Jess Kearney // @jesskearney_

“What’s your favorite place you’ve ever been?”

People ask travel writers this all the time. Until recently, I’ve never had a clear answer. It’s not for a lack of sample size either. Having made landfall on all seven continents within a calendar year, I should be well equipped with a response. Yet whenever folks ask, my go-to answers have always seemed canned.

“There are just so many…”

No more. Having recently returned from a tour of New Zealand’s South Island, I can firmly proclaim an end to this affliction. This is the place for me. If you’ll accept the common idea of New Zealand as a verdant paradise, then please believe that the less-inhabited South Island is the freaking Garden of Eden. It’s small enough to squeeze into two weeks and large enough to encompass a variety of terrains (beach vs. mountains), climates (tropical vs. alpine), and activities (sipping on wine at a world-class vineyard vs. sea kayaking with seals).

In fact, you can enjoy much of this variance in a single day. Especially if you have wheels.

This spring, my girlfriend, Jess, and I had ten days to burn while returning to the US from Brisbane, Australia. After reading an article by Uproxx’s travel editor, Steve Bramucci, about renting a van to cruise the East Coast of Australia, we decided to go full #vanlife. Here’s our self-styled “rules” for making your own South Island adventure an epic one.

1. Embrace the Vanlife

Jess and I drive Steve’s Australia route a couple of times a year (we met in Byron Bay), but since we have places to stay in that region we’d never considered renting a camper for one of our adventures. But as we talked about our New Zealand trip, it seemed like a natural fit for two non-planners. In Christchurch, we booked a midsize camper from Apollo — which we affectionately christened Dumplin’, after the Dolly Parton inspired film we’d seen on the flight from Brisbane.

Dumplin’ was a dream van. Two captain’s chairs in the front and an entire studio apartment in the back, a decent-sized bed, fridge, bathroom/shower combo (with a window to air dry those wet towels and wetsuits while driving) and a gas stove. The dining area doubled as a workstation and folded up nicely if more room was needed or another couple needed a place to crash. Having written two cookbooks, I’m a huge proponent of gas stoves and I’d take this one over the electric stoves in even the fanciest kitchens (more on this in a bit).

There are slight drawbacks to combining transportation and housing while on the road – the inability to spread out, to reset, change scenery etc. – but there are efficiencies that are hard to ignore. The most obvious is cost. If you’re planning on renting a car and staying in hotels, combining your housing budget and your transportation budget helps the cause. We used the saving to eat out at a couple of nice restaurants and try a few activities that we hadn’t explicitly budgeted for (like last-minute helicopter-white-water-rafting).

The advantage that was most obvious was in time management. When I’m on vacation I am passionate about maximizing my daily time. Any amount of minutes saved in checking in, moving stuff from car to hotel and back, unpacking a bit, finding the toiletries, is time saved. A half an hour in the morning and a half an hour at night means a full hour that can be used to reach a further destination on the road, spend more time at the beach, or make a longer, food-oriented pit stop. This trip made us believers in the “travel by campervan > other modes of travel” ethos.