, and crafted under the supervision of Maestro Mezcalero Carlos Mendez Blas. I think this mezcal is a great starting point for people interested in the spirit, but it failed to make a lasting impression on me.
Definitely seems like an option that would excel as a cocktail base, rather than a sipper.
The Bottom Line:
Floral, delicate, and fruity, with a light smoke element that makes this another bigger friendly bottle.
6. Illegal Mezcal — Joven (Taste 8)
ABV: 40%
Price: $29.99
The Mezcal:
Illegal is an award-winning (Double Platinum at the ASCoT awards) small-batch mezcal crafted by four-generation mezcaleros. It is made from espadín agave from the Santiago Matatlan valley of Oaxaca and is made additive-free with no artificial colors or flavors.
The focus on espadín gives this mezcal a sweet and citrusy quality, so if you’re averse to the smokier aspects of mezcal, you might want to start here.
The Bottom Line:
Naturally sweet with rich chocolate notes and a spicy finish.
5. Ojo de Tigre Mezcal — Joven (Taste 1)
ABV:40%
Price: $27.99
The Mezcal:
Ojo de Tigre is a joven mezcal made from a mix of espadín agave from Oaxaca and Tobalá agave from Puebla that is harvested at 7 years maturity, cooked slow in Earthen ovens, distilled in copper pots, and blended together to create a smooth yet spicy mezcal.
I really love the heat on this one, of the more affordable bottles, it was easily my favorite.
The Bottom Line:
Spicy, with a lot of minerality and a smooth finish. The way the heat builds on the tongue is addicting and makes this an interesting base for a mezcal cocktail.
4. Del Maguey Vida — Vida de Muertos (Taste 4)
ABV: 45%
Price: $51.99
The Mezcal:
Del Maguey Vida’s Vida de Muertos is a special 45 ABV apin on its Vida Clásico mezcal that packs a stronger kick and a more pronounced flavor. The mezcal is inspired by the annual mezcal distilled in the village of San Luis Del Rio during the Día de los Muertos season and is made from espadín agave that is roasted in underground ovens, naturally fermented and twice distilled in wood-fired copper stills.
It’s dusty, spikey, smokey, and full of character. Another great expression from a brand that never misses.
The Bottom Line:
Bitter, smokey, and leathery in the best way. There is a pronounced dryness and a complex character that is distinct enough to be anyone’s favorite.
3. Paquera — Mezcal Artesanal Joven (Taste 3)
ABV: 42.5%
Price: $44.99
The Mezcal:
Paquera is a brand I’ve become quite familiar with, it’s one of my go-to mezcal brands thanks to its complex and fruity flavor. The mezcal is made from espadin agave harvested at 7 years maturity and is slow cooked in a conical Earthen oven with mesquite wood for six days, tahona crushed, fermented in wood barrels, and twice distilled in copper pots.
The Bottom Line:
Fruity, rich, and wonderfully smokey. A real solid choice for slow sipping and mixing alike.
2. Fosforo — Tobala Mezcal (Taste 2)
ABV: 45%
Price: $98.99
The Mezcal:
At nearly $100 Fosforo is by far the most expensive bottle in this taste test, but we wanted a really expensive ringer in there to see how the more budget brands stacked up. It shouldn’t surprise anyone that a mezcal this expensive nearly took the top spot, there is a lot of flavor here and a lot for your palate to explore.
The tobala agave used in this bottle of Fosforo spends 5-8 days buried in an underground fire pit and is fermented in large wooden vats for ten days to two weeks before being twice distilled through a copper pot over a 24-hour period. The tequila is then bottle immediately, unaged and pure.
The Bottom Line:
Lots of mesquite charred wood complexity. If you’re looking for a natural smokey finish, it doesn’t get better than this.
1. Zomoz — Mezcal Joven Espadìn (Taste 6)
ABV: 40%
Price: $83.99
The Mezcal Explained:
I hate that such an expensive mezcal took the top spot in this blind taste test, but I think if this blind taste test showed us anything it’s that as mezcal gets more expensive, it tends to taste more complex, and interesting. That might seem obvious, but it’s not always the case with something like tequila.
Zomoz really impressed me the flavor took my taste buds on a journey, making it a true joy to explore. This mezcal hails from Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca. It is made from organically grown espadín and spring water, cooked in wood-roasted stone ovens, tahona crushed, fermented in open-air pine tinas, and twice distilled in copper pot stills.
The Bottom Line:
Floral, smooth, smokey, herbaceous and earthy. Zomoz provides a true journey for the palate. If you want a glimpse of what makes the world of mezcal so exciting, start here.