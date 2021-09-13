Celebrate Negroni Week With These Two Iconic Recipes

There are few cocktails I drink more than a Negroni. It’s my go-to. I love the huge botanical and bitter notes that come from the Campari and gin with that sweet vermouth edge. It’s like a flavor-bomb in a glass that helps open up your palate before a big meal, night out, or long brunch. It’s perfect any time, any season, any day.

The classic Negroni is a simple equal-parts-mix of Campari Bitters, sweet vermouth, and gin. Add a little orange and you’re done. You can make them down and dirty — as you get on the streets of Bologna, Milan, Rome — by simply filling a rocks glass with ice, adding the gin, vermouth, and Campari, and then topping it with a slice of orange. Stir with the straw and serve. Done.

And if I’m being 100 percent honest, that’s how I make this cocktail at home.

Today, I’m going to step it up a little bit and mix mine like a fancy cocktail with a cocktail jug and spoon and all that jazz. Is it better? A little. The pre-chilling of the drink with a little ice (which waters it down a touch) does create a little bit smoother experience. Overall, it’s worth the extra effort and it only really takes 15 more seconds to make.

I’m also making the soon-to-be classic White Negroni. In this case, you’re making a gin martini with white Italian bitters in place of the classic red Campari bitters. It’s a little sweeter and lighter but still packs a decent botanical punch.

Okay, let’s get mixing!