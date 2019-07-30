The Innovative Ways That The Sharing Economy Is Shaping How We Travel

Unsplash

It’s crazy to think that just 10 years ago there were a whole lot more people hailing cabs, wondering if this newfangled thing called “Airbnb” was safe, and picking up their own lunches. The sharing and gig economies have completely transformed the way we live our lives. Meanwhile, these new models for business (and consumption) have been in constant flux — growing, shifting, expanding, and, yes, often going through growing pains.

While apps like Tinder, Lyft, and UberEats are near-daily fixtures in our lives, there’s a whole range of news apps cropping up constantly — many of which are powered via the sharing economy. And no space is more populated with convenience-creating apps like the world of travel.

Here are our 10 favorite ways the sharing economy has come to travel and is making it easier to get out there.

Wendy Wei/Pexels

Chilling on a boat is dope. Owning a boat on the other hand — very expensive. But you can pretty easily enjoy all that the open sea has to offer without any of the hassles of owning a vessel thanks to Antlos. So what is it, exactly? Well, basically it is the Airbnb of boats. You just select where you’re going, how many guests you’ll be traveling with and whether or not you want a skipper or a bareboat.

Word to the wise, if you don’t know anything about sailing a boat — get the skipper. As of now, Antlos is only available in a few off-coast locations, but if you’re heading to Ibiza or the Naples Gulf, Antlos is a must-use.