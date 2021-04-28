Two nights ago, the Mad Mikkelsen-starring Danish movie Another Round won the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. The movie is actually a thoughtful exploration of the dark road alcohol can lead us down, but it has plenty of fun along the way (depending on how you define “fun”, of course). The most comedic and ridiculous set-piece is kicked off by the crew of four mild-mannered school teachers getting absolutely shit-housed by drinking Sazeracs.

We’re about to get into that, but, just in case this film isn’t on your radar, here’s the trailer. It was just announced that Leonardo DiCaprio won a bidding war to remake the movie for English-speaking audiences, so if you’re not down to read subtitles, you’re in luck… a few years down the road.

Okay, back to the Sazerac scene. As with any great food or drink scene in a movie or TV show, the whole recipe was laid out for the viewers to get hooked right along with the weak-willed protagonists.

That truly spells out how to make a very standard Sazerac. While we tend to prefer our Sazeracs with a split of rye and cognac with lemon oils instead of orange, we still respect the look of this well-crafted drink.

So, to help you on your cocktail mixing journey, we thought we’d give this Danish spin a shot. After all, Mads and his pals really sell us on that drink — as you can see below.

Feeling intrigued? Let’s get to the recipe:

Another Round Sazerac

Ingredients:

3-oz. bourbon

0.5-oz. absinthe

2 dashes Peychaud’s Bitters

1 sugar cube

Ice cubes

Ice ball

Orange peel

In the movie, they’re seemingly making four drinks at once. Hence, “eight” dashes of bitters and “four lumps of sugar” flashing on the screen. We’re just making one drink. So we’re using two dashes of bitters and only one sugar cube, or “lump” if you will.