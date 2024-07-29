We Blind Tested Mezcals Between $30-$100, Here’s The Champion

The world of mezcal is endlessly exciting. As Uproxx’s resident tequila writer, I’m deeply invested and interested in that agave spirit, but with that level of familiarity comes a lot of expectation. I’m always excited to try new bottles, but I know what I’m getting myself into. Don’t get be wrong, tequila can have all sorts of nuances and complexities, but at the end of the day all tequila is made from blue weber agave, which has a distinct and easily identifiable flavor.

With mezcal, I’m continually surprised by how varied this spirit can taste. It’s literally all over the map.

Yes, mezcal is much smokier than tequila and it’s the tasting note most commonly associated with the spirit, but mezcal can be so many other things. I’ve had juicy and fruity varieties, savory mezcals, floral and delicate mezcals, and mezcals that come across as even more vegetal than tequila does.

That makes doing a mezcal taste test a lot of fun, and a blind taste test even more fun, so let’s do it!

Methodology

While I’m pretty familiar with the complexities of mezcal as well as most of the “big brands,” I haven’t exactly nailed the perfect entry-level price point. For tequila, I have — you can get a truly great bottle for under $40. But when it comes to mezcal, I’m not as sure about that price point. So for this taste test we rounded up eight bottles all between $30 and $80 to get a sense of where that sweet spot lies.

We pulled eight bottles and I tasted each in an unmarked glass at random, jotting down taste notes and first impressions. Here are the results.

Part 1: The Blind Mezcal Taste Test

Taste 1:

Nose: Very earth on the nose, with a hint of chili, cooked agave, and some green apple skin.

Palate: High minerality, with a bit of a wet stone and leather flavor, backed with some juicy and refreshing cucumber.

Finish: Creamy and smooth with a wet leather aftertaste and some light smoke.

Taste 2:

Nose: There is an Earth and clay vibe here, with a bit of cocoa, crushed agave, and bell pepper.

Palate: Dried herbs and black pepper, with some juicy mango notes, caramel, and a gentle hint of spice.

Finish: I’m getting a lot of mesquite. Smooth with a charred wood quality.

Taste 3:

Nose: I’m getting a medley of citrus fruits like orange and grapefruit backed by lavender.

Palate: A balance of floral honey and sugared blueberries with a bit of charred wood.

Finish: Tobacco leaves dipped in butter dominate the finish, with a bit of ash on the aftertaste.

Taste 4:

Nose: Creamy fermented yogurt on the nose, with a bit of green grass, and roasted chilis.

Palate: High minerality with a mix of pepper, roasted coffee beans, and cilantro.

Finish: Very bitter on the finish with a mix of leather and smoked meat.

Taste 5:

Nose: Faint smoke, roasted agave, walnut, and citrus.

Palate: Surprisingly fruity and vegetal, I’m tasting mint, fresh rosemary, and charred pineapple.

Finish: A light smoke on the finish and some lingering spice that sticks to the tongue.

Taste 6:

Nose: A mix of wet stone, almond, bitter cocoa, and pepper.

Palate: There is a pronounced pine herbaceousness here with a mix of lemon peel, plum, and fresh, raw agave.

Finish: Floral and smooth with some smoked wood on the aftertaste. Overall, this mezcal really took me on a journey from nose, to palate, to finish.

Taste 7:

Nose: A lot of honey on the nose mixed with sweetened agave syrup and caramel.

Palate: Soft, delicate and fruity. I’m tasting juicy pineapple mixed with vanilla.

Finish: Dry with a light pleasing smokiness.

Taste 8:

Nose: Sweet milk chocolate on the nose backed by wet soil.

Palate: I’m getting orange zest with a chili de arbol dryness and a bit of crispy Asian pear sweetness.