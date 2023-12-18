The Ultimate Party Guide For New Year’s Eve 2023

New year, new you! While this is such a cliché that you probably want to kill it with fire… it also carries a sliver of truth. The new year is a chance to reinvent, level up, and go bigger. And to do that, you have to leave on a high note. 2023 ushered in some exceptional travel and music experiences. From the iconic celebration of ULTRA to the scorching beats at Sunset Music Festival and world-class house and techno producers at Defected Croatia to the eco-conscious gatherings at Deep Tropics and Sacred Acre, Uproxx scorched dancefloors around the world. So when it comes to leaving this year behind and heading into the future, you know we have you covered. If you’re still unsure how you should spend your last couple of days of the year, we searched for the best NYE parties and festivals for you to make sure it ends with a bang and ring in the new year in high spirits. Don’t forget the party favors.

Sound Los Angeles – Los Angeles, California Los Angeles’ leading nightclub, Sound, will round out another unprecedented year with its much-anticipated run of events. The three-night series starts on December 29th with South African pioneer and Dirtybird, Atlantic, and Ultra associate Kyle Watson, followed by Ukrainian prog house innovator Miss Monique on December 30th, and UK house and tech trailblazer Chris Lorenzo on New Year’s Eve. Located right in the heart of Hollywood, Sound is celebrated for its custom-made sound system, part of a new product line from Funktion One. It is armed with a 3D mapping system that controls both the mood and atmosphere of the venue to provide a unique audio-visual experience every night. Individual nightly tickets are available for $40 each here or can be purchased for a three-show bundle for $125 here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sound (@sound_nightclub) FNGRS CRSSD Presents PROPER NYE – San Diego, California FNGRS CRSSD will once again host its acclaimed PROPER NYE/NYD, a two-day, multi-stage event returning to San Diego’s Petco Park on December 31st and January 1st.

PROPER has quickly become Southern California’s ultimate New Year’s Eve destination, bringing world-class talent from around the world to the sprawling Petco Park footprint amidst San Diego’s convenient city center. PROPER takes place on the field at Petco Park with stage activations throughout the surrounding property. Petco Park is one of Southern California’s most iconic venues, offering electronic music fans unobstructed views of downtown San Diego in the heart of the city. It’s the ideal location for a New Year’s Eve gathering soundtracked by the present and future stars of the genre, including Chris Lake, TESTPILOT, ZHU, Diplo, Claptone, Camelphat, Gorgon City, Sonny Fodera, Chris Lorenzo, Duke Dumont, Eli & Fur, Walker & Royce, Hayden James, and more. Single-day and two-day tickets and additional information can be found here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Proper NYE (@propernye)

El Ganzo NYE – San Jóse del Cabo, Mexico Hotel El Ganzo and Crania have announced their annual New Year’s Eve programming, taking place on the iconic shores of San José del Cabo, Mexico from December 29th to January 2nd. Held in collaboration with Mayan Warrior and MAXA, attendees can expect intimate DJ sessions from an internationally diverse roster in addition to wellness activities, art installations, culinary experiences, and more. El Ganzo’s NYE programming will feature performances from some of modern electronic music’s most celebrated artists du jour. The Ganzo NYE lineup features Innervisions co-founder Dixon, Maeve label head Mano Le Tough, and Brooklyn-based rising star Julya Karma, as well as performances by Catching Flies, The Human Experience, Diplo, and more. Festival, hotel, and event packges can be found here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOTEL EL GANZO (@hotelelganzo) Meow Wolf Grapevine – Grapevine, Texas Meow Wolf Grapevine will host a very special 21+ New Year’s Eve Adultiverse with an ethereal countdown. This edition of Adultiverse will be on December 31st, 2023 from 8:00 P.M. to 12:30 A.M. where guests will have the chance to welcome 2024 within the multiverse. As the clock strikes midnight, embark on a unique journey through the cosmos, celebrating not just the turning of a calendar but the inception of a new era across dimensions.

This Adultiverse promises new experiences with delicious drinks. Guests can experience the mesmerizing fusion of artistry and allure with Night Shade Burlesque, as enchanting performances redefine the boundaries of entertainment. Guests will be captivated by iconic performances, all while indulging in a spectrum of tantalizing beverages as they traverse through “The Real Unreal.” At the stroke of midnight, the peculiar Earthly tradition of a “toast” will be conducted, a multiversal communion transcending time and space. Celebratory earthlings will raise a glass as Meow Wolf helps ring in the new year with a cosmic clink, igniting the senses in a moment of collective wonder. The celebration will include special surprises on-site to welcome 2024 with open arms, promising surprises that will elevate the night to unparalleled heights of interdimensional fun. Tickets and reservations for this extraordinary experience can be found here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Real Unreal (@meowwolfgrapevine)

Lights All Night – Dallas, Texas Lights All Night (LAN) is the mother of all electronic music festivals in the great state of Texas, the longest-running of its kind since its inception in 2010. LAN has since grown to become one of the most visible NYE festivals in the U.S. This year’s edition is a neon-fueled, dance music paradise boasting both a Texas-sized lineup and an incredible list of experiences for all who attend. This year, attendees will ring in the new year with performances by Skrillex, Subtronics, NGHTMRE b2b DIESEL, AC Slater, Apashe, Champagne Drip, Chris Lake, Marsh, Matt Sassari, Sultan + Shepard, and more. Lights All Night often features multiple stages (The Metroplex, Disco Rodeo, the Lonestar Stage + a 4th stage coming next week), each with its own unique theme and lineup of artists. Attendees can explore different stages to discover a diverse range of EDM sub-genres and musical styles – potentially finding their new favorite artists and genres they hadn’t explored before. Single-day and two-day tickets can be found here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lights All Night (@lightsallnight) Teksupport NYE – Brooklyn, New York New York City’s premier underground event collective Teksupport will host a full New Year’s week of programming, featuring some of the world’s most noteworthy house and techno selectors for a series of seven shows across three venues. Most notable is the collective’s NYE bash on December 31st which will take over Brooklyn’s Navy Yard. Attendees will ring in the new year with star-studded performances by Adam Beyer, HoneyLuv, Ilario Alicante, Mind Against, and Patrick Topping. Tickets and additional information, including Teksupport’s full programming of shows on December 28th-January 1st can be found here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TCE Presents (@tcepresents)

Réveillon Carneiros – Pernamubuco, Brazil From December 26th, 2023 to January 3rd, 2024, the music & wellness festival Réveillon Carneiros will take over the idyllic beaches of Pernambuco for an immersive experience showcasing “The Brazilian Dream.” Spanning thirteen events in eight days, the all-inclusive destination festival will feature performances from world-renowned acts across electronic music. The New Year’s celebration will also include yoga, meditations, art installations, and an open bar and food for all attendees – making it a hotspot for music lovers and global nomads alike. By day, Reveillon Carneiros’ celebrations will take place at the Mouton Beach Club. Attendees will dance to oceanfront electronic performances by BLOND:ISH, Bird of Mind, Black Coffee, Silva, Natiruts, Vintage Culture, and more. By night, the programming will continue down the beach for a full open bar, all-you-can-eat-buffet, and twenty-five performances which will continue on until dawn. Lineup highlights include ANOTR, Saulo, WhoMadeWho, Lee Burridge, Dennis, Bob Moses, Folamour, Keinemusik, and more. Attendees will also be able to take part in curated wellness programming, including cacao dance flows, natural ice baths, breathing meditations, sound healings, and the workshops “Saying Hello To My Future” and “Burning In The Sacred Fire.” Various ticket and accommodation packages can be found here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Réveillon Carneiros (@reveillon.carneiros) Decadence – Denver, Colorado + Phoenix, Arizona View this post on Instagram A post shared by Decadence New Year's Eve (@decadencenye) Slated as “America’s biggest New Year’s Celebration,” Decadence will ring in the new year with two nights of top-tier electronic talent at the Colorado Convention Center and Phoenix Raceway on December 30th and 31st.