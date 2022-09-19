Technically, the official celebration in Munich takes place from September 7 through October 3, but lucky for you, there are numerous great Oktoberfest-centered events right here in the USA. Keep scrolling to see 10 of our favorites (including, naturally, the aforementioned giant event in Germany). For many of the others, there’s still time to plan a road trip. We’d drive a few hours for beer and brats, wouldn’t you?

Regardless of where you live, late summer and early fall is a great time of year. You probably don’t mind bringing your favorite light sweaters out of storage, you might even tolerate pumpkin spice , and, at the very least, you look forward to drinking gallons of beer and gorging on German food at an Oktoberfest celebration.

Mt. Angel Oktoberfest – Mt. Angel, Oregon (September 16-19)

Not only is this a massive Oktoberfest celebration, but it’s also the largest folk festival in the Northwest. Located in Mt. Angel, Oregon, you’ll feel like you’re really in Germany as you visit the entertainment, food, and drink pavilions known as the Biergarten, Weingarten, and Alpinegarten. There’s even a smaller venue called Hopfengarten where you can sample beer from smaller, local breweries. Don’t forget to check out the Glockenspiel that explains the history of the town each hour.

Trapp Family Lodge Oktoberfest – Stowe, Vermont (September 17)

Stowe, Vermont is home to the 13th annual Trapp Family Lodge Oktoberfest. If you didn’t know already, the reason this festival (and the brewery where it’s located) sounds familiar is that it’s the same family made famous in the musical The Sound of Music. This festival is held every year at the von Trapp Brewing Bierhall and features both German and Austrian beers, live music, and countless mouthwatering German and Austrian food items.

The Denver Oktoberfest – Denver (September 16-18 and September 23-25)

If you’ve ever been to the Great American Beer Festival, you know the folks in Denver know how to throw a beer-fueled celebration. Well, the city has been throwing its annual Oktoberfest festival for almost 50 years. On top of the expected vast beer and food selections, this event also includes fan favorite events like keg bowling, stein hoisting, a costume contest, and the “Long Dog Derby,” featuring an always entertaining dachshund race.

America’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati – Cincinnati (September 16-18)

The largest Oktoberfest celebration in the US takes place in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Started in 1974, it’s expected to draw more than 700,000 people this year. It all begins with the yearly “Running of the Wieners,” a race featuring 100 dachshunds dressed up as sausages. It’s a beer and food lover’s dream with the likes of strudel, soft pretzels, bratwurst, and all the beer you can drink.

Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest – Big Bear Lake, California (Weekends from September 10-November 5)

If you find yourself near the mountains of Southern California, you’d be remiss if you didn’t take in the Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest when it kicks off on September 17. Held for the last 52 years, it’s an idyllic, nature-filled setting to enjoy polka, brats, and a frosty, giant beer stein (or three). The event is home to four different beer gardens and two full-service bars, as well as music venues, and traditional pretzels, sausages, and various other foods and drinks.

Samuel Adams Octoberfest – Boston (September 23-25)

Samuel Adams makes one of the most popular Oktoberfest-style beers in America so it’s no surprise to the iconic brewery throws a festival to celebrate it (and many other beers) in Boston each year. In true Boston fashion, on top of stein hoisting contests, live music, and special beer releases, there’s a cavalcade of food trucks including Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck. Beer and lobster rolls, what could be better?