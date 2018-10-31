The Best Beers To Chase Down In November

iStockphoto

November is a great month for beer, food, and… more beer. Thanksgiving is a few short weeks away and then the full brunt of winter will arrive. That calls for big ales with heavy duty ABVs to get you through the season. Winter ales, big porters, and funky wheat beers are all in order while sitting next to a crackling fire with a plate of leftover turkey and pumpkin pie.

Below, we’ve compiled a shortlist of some of the best beers being released and hitting markets this November. Some of these are easier to find (with larger distribution); some you’ll have to travel for and do a bit of sleuthing to uncover. Either way, a good beer is always worth the trouble! Happy hunting!

SPRUCE TIP IPA — UPSLOPE BREWING COMPANY

Bright spruce trees on a crisp late-autumn morning fill the air with a pine-y aroma that’ll beckon you outdoors. Upslope’s Spruce Tip IPA will transport you to a Colorado spruce forest on a frosty morning with the very first sip.

The beer is hopped with Simcoe and Cascade hops and then amped up with fresh spruce sprigs to add an extra deep layer of pine. This isn’t a hefty or dank pine resin as much as it’s a mellow and bright spruce. Think of it more like taking a walk through the woods. That’s balanced by a real sense of orange peel to counteract the pine, followed by a bit of malty heft.

If you want the feeling of getting lost in the forests of the PNW, this is the one for you.