The Best Instagram Photos From The Reopening Of Germany’s Oktoberfest

As a veteran of many Oktoberfests, I can tell you the German fall harvest beer festival is 100 percent worth traveling to. Over six million people descend upon the Bavarian capital of Munich to drink, eat, and be (very) merry. At the center of it all, though, is the beer. If you do end up in Munich in September, it’s to drink amazing Munich lager. And since Munich’s famed Oktoberfest has been canceled since 2019 (for obvious reasons we don’t need to get into here), we figured it was high time to celebrate the bacchanalia that’s going down right now in Southern Bavaria.
Below, I’ve compiled some of our favorite Instagram snaps so far (Oktoberfest 2022 runs from September 17th to 0ctober 3rd this year). We’re covering revelers, the food, the atmosphere, and, of course, the beer. So raise a full Maßkrug — that’s the one-liter glass mug used at Oktoberfest — if you can. It weighs 5.3 pounds full, so you might want to brace yourself. Grab a pretzel. And dive into these photos.
Hell, maybe you’ll get inspired enough to jump on a last-minute flight and join the festivities yourself … there’s still plenty of time!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram