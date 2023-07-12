This year’s festival season is already well on its way to becoming one for the books — as festival organizers set up for bigger and better programming on all fronts to make up for lost time during the pandemic. From Lightning in a Bottle’s “transformational” mega-dance party, Sunset Music Festival’s vibrantly fashioned house and bass heads, to the wet and wild luxuries of Splash House, some of this summer’s best parties are already behind us. But fear not, there’s a whole lot more in store.

Defected Records’ flagship festival, Defected Croatia, returns August 3-8. Known for uniting world-class talent from across the globe, Defected Croatia will treat this year’s attendees with six days of house music hedonism in Tisno, Croatia. Set across four stages overlooking the Adriatic coast, Defected Croatia will ring in its seventh edition event with over 100 artist performances, including A-Trak, Honey Dijon, Hannah Wants, Honeyluv, LP Giobbi, Nightmares On Wax, SG Lewis, Sam Divine, TSHA, and more.

Oh, and did we mention there are 24 boat parties? Seems like a lot of boat parties.

If you want to swap a day of luxury partying at Defected Hotel or the beach cabins, you can choose to dance offshore on one of the four boat parties each day. Each boat features a two-story floating dancefloor oasis topped with its own bar, so it’s basically the best hangover rally ever. Perfect after nights spent partying at the festival’s official after-party club — Barbarellas — until 6 am each night.

With a week-long program of all things house, Defected Croatia wouldn’t be complete without an impressive wellness program. With daily yoga classes and mindfulness sessions to help balance out the late nights, 5,000 attendees will be flourishing under the Croatian sun this August.

To help get you ready for what to expect, we gathered up some photos from last year’s Defected Croatia. Let’s just say, the FOMO from last year is real and we’re not about to have it again for this year. Get your passes for Defected Croatia here, check out the photos below, and prepare yourself for the week-long extravagant house music spectacle.