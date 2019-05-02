Tinder’s New ‘Festival Mode’ Will Make It Easier To Meet New People At Your Favorite Fest

05.02.19 1 hour ago

Festivals are designed to be a good time, of course, and over the years, they’ve delivered on this promise by incorporating comedy, great food, and other non-music offerings. Through it all, though, some of the best festival memories involve new people you met on the grounds. Tinder realizes this, so now the app is introducing Festival Mode, a new feature that will make it easier to connect with people going to the same festival you are.

The feature looks like it’ll be easy to use, much like the Spring Break feature Tinder U launched earlier this year: All users have to do is opt into Festival Mode, select the festival(s) they’re going to, and that will get them a badge on their profile indicating their selection. From there, they’ll be able to swipe and match with other people also going to the same festival. The full list of participating festivals includes major festivals in both the US and UK: EDC Las Vegas, Hangout, All Points East, Governors Ball, Parklife, Bonnaroo, Firefly, British Summer Time, Lovebox, Faster Horses, Hard Summer, and EDC Orlando.

The data proves that this feature is a strong idea that many users will find useful, as last year, Tinder found that app registrations and usage spiked during festivals. For example, app registrations during Governors Ball went up by 36 percent, while app activity during Bonnaroo increased by more than 300 times.

Learn more about the Festival Mode feature here.

