Stated simply: Ultra is one of the world’s biggest and most iconic music festivals. And this was very much in evidence as festival concluded its 23rd edition with a sold-out weekend at Miami’s Bayfront Park. While this year’s festival circuit has a long list of impressive musical lineups and attendee offerings, Ultra remains a global ambassador for event production.

The highly coveted festival hosted its most successful rendition to date and welcomed thousands of attendees from over 100 countries and over 42 million live streamers from around the world at the tail end of Miami Music Week to experience the highest caliber of production and diverse lineup of electronic artists. From Swedish House Mafia’s returning to the stage after five years for Sunday’s finale, Eric Prydz presenting his world-renowned HOLO at RESISTANCE Megastructure for the first time ever, Oliver Heldens and deadmau5 debuting their techno monikers, to Zedd welcoming surprise special guest Ice Spice on stage – this year’s Ultra Music Festival will go down in history.

Still believe the outdated stereotype that electronic music fans and music festivals aren’t intentional or make any positive impact?

Ultra is actually the first festival of its scale in the United States to be verified by international NGO Oceanic Global’s Blue Standard program thanks to its Mission:Home sustainability program. This year, the festival brought back Clean Vibes to keep the grounds clean and achieved 100% recycling acceptance for the third year in a row and featured over 35 impactful initiatives spanning pollution preventing, nature preservation, waste reduction, climate action, and community engagement.

So, yeah…don’t mind us if we join the Ultra Music Festival fan club. These photos will live rent-free in our minds for a while as we relive the experience of this world-renowned event.