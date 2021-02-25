It’s Time You Learn To Make A Real Old Fashioned — Here’s Our Recipe

It’s time you learned how to make an old fashioned. It’s easy, tasty, and would make Donny Drapes proud. A classic cocktail made of bitters, bourbon, sugar, and water.

Yet it’s often mediocre. Mostly due to corners being cut.

We’re not cutting corners today. There are no simple syrups in play. We’re mixing an old-school version of the drink with demerara sugar that’s stirred until it’s fully dissolved into the bitters and whiskey. This method takes a little longer, yes. But it provides a balance and depth that you’ll never get with a bar syrup.

That being said, this recipe is still pretty easy. It’s a build-in-the-glass cocktail, after all. You just need a spoon, glass, and pairing knife or fruit peeler (and a little patience). Let’s get mixing!