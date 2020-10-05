The Absolute Best Pizza In Every State — Updated With COVID Policies

2020 has been rough. We all need a little comfort in our lives. And pizza is pure comfort. Its endless combinations of bread, sauce, cheese, meat, and veg soothe the soul. We’re not telling you to eat your feelings here. We’re just letting you off the hook if you decide to go that route from time to time during what is sure to be a crazy fall.
In our valiant pursuit of finding the best things for you to drink, cook, and eat, we pulled together a list of the best pizzas by state back in 2019. The goal was to re-up the list every year. Go back to as many as we could manage, knock a few off, add some newbies, and launch our ranking with lots of fanfare on annual basis. Then the pandemic hit and pizza eating became a much different experience. Plus the very idea of lists seems a little more loaded now, with so many pizzerias struggling.
In the end, we stuck with the spots we highlighted last time — unless they closed completely. The 51 places below (the 50 states plus Washington, DC) are pizza joints we know, love, and have enjoyed first hand. They were all good enough for us to call them “The Best” in their states at one point in the not too distant past. For this edition, we’ve added the current status of each joint, so that you can know right away how to best enjoy their pies if you’re in the area.
Let’s dive in!
ALABAMA: Pints & Pies, Montgomery
The Restaurant:
You can never go wrong with pizza and beer. Pints & Pies gets this and pairs unique pies with a stellar beer list. If you’re anywhere near Montgomery, you have to drop in.
Pints & Pies is a chill joint with a vibe that leans towards downing a few too many beers as you eat some of the best in the whole region. There are 35 beers on tap, offering almost every pairing possibility while you nosh. It’s really spectacular.
What to Order:
The pies are all about fresh local ingredients with a bent towards innovative, unique, and a little funky. Their Grape and Gorgonzola pie is a mix of fresh red grapes, earthy gorgonzola, and dashes of fresh rosemary. It’s a delight that challenges your perceptions of pizza in the best way possible. That, above all things, is what we love about Pints & Pies — they don’t adhere to any made-up rules about what pizza is “supposed” to be.
Current Status:
Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
ALASKA: Moose’s Tooth, Anchorage
The Restaurant:
Moose’s Tooth is an Anchorage institution. It’s also one of those places that gets a massive amount of hype and 100 percent lives up to every accolade and boasts. The best part, this place is only ten minutes from the Anchorage Airport. So this should definitely be your first and last stop on any Alaska trip.
Moose’s Tooth pizzas are Spinal Tap amps turned up to eleven every damn time. If you don’t like a lot of toppings on your pizza, Moose’s Tooth will cure you of that silliness with their voluptuous pies. They only have two pizzas with one topping: The pepperoni and the Margarita. The rest of the pizzas are stacked with delicious, local, and deeply comforting toppings that hit every sweet spot.
What to Order:
The pies are made on a fairly hefty crust the leans medium-thick. We’re not getting into Detriot or Chicago territory by any means, just light heft. From there, the world is kind of your oyster when it comes to toppings. There’s reindeer sausage, smoked Alaskan salmon, and too many more to list here.
If you’re going all-in on the Moose’s Tooth ethos, then grab a Mac ‘N Cheese pie with local reindeer sausage, parsley, garlic oil, and four different kinds of cheese for those macaroni noodles. Moose’s Tooth also has a legit veggie pie selection. The Forager is a “must try” — featuring roasted garlic, spinach, Roma tomatoes, portabella, crimini, and oyster mushrooms with goat, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, and plenty of garlic oil. This is a marvelous pizza that you won’t be able to get enough of.
Current Status:
Open for takeout only.
ARIZONA: Craft 64, Scottsdale
View this post on Instagram
Fridays is for pizza man! We didn’t understand how good pizza is without cheese until we checked out @craft64scottsdale in Downtown Scottsdale. This is their vegan pizza with artichoke and sautéed onions added. 👌🏾 #goodgrublove #vegantravels #plantbased #veganeats #veganscottsdale #veganphoenix
The Restaurant:
Great woodfired pizza and craft beer go together. They just do. The bold flavors of a piquant IPA or a smooth creaminess of a stout work wonders with the crispy crusts, milky cheese, and salty and sweet toppings of a nice pie. Craft 64 in Scottsdale gets that and that’s why you’ve gotta make this stop on a trip through Arizona.
Craft 64’s atmosphere is a big draw. It’s a comfortable space where you can smell pizza coming to life in the fires of their oven. It’ll hook you in a hurry.
What to Order:
The crust hits the Neapolitan thinness, crispiness, and ever-so-slightly chewy mark on the head. The toppings are local, seasonal, and tend to be made in-house. House smoked sausages and local cheeses dominate these pizzas and they’re all the better for it.
The Smokehouse Pizza is a great example of Craft 64’s prowess with house-smoked sausage, house-smoked onions, fresh mozz, and Parmigiano Reggiano. It’s delicate and comforting at the same time. Also, don’t sleep on their Uovo pie with crispy local bacon, fresh eggs, spinach, and plenty of fresh local cheese. It’s a funky and fun delight.
Current Status:
Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
ARKANSAS: Deluca’s Pizzeria, Hot Springs
The Restaurant:
Unless it’s your home state, you’re probably not going to call out Arkansas as a spot for must-eat pizza. Let’s change that. Deluca’s Pizzeria is doing Brooklyn pizza in the heart of Arkansas with a keen eye on keeping things local, fresh, and very seasonal.
Deluca’s leans more towards the beautiful pies of places like Di Fara, Roberta’s, and Totonno’s than a regular New York slice — that is, it’s delicious and complex and not a rubbery, greasy mess. The pizzeria is a great place to watch a master pizzaiolo do their work. The dough is tossed in-house and in very limited quantities. You may actually want to call ahead to reserve a pie. We’re not kidding.
What to Order:
Speaking of that dough, Deluca’s has managed to transport the essence of a Brooklyn pie all the way to the middle of Arkansas. It’s got the wonderful chew at the center that crisps and crunches as you reach the cornice. The red sauce is a glorious balance of sweet and umami. Then there are the toppings. Deluca’s tries to keep it as local and seasonal as possible in the great Italian tradition of cooking what’s good now. The menu is full of great concoctions and mixes of classics and modern takes. There are plenty of vegan pies, specialties of the house, meaty, and veggie alike, assuring there’ll be something you love.
If you can’t choose, start with the Patsy Searcy Pie. It has sharp soppressata, Calabrian chili oil, peppadews, and honey. It’s a spicy, umami, and an earthy-sweet mix of pizza delight.
Current Status:
Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
CALIFORNIA: Pizzeria Mozza, Los Angeles
The Restaurant:
Nancy Silverton reinvented the bread game in America. Her La Brea Bakery is the stuff of legend, as she almost single-handedly brought back traditional bread baking styles to American shores after a glut of over-produced, soft bread took over the market post-WWII.
After selling her bakery and recipes, Silverton then turned her gaze from the baguette to the pizza and changed the game yet again. The pizza at Pizzeria Mozza is as close to pizza perfection as we’ll ever get in America. Silverton’s obsession with what makes bread “bread” translates amazingly well to produce the best damn pizza crust you’ll taste outside of Franco Pepe’s in rural Italy. Add in a trendy L.A. restaurant with all the bustle and atmosphere of a great southern California setting and you’ve got an unassailable pizza experience.
What to Order:
The pizza at Mozza really does get a lot of points for the delightfulness of the crust (the addition of rye and barley in the crust add wonderful notes). Then there’s the beauty and freshness of the toppings. Mozza takes Neapolitan and rural Italian concepts and filters them through the agriculture of sunny California to achieve something that feels both old world and new school at the same time. If you order one pizza, make it the zucchini blossoms and burrata pie. If you order another, get the meatball pie … then a creamed spinach, leeks, eggs, fontina, and fried artichoke pizza.
Then … Then… Then… Eat them all is what we’re saying.
Current Status:
Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
COLORADO: Cart-Driver, Denver
The Restaurant:
If you’re serving pies in a state with legal cannabis, you’d best be on your game. We all get a desire to kill a whole pie after getting a little baked. If you do decide to eat a whole pizza in one sitting while you’re in Colorado, it’s probably best to go Neapolitan and funky. In other words, head to Cart-Driver.
Cart-Driver is an on-point Italian eatery up in Denver that serves some of the most interesting pies right alongside a serious raw seafood bar. The post-modernist restaurant has a bustle to it that draws you in for the long haul. You’ll sit down thinking you’ll just grab a pizza and bounce. The next thing you know, you’ll be ordering another round of oyster and clams, a third spritz, and maybe just one more pizza. It’s that good.
What to Order:
The pizza at Cart-Driver is very Neapolitan by design. The chewy, wood-fired crusts offer the exacting thinness leading to a chewy crust, similar to what you’ll find on the streets of Napoli. There’s just a hint of sourdough funkiness and wood-fired char. The domestically-sourced ingredients are what make these pies shine. Their Summer Special pizza is always a must-try if you’re in town. This year, that pie features Palisade peaches from out in California, alongside crispy prosciutto, sharp red onion, bright marjoram oil, and fresh burrata cheese. It’s a wondrous concoction of sweet, funk, umami, and sunshine vibes.
Current Status:
Open for takeout and dine-in.
CONNECTICUT: Sally’s Apizza, New Haven
The Restaurant:
New Haven has a delightful pizza culture. There’s a lot of debate over Frank Pepe’s or Sally’s Apizza for the best of the best. Our two cents, they’re both great. But we have to give the edge to Sally’s here. Why? Well, as much as we love a great pizza, we also love that little soupçon of individuality when it comes to pizza.
Sally’s is a classic pizza joint complete with a buzzing neon sign, comfy pleather booths, and a keen reputation for being the greatest among the locals and tourists alike. The pizza here is unlike any other pizza around. The huge misshapen pies with lots of red sauce are fired at an intense heat in a coal-fired oven. That heat gives the crust a sort of split personality of chewy at the center and crispy char at the edges with charred bubbles of dough popping up through the toppings. It’s crazy good.
What to Order:
While the tomato-based pies are an essential part of the Sally’s experience, it’s their White Potato pie that makes a visit here a must. Thin slices of potato ring around the crust with fresh mozz, thin white onion slices, and sprinkles of rosemary. That’s finished with a healthy dose of grated parmesan. It’s a little bit like a light and fresh scalloped potato in pizza form.
Current Status:
Open for delivery and takeout. No dine-in.
DELAWARE: The Wood Fired Pizza Shop, Newark
The Restaurant:
Unless you’re Joe Biden, you’ve probably never thought, “Hey, let’s go to Delaware for pizza.” That doesn’t mean there aren’t a lot of great places to snag a killer slice across the state. Our pick is a small shop in Newark that knows how to make a great pie in a chill setting, The Wood Fired Pizza Shop.
The first thing you notice about The Wood Fired Pizza Shop is the open pizza kitchen sitting in the corner of the dining room. Pizzaiolos are hard at work tossing dough and topping pies before they go into the raging wood-fired oven. This gives a real sense of being in on the pizza-making action. Everything is well thought out here. The crusts have that perfect balance of chew and char. The ingredients are fresh and as local as they can get, meaning sometimes ingredients and toppings will vary. And, very importantly, the beer list is masterfully curated to pair wonderfully with the pies.
What to Order:
The specialty pizzas shine brightest here. The veggie special, The Artie, has chopped fresh spinach, artichoke, hard parmesan, roasted garlic olive oil, and plenty of shredded mozz. Though, don’t pass up on their meaty options. They Mama Mia has thick slices of their in-house made beef and pork sausage meatballs with tons of red sauce and melty mozz — it’s a winner.
Current Status:
Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
FLORIDA: Spris Pizza, Miami
The Restaurant:
Florida is a big place. Miami, Tampa, Orlando, Tallahassee, Pensacola all have great pizza. So, we had to make the hard choice and go with a Miami mainstay. In this case, that’s Spris Pizza in Miami.
Spris has four locations around Miami because it’s goddamn delicious. It helps immensely that the vibe at these pizza spots is relaxed and welcoming. You can take your time, drink a little vino, maybe order a dessert as a counterpoint to your pie. It’s all good.
What to Order:
The pizzas lean very Brooklyn crust with Neapolitan toppings. The crust is wood-fired. The toppings are fresh and bright. They feel like they’ve just arrived from the farm and went straight onto the pizza. Spris is classic pizza that’s executed damn near perfectly. You can’t beat that.
Current Status:
Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
GEORGIA: S&J’s Woodfired Pizza, Atlanta
View this post on Instagram
Elevate pizza night with this local meal kit from Garnish & Gather! Stretch out our fresh Neopolitan Pizza Dough. Drizzle your canvas with local garlic-infused butter. Top with caramelized spring leeks – pasture-raised Georgia ham – and Appalachian Grown oyster mushrooms. Finish this artisan special with a thoughtful portion of fresh mozzarella and bake to medium gold. Place your order by midnight for local delivery Thursday. We can’t wait to make this Friday Night! Linked in Bio.
The Restaurant:
Picking a place in Georgia is a tough job. The state has three great food centers between Atlanta, Athens, and Savannah (no disrespect to Macon). With that great food culture, comes great pizza.
We’re going with one of the most unique pizza spots in the country for our pick in the Peach State. The mobile pizza kitchen, S&J Woodfired Pizza is a moving pizza oven that turns out some of the best pies in the whole state. This all started when the eponymous S&J (Sarah and John) left the world of nursing behind to follow their pizza dreams. Instead of opening a brick and mortar like everyone else, they went mobile with a pizza food truck pulling a trailer that houses their wood-fired oven.
What to Order:
The pizzas are a testament to S&J’s devotion to local and seasonal. Their hand-tossed dough is topped with ingredients from farms around Atlanta and Georgia. That devotion makes their pizzas unique and fun. The style is very Neapolitan with a Southern edge. Their local ham and mushroom pie is the pizza we wish we could get delivered to our doors.
Current Status:
Open for delivery only.
HAWAI’I: Proof Public House, Honolulu
View this post on Instagram
Breakfast for dinner? ON A PIZZA. This is our signature Bethel St. Breakfast pie with mozzarella, baked eggs, bacon, avo, & tomatoes. #breakfastfordinner #chinatownhi #noms #thewholepie #pizzapie #instayum #pizzaporn #madetoorder #yum #latenighteats #instagood #pizzaislife #pizzabar
The Restaurant:
Hawai’i and pizza are a great mix. You can spend a day in the water or lounging on an idyllic hidden beach then wander into town for a little slice of pizza heaven. Proof Public House offers everything you want in a pizzeria in paradise: Great pies, on-point drinks, and plenty of fresh air.
What to Order:
Proof’s pizzas shine with a medium-thin crust that brings a nice crunch that gives way to a soft bready core. The toppings are stellar. Char-siu pork, grass-fed ground beef, Huli chicken, sweet dates, and pocho sausage help make the menu pop. Their Fried Rice Pizza is a can’t-miss for pizza lovers everywhere. The crust is topped with char-siu pork, bacon, pocho sausage, sweet peas and carrots, kimchi, and oyster sauce. It’s basically all the components of an awesome bowl of fried rice put on top of a pizza crust.
Sounds strange? Guess what: It absolutely works; as do all of the pies at Proof.
Current Status:
Open for takeout only.
IDAHO: Enoteca, Ketchum
The Restaurant:
Ketchum, Idaho is a wonderful place. The town is basically surrounded by the magnificent and remote Sawtooth National Forest. It’s an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise and also home to some of the best Neapolitan wood-fired pizzas on the west coast.
Enoteca has a super hot wood-fired oven for a shortlist of well-thought-out pies that can stand up with the best from Los Angeles to New York. Over the years, Ketchum’s Mason family has been opening up local restaurants that focus on bringing the best food to the community with both an international eye and local flare.
What to Order:
The small pizza menu here shines brightly through truly innovative pies, pitch-perfect crust, and a freshness to the toppings. The “Wine Auction” pizza is a must-try with fresh grapes, sweet caramelized onions, and funky gorgonzola. Then there’s The Mercantile, which has local lamb sausage, bell peppers, olives, and smoked mozzarella.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout.
ILLINOIS: Pat’s Pizza, Chicago
View this post on Instagram
Mention this post when you order for delivery, and we'll take 10% OFF YOUR TOTAL! Valid TUESDAY, JUNE 5th ONLY!!! (773) 248-0168 or www.patspizza.info #10percentoff #patspizzachi #pizzacityusa #chicagosbesttv #pizzaaddiction #squarecut #therealchicagostylepizza #thincrust #grilledcalamari #homemadelasagna #stevedolinsky #pizzaporn #delivery #familyowned
The Restaurant:
Chicago has been pigeoned-holed as the place of deep dish pizza — so much so that deep dish is colloquially called Chicago-Style these days. We love deep dish and would be remiss not to shout out Giordano’s, Pequod’s, Burt’s, and even Lou Malnati’s for their seriously amazing pies. But… deep dish isn’t really the everyday pie people in Chicago or Illinois eat. That honor goes to Tavern-Style pizza. That’s a thin-crust pie that’s cut into squares and is goddamn delicious every single time.
Pat’s Pizza is a Chicago institution. The whole joint has a classic atmosphere with deep booths, dark red walls, checkered table cloths, and plenty of charm. It’s simple and straightforward with plastic cups for sipping fizzy drinks and great service to go along with great pizza.
What to Order:
Speaking of the pizza, you go to Pat’s to order a “Thin Crust” pie. Pat’s Special is always the way to go. It’s a big ol’ pizza smothered in mozz, pepperoni, green peppers, mushrooms, and onions. From there, you can build your own pie with a wide range of Chicago-inspired and classic pizza toppings from sliced beef to provolone to shrimp and fresh ricotta. Our advice, order the special and dig in. You won’t be disappointed.
Current Status:
Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
INDIANA: Mother Bear’s Pizza, Bloomington
The Restaurant:
Bloomington, Indiana is a quintessential college town. And like all college towns, there’s a great pizza to be had. Mother Bear’s Pizza is the perfect mix of good times and great pizza, making it our pick for the Hoosier state.
Mother Bear’s strength lies in its chill vibes and great pies. The old wooden tables and graffiti-covered wood-paneled walls give the place a welcoming and convivial atmosphere. Add in a serious beer bottle list and Two-Hearted Ale on tap and you’ve got the best pizza experience in Indiana on your hands.
What to Order:
The pizza to eat at Mother Bear’s is the traditional pan crust. Think of it like a Detriot-Style crust but round instead of square. It’s kind of like Pizza Hut, done well. The tangy red sauce, heaps of mozz, and motley toppings add even more greatness to the pies. You can build your own pizzas and get super funky with six different sauces, a long list of fruit and vegetables, and a lot of meats including “gourmet” sausages and “Hoosier Ham.” If that’s too much to ask, grab an Archie Pizza with imported pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, and plenty of jalapenos.
Current Status:
Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
IOWA: Great Plains Sauce and Dough Co., Ames
The Restaurant:
The owners of Great Plains Sauce and Dough Co. may have inadvertently created the Iowa-Style pizza. Their Colorado-style thick crust with rolled edges is made with whole wheat, giving the pies and an extra layer of heft. The pizza bridges the thickness meter between the standard Costco-type medium crust and classic deep dish. It’s unique, delicious, and you’ll only really find it in Iowa.
This pizza joint is a classic spot. The wood-paneling and booths will take you back to all those times you and your parents just needed to get out of the house for a night and a pizza was in order. It comes complete with the smells of baking cheese and spicy tubed meats and the distinct rapping of the pizza pans going in and out of ovens and landing on tables.
What to Order:
The pies here are some of the most unique in the region. We recommend sticking with their thick crust whole wheat base. It’s got a maltiness to it that works wonders with a nice pint of beer. There’s no skimping on the toppings here. The cheese is piled high and then whatever you want is added next with more cheese to finish the pizza off just right. The Prairie Special is a great place to get an idea of the wonderful pies at Great Plains. It’s a hefty pizza with pepperoni, house-made pork sausage, diced onions, and diced green peppers. Once you try it, you’ll have a newfound respect for the thick crust pies with a seriously thick folded rim.
Current Status:
Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
KANSAS: Papa Keno’s, Lawrence
The Restaurant:
Papa Keno’s out in Lawrence, Kansas, turns out jumbo slices of pizza slices similar to what you’d see in the Washington, DC area. The huge slices at Papa Keno’s are another example of how the Midwest takes all the best aspects of the pizza culture in America and fuses them into great pies.
What to Order:
Generally, people order a slice of what’s going. Trust us, they’re huge. The pies are 26 inches. To put that in perspective, the pizzas at Costco are 16 inches. That’s a huge difference. There are 14-inch and 18-inch thin-crust pies if you have to have your own pizza and there’s a spectacular deep dish on the menu as well. We say stick with whatever slices are hot-out-of-the-oven. You can’t go wrong with the crisp and doughy crust and classic and well-executed toppings. It’s always gonna be great.
Protip: Do yourself a favor and order the Mama K’s Pesto Formaggio dip for your pizza crusts. You can thank us later.
Current Status:
Takeout and delivery. No dine-in.
KENTUCKY: Impellizzeri’s Pizza, Louisville
The Restaurant:
Benny Impellizzeri started baking pies back in the 1970s. His innovation was to double up the layering of toppings and cheese. This trick was a huge hit and Louisville-style pizza was born.
Impellizzeri’s Pizza is a great spot for great pizza in Louisville. There are five joints around town with only the Downtown location temporarily closed due to the pandemic. Each spot has that little bit of old-school pizza parlor charm with plenty of red bricks, neon, greasy parm and red pepper flake shakers, and old aluminum serving pans that have been used a gazillion times.
What to Order:
The pizzas come in many forms at Impellizzeri’s. The classic pie is the thick crust. There’s also a stellar thin crust, gluten-free, and “Sicilian” deep crust. We definitely recommend the classic thick crust as it’ll give you the best sense of what Louisville-style pizza is. The soft dough supports heaps of cheese and toppings. This is fortifying pizza that’s as indulgent as it’s delicious. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better or more unique pizza in the Ohio Valley.
Current Status:
Varies by location but generally open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.
LOUISIANA: Fleur de Lis Pizza, Baton Rouge
The Restaurant:
This was a tough choice, people. Louisiana is a food haven. A land of oysters, po’ boys, dirty rice and beans, endless Bloody Marys, and so much more. This is a wholly unique corner of American food culture and the pizza is as delicious and unique as it gets.
We’re going deep for this one. Fleur de Lis Pizza in Baton Rouge does a special pie that’s called “Roman Pizza.” It’s a long rectangular pie that’s cut into smaller squares a la the Roman pizza al taglio. Before we get into the pies, we would be remiss not to mention how cool this joint is in general. There’s a very old school neon sign on the street advertising “Roman Pizza” in bright red letters. The inside is a wood-paneled throwback dive bar that feels like a home-away-from-home when you walk in. It’s a real atmosphere and thick nostalgia.
What to Order:
Then there are the Roman pizzas. The pies have a fairly thin crust. Not so thin as to be a German Flammkuchen cracker but not so thick to be an N.Y. slice. Sweet red sauce, hard mozz, and toppings are piled on. It’s cut into squares and you dig in. Their signature pizza, the “Round The World,” is the perfect introductory pizza. It’s topped with anchovy, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, and salami. It’s a little over-the-top, or exactly how you want food in Louisiana to be.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.
MAINE: Otto Pizza, Portland
The Restaurant:
Otto Pizza in Portland kills the pizza game. Their deep menu, friendly atmosphere, and pizza parlor vibes make this place shine. The pies are a nice balance between classic American styles and innovative recipes that’ll inspire you to seek a wider pizza world.
What to Order:
Otto’s mashed potato, bacon, and scallion pie is a revelation. We know what you’re thinking, “Mashed potatoes on pizza sounds bananas!” Mashed potato on pizza is divine — in fact, more pizzas need more potato action. That’s just a fact. Yet another pizza that’ll change your opinion on the form is their Veg pie with butternut squash, fresh ricotta, and cranberry. The mixture of creamy fresh cheese and tart berries with the earthy and sweet nature of the squash is a masterstroke of pizza making and full of autumn vibes.
If all that beautiful pizza isn’t your jam, don’t worry. They’ll still sling you an old-school pepperoni or sausage pie. Though, we’d be remiss not to mention their cheese pizza that’s topped with cheese tortellini. It’s filling but so worth it.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.
MARYLAND: Matthew’s Pizza, Baltimore
The Restaurant:
Maryland is probably more known for Old Bay and soft shell crabs than pizza. And, you know what, that’s okay. Old Bay and crabs are fantastic and make Maryland well-worth the visit. However, there’s a pizza place that definitely deserves a quick stop for a unique and delicious pie.
Matthew’s Pizza has been around for long enough to feel classic and lived in. The hole-in-the-wall aura is melded with a really chill pizza parlor feel. There’s plenty of coziness and Italian-American kitsch.
What to Order:
There are two pies you’ll have to try at Matthew’s. First, you need to indulge in a Crab Pie. Seriously. The mix of real backfin crab meat with hand-grated mozz and imported Reggianito cheese from Argentina is topped with caramelized onions and, of course, Old Bay. It’s a bit like a spicy crab melt via pizza form and it’s delicious. Then there’s Anna’s Stuffed Pie. This is a sort of a deep-dish pizza by way of Baltimore. It’s loaded with provolone and cured meats and topped with more mozzarella. It’s a gut-bomb of a pizza that hits just the right balance of delectable and satisfying.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, delivery, and takeout.
MASSACHUSETTS: Santarpio’s Pizza, Boston
The Restaurant:
There’s a lot of good pizza of every variety in Massachusetts and, especially Boston. While it’d be easy to pick a post-modern spot in the center of the city that serves trendy pies in an Instagrammable setting, we’re going simple and delicious.
Santarpio’s Pizza is a down-and-dirty pizza joint that cares about putting out the best classic American pies imaginable. The pizza at Santarpio’s isn’t reinventing any wheels or challenging any so-called norms. This is the pizza you likely grew up with done the same way it’s been done for decades. Hand-tossed in-house dough, slightly sweet red sauce, tons of cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bell peppers, and olives.
What to Order:
Think of pizza at Santarpio’s like the grandfather of what Domino’s was going for — way back when it started out. Santarpio’s pizzas feel like a sublime version of pizza that fast food imitates but never really nails. Their Italian Cheese, Sausage, and Garlic pie is 100 percent delicious and goes perfectly with a cheap can of beer. You can’t beat that.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, delivery, and takeout.
MICHIGAN: Buddy’s Pizza, Detroit
The Restaurant:
Detroit-style pizza is a delight — a heavy delight, but a delight nonetheless. The pizza has a thick, doughy crust that’s baked in plenty of oil to really crisp up the outer layer. The cheese and sauce create a holy alliance below whatever you choose to pile on toppings-wise. It’s a square of wonder that’s growing in popularity all over the country.
There are a lot of chains slinging Detriot-Style pizza across the Motor City. We had to go with a favorite local chain, Buddy’s Pizza. The pies here are dense and delicious and you can find them at eleven locations around Detroit and one spot in Ann Arbor.
What to Order:
Buddy’s has been firing their square pizzas since the 1930s so they’ve got their pies down to a science. Try The Detroiter. It’s topped with cheese, tomato basil sauce, pepperoni, shaved parmesan, and “Buddy’s Sicilian spice blend.” It’s a signature pie that serves as a great place to start your love affair with Detroit-Style pizza.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.
MINNESOTA: Pizzeria Lola, Minneapolis
The Restaurant:
Chef Anne Kim’s southside pizzeria is one of the best spots to get a pie in the whole damn country. Kim’s ability to fuse Italian pizza traditions with Korean, Mexican, and seasonal/local foodways is stellar and delicious. Seriously, the pizza at this place is, well, inspiring. The thought, technic, and beauty of these pies never underwhelms and always delivers huge flavors.
What to Order:
Chef Kim’s carnitas pie with Hatch chilis will haunt your dreams after you try it. Also, don’t sleep on the Korean BBQ pizza. It’s stacked with braised short rib, mozz, greens, and a soy-chili vinaigrette. Again, it’ll haunt your dreams.
Current Status:
Takeout only.
MISSISSIPPI: Stromboli’s Italian Eatery, Starkville
The Restaurant:
Stromboli’s Italian Eatery makes serious pizza. They make serious baked sandwiches, actual stromboli, and calzones too — but it’s the pizza were after here. The pizzeria bridges old-school neon Americana with modern (Instagrammable) street art surrounding some damn good food.
The pizza here is unique to say the very least. They’re a little bit of the Colorado and Iowa styles with a big puffy rim around the crust that’s sometimes folded over. The difference here is that Stromboli’s crust is lighter. The thick, fluffy crust means you have a serious piece of crust for dipping into a nice marinara or ranch once you’ve eaten the core of the slice.
What to Order:
The toppings lean towards classic American. There are definite standouts like the Muffaletta. The olive mix, salami, ham, pepperoni, and mozz make a lot of sense and bring a slightly briny new dimension to a standard olive pizza.
Current Status:
Outdoor dining and takeout. No delivery.
MISSOURI: Shakespeare’s Pizza, Columbia
The Restaurant:
St. Louis’s famed cracker crust pies are a delight. But, like Illinois, we had to go a different direction. No disrespect to places like Imo’s Pizza who are doing amazing St. Louis-Style pies.
In the end, it’s the pizzas that count. Shakespeare’s isn’t reinventing the wheel. They’re taking tried and true American-Style pizza practices and knocking them out of the park. The medium-thick crusts with a hint of yeast, the stringy mozz, and the array of classic toppings make this place a gold standard of the “Classic American” pizzeria world. It’s the details that matter here. The dough is hand-stretched from a massive dough mountain. The ingredients are fresh. The atmosphere is jovial. All of that makes for amazing pizza. In fact, that’s what matters most in this quest: Good times and good pies.
What to Order:
You have to get The Masterpiece first. It’s topped with — takes a deep breath — red onions, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, Italian sausage, and ground beef. It’s a meal in a slice and perfectly paired with a punchy ale.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
MONTANA: Biga Pizza, Missoula
The Restaurant:
Missoula has a lot going for it. The college town sits next to some of the wildest wilderness in the lower 48. People come to Missoula and invariably get stuck due to the vibe and all that open country. That means there’s a lot going on in the food scene that helps the city shine.
Biga Pizza was started by a transplant from New Jersey, so Biga’s pedigree runs deep. Bob Marshall moved out to Missoula to study at UofM’s culinary program. He ended up staying and eventually opened a pizzeria that focuses on the local and seasonal bounty in a way that also embraces Italian tradition. Or, more simply put, Marshall makes amazing pizza pies.
What to Order:
Everything is well-thought-out at Biga Pizza. The dough has a heritage that leads back to the first pies fired in their oven — since they use the traditional “biga” method to start their doughs. From there, Biga’s toppings rotate depending on what’s good right now. Expect local, fresh, and imaginative flavors. Sausages are made in-house and cheeses are carefully curated. This is comfort food done well and it’s damn addictive.
Current Status:
Takeout only.
NEBRASKA: The Flippin Sweet, Kearney
View this post on Instagram
The little green bag at Flippin' Sweet in Kearney, Nebraska! – Pesto, artichokes, spinach, sundried tomatoes, pistachios and mushroom. HEAVEN. We started crying it was so good. – #flippinsweetpizza #pizza #eatourworld #localbusiness #foodie #foodporn #flippinsweet #kearney #NE #smalltown
The Restaurant:
The Flippin Sweet eateries around Kearney, Nebraska are the perfect balance of hip and grounded. That chillness translates to their quirky and delicious menu. We don’t use the word ‘quirky’ lightly here. The pizzas are some of the most imaginative maybe anywhere. The menu really is the highlight here but don’t sleep on their serious beer list — it’s full of local craft and national favorites to help wash down a funky pie.
The Flippin Sweet chain focuses on what’s local and fresh right now. So, there will be times that some of the ingredients on the menu simply aren’t available. That also means you’ll get some seriously unique pies.
What to Order:
A great place to start is with their Tennenbaums pie. The perfectly executed crust is topped with a fig butter sauce, bacon, roasted garlic, pistachios, arugula, balsamic glaze, and finished with shaved parmesan. There’s nothing quite like it. After that, order their super local and super mouthwatering The Dude if it’s in season. That’s topped with spicy arrabbiata sauce, smoked elk sausage, smoked buffalo sausage, curry-smoked onions, and smoked cheese. All of it’s made locally or in-house and, again, wholly unique. You simply won’t get these pizzas anywhere else in the world.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
NEVADA: Five50 Pizza Bar, Las Vegas
The Restaurant:
Picking a pizza place in Nevada is tough. Las Vegas dominates the conversation, simply because all the big-name chefs open up shop somewhere near the Strip. This is not to say you can’t find amazing pizza in Reno, Carson City, or Tahoe. You can. It’s just really hard to beat the heights of the Vegas food scene, baby.
We tapped a friend to Uproxx, podcast Tsar and pizza enthusiast Adam Tod Brown, for his favorite pizza spot in Vegas. After a glowing recommendation for Five50 at the Aria, we had to see for ourselves and Brown was right. It’s the best.
What to Order:
Five50 doesn’t do some fancy-schmancy overwrought pizza. Instead, the place makes good, old-fashioned pies that hit on the best elements of New York and Naples at once. The success of this pizza joint is due to James Beard award-winning chef Shawn McClain’s desire to keep it simple and delicious. The pies have that perfect thinness with a little heft to the crust and a slightly yeasty bite. The toppings stay within a narrow lane of classics that are done with a little elevation but not so much so as to alienate. The North Beach pie, for instance, has clams, smoked mozz, sweet onions, and fresh oregano. You just can’t beat those flavors.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.
NEW HAMPSHIRE: Farm to Fire Pizza Pub, Monroe
The Restaurant:
Farm to Fire started out as a mobile pizza oven serving the people of New Hampshire and Vermont. Their pies were so beloved that they opened up a brick and mortar pub to sling their classic, well-crafted pies. They kept their pizza truck and continue to deliver pizzas to breweries and farmer’s markets.
What makes Farm to Fire really stand out is the attention to detail from the crust to the toppings. Local, seasonal, and bespoke ingredients make for the best pies and you can feel the care that goes into these pizzas from the first bite.
What to Order:
The classic pepperoni pizza is the way to go. Housemade red sauce is topped with EZZO pepperoni and a blend of mozzarella and parmesan with a hot honey sauce. It’s so easy yet all you really need.
Current Status:
Takeout only.
NEW JERSEY: Al Santillo’s Brick Oven Pizza, Elizabeth
The Restaurant:
As important as the ingredients are to a great pizza, the oven is just as important if not more so. An oven that’s been seasoned by generations of pizzaiolos doing what pizzaiolos do means you’ll have a completely unique pizza baking experience. Santillo’s has one such oven and the pies getting fired inside its hot walls are stellar.
Santillo’s in an unassuming pizza joint that looks like a place Tony Soprano drove past every day on his way to “work.” It’s pure Jersey hole-in-the-wall with all the charm of a classic pizza joint that doesn’t have time for frills. The pies coming out of Santillo’s are classic Italian-American masterpieces that hit you in the depths of your pizza-loving heart.
What to Order:
Generally, you can get either a “round” pie that’s not quite New York-style thin but not Costco thick or an old-school “Sicilian” pie with a thickness that makes it feel like a proto-Detroit-style pizza (which it essentially is). They’re both great, so it’s really dealer’s choice. From there, a long list of classic toppings from anchovies and clams to spicy pepperoni and thick-cut sausage to big ol’ mushrooms and eggplant dominate the menu. Whatever you choose, it’ll be fired in a 100-year-old oven, so keep your expectations high.
Current Status:
Takeout and delivery only.
NEW MEXICO: Giovanni’s Pizzeria, Albuquerque
The Restaurant:
Sorry that Breaking Bad fans, we’re not going with that pizzeria. We are going with a very New York, Italian American style place that gets the job done.
Giovanni’s Pizzeria is a spot-on, small pizzeria in a strip mall. Let’s be honest, strip malls are one of America’s best inventions. Anywhere you can get a massage, car insurance, a six-pack, weed, and great food within a few steps of each other is a win. Giovanni’s keeps it simple. The red-checkered table cloths, the straightforward and delicious menu, the old Formica booths — they all tell you that the pizza is what’s important here.
What to Order:
What they do is take New York-style Neapolitan pizza and execute it perfectly. The crust is just the right amount of thin and chewy, with a nice bit of char around the rim. The cheese is gooey mozz and the toppings are all the classic Italian-American standards: Italian sausage, spicy pepperoni, peppers, olives, anchovies, meatballs, plenty of garlic, and — in keeping with New Mexico tradition — green chiles.
You can build your own pie, of course, but we really recommend Giovanni’s Supreme with pepperoni, mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, green chile, sausage, and onion. Imagine the best possible version of a Domino’s Supreme and you’ll be getting close to how good Giovanni’s tastes.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.
NEW YORK: Di Fara, Brooklyn
The Restaurant:
This was a struggle. Totonno’s, Roberta’s, and Lucali all deserve a special nod here. They’re each spectacular in their own right. But, as special as the pizza in those joints are, they don’t have the “Dom” factor.
Domenico De Marco has been slinging the best pies in Brooklyn since 1965 at Di Fara. That’s 55 years of making pies, or ten thousand hours about 50 times over. There’s a subtle nature to Dom’s pies that transcends. You feel the history, precision, and skill in each crust. The toppings are just the right balance of not too much but enough to be satisfying. This is the sort of pizza that you take your first bite of and your eyes slowly close as your head gets a little light.
What to Order:
Take the opportunity and get your ass to Brooklyn to eat a slice of pie made by a living legend. Then maybe eat one or two more. Then make sure to carry out a Di Fara Chaos pie to eat when you get home.
Current Status:
Open for takeout only.
NORTH CAROLINA: Lilly’s Pizza, Raleigh
The Restaurant:
Lilly’s Pizza started off as a side gig for a few musicians. They launched a fun little carry-out/walk-up joint in an old biker bar. People loved their pizza so much, they started bringing their own lawn chairs and a scene was created around the delicious pizza.
The pizza is quality and unique at Lilly’s. The crusts are hand-tossed and a tad thicker than a Costco pizza crust. It has a nice density that can withstand a pile of toppings. That’s a good thing.
What to Order:
You can build your own pizza from a long list of organic, seasonal, and local ingredients or just dive into one of their specials. The Big Star with pesto, mozz, gorgonzola, fontina, roasted red peppers, parmesan, and a sprinkling of pistachios is a cheesy, funky, and textural delight.
You’re going to need to hit this place more than once if you’re in town. The pizzas are so funky and delicious that one visit won’t be enough.
Current Status:
Open for delivery and takeout only.
NORTH DAKOTA: Fireflour Pizza & Coffee, Bismarck
The Restaurant:
North Dakota is low-key becoming a serious food destination. Access to local and seasonal ingredients is key to that success and you can see the benefits of the pizza in the state’s capital. Fireflour Pizza is making some serious Neapolitan pies that can stand up next to the best Chicago, L.A., or New York have to offer.
This pizza joint rises above thanks, in part, to its location. It’s chic pizza in an unpretentious setting. You’ll never feel like an outsider here. It’s welcoming, homey, and warm. The white tiles and small dining room give way to an open kitchen full of pizzaiolo’s tossing dough and firing pies. It’s comfort writ large.
What to Order:
Where Fireflour shines is their inventive bordering on avant-garde use of toppings. Their 48-hour fermented dough is hand-stretched and topped with either “red” or “white” sauces. From there, an array of organic, local, seasonal, and in-house crafted toppings are piled high. They bring in fresh, hand-stretched mozz from Wisconsin, Berkshire pork from humane farms, and as much local produce as possible. This all makes it a little too hard to pick just one pizza to try. So, we guess, you’re just going to have to taste them all.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
OHIO: Harvest Pizzeria, German Village
The Restaurant:
Harvest Pizzeria is a pretty chill local chain that focuses on serving great pizza with well-curated wine and beer lists. The cocktails, beer, and food are all stellar without the pretensions of some frou-frou establishment with waiting lists. You can walk in, order some great food and drink, and take your time to really enjoy it. That’s a win.
What to Order:
The pizza at Harvest really is that good. The crusts are in the Neapolitan style and have nice thinness that gives way to a wood-fire charred cornice. Then there are the toppings. Fresh and local mozzarella and blue goat cheese are just the tip of the pizza-iceberg. Locally cured meats, fresh and bright veg, and fruit from the area are the real highlights. This is local pizza done right.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.
OKLAHOMA: Eagle One Pizza, Oklahoma City & Midwest City
The Restaurant:
A great pizza joint doesn’t need any frills. It just has to sling great pies and people will come back again and again. OKC’s Eagle One Pizza hits that mark perfectly. There’s something universal about the place, from the black and white checkered floor to the parmesan and red pepper flake shakers. Eagle One feels like home.
What to Order:
It helps that the pizza rocks, of course. The pies are what we’d like to call “classic American.” They’re big pies with a medium, hand-tossed crust that stay nice and gooey towards the middle while crisping up nicely towards the crust (they do have a thin crust option as well). The sauce has that nice hint of sweet next to the tomato umami edge. The mozzarella is heaped on generously and the toppings are classic — pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, jalapenos dominate.
Think of the pizzas at Eagle One like a Costco pie done just for you with tender loving care every time. It’s what you know but done better and it will put a smile on your face.
Current Status:
Open for takeout and delivery only.
OREGON: Apizza Scholls, Portland
The Restaurant:
Apizza Scholls is legendary at this point. People drive down from Seattle to get this Portland mainstay. And if Washingtonians are giving into something from Oregon with a smile on their faces, you know it’s special.
Apizza Scholls got a huge boost from Anthony Bourdain when he raved about the pies in season three of No Reservations. In the years since, this joint has maintained its rep as a quintessential American pizzeria.
What to Order:
The pizzas are a nice balance of PNW tavern-style pies with a touch of Neapolitan refinement. The crust errs on the side of thin with a big and bubbly ring around the edge, giving you that nice balance of dense cornice leading to a thin base. In good PDX tradition, the toppings lean local and seasonal along with classic pizzeria staples. Grab a nice sausage pizza with fresh basil or one of our favs with local clams and bacon. For the latter, you’ll have to show up on a Monday or Tuesday. But, trust us, clams-on-pizza is worth the wait for one of those briny and salty delights.
Current Status:
Open for takeout only.
PENNSYLVANIA: Pizzeria Beddia, Philadelphia
The Restaurant:
Pizza Beddia walks a fine line between trendy branding and amazing pizza. This is a pizzeria that knows that the pizza comes first and the shirts and Instagram come second. Beddia has created a mini pizza empire out of a tiny Philly spot and now it’s poised to go worldwide. None of this would be possible if the pizza wasn’t phenomenal.
What to Order:
As with all good pizza, it all starts with the dough. The fermentation, hand-stretching, and flame firing make for a perfect balance of chew and crispiness with a hint of yeasty funk. From there, the toppings stay simple, fresh, local, and seasonal with a generous nod to classics like spicy pepperoni or sausage. But, in all honesty, the simpler the pies the better. Their pie with red sauce, anchovies, garlic, and a dusting of cheese is a wonder of flavors and textures. It’s just great pizza at the end of the day.
Current Status:
Open for takeout only.
RHODE ISLAND: The Village Hearth Bakery, Jamestown
The Restaurant:
Some of the best pizza places from Palermo to Los Angeles started out with bakers mastering the subtle art of dough and baking first — then came the pizza. The bakers behind The Village Hearth Bakery’s mastered that art and became so popular they had to turn their house into a bakery and restaurant to deal with the popularity. Their garage became the baking floor and workshop. Their living room became a seating area.
The pizzas are Village Hearth focus on two tenets: Great bread base and the freshest and most local ingredients they can get their hands on. This makes for not only great pizza but for unique pies that you may only get once in your life. The cozy atmosphere of the bakery is hinged around a hand-built and beautiful wood-fired oven that’s been producing an amazing amount of baked goods for nearly 20 years now. This is an oven that feels like an altar to the greatness of bread and pizza.
What to Order:
Generally each Sunday night, they fire a special and a Margherita. That’s it. The Margherita has mildly spicy tomato sauce, fresh mozz, and a smattering of local hard cheddar with fresh basil. You’ll have to follow their social media to know what the special will be, then you can order ahead.
Current Status:
Open for takeout only.
SOUTH CAROLINA: Andolini’s Pizza, Charleston
View this post on Instagram
Thanks WCIV and Scott Eisberg | ABC News 4 ❤️ https://www.facebook.com/120005421412714/posts/2847212222025340/?vh=e&d=n Ok. So obviously we’ve complied with government policies and are now only open for Take Out and Delivery. We’ll even bring it to your car (curb-side) if you call upon arrival. Charleston’s best Pizza, Salads, Subs, and Wings in a safe environment and with OH SO EASY format options. Call 843-225-4743 or order online Andolinis.com We are here for you Charleston family!
The Restaurant:
Charleston is one of America’s premier food cities. It should come as no surprise there’s great pizza there. Andolini’s Pizza has been making sure the pizza scene stays strong for almost three decades now.
The chain has three locations around the city. Each of them rules, so we’re not going to single one out. The places have a chill pizza parlor vibe with plenty of wood tables, big plastic cups for soda, airy patio, and big open pizza kitchens (so you can watch the magic happen).
What to Order:
The pies are close to a New York-style with a thin, chewy crust. The toppings tend to lean classic Americana pizza with plenty of sausages, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and olives. But it doesn’t end there, they like to have a little fun with their pizza with Bacon Cheeseburger pizzas and Meatball specials. Our suggestion is to grab whatever the Monday Special is.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
SOUTH DAKOTA: Charlie’s Pizza House, Yankton
The Restaurant:
Not far from the banks of the Missouri River in the small burg of Yankton, you’ll find South Dakota’s oldest and best pizza joint. Just look for an old neon sign that screams 1950s Americana and you’ll be in the right place.
Charlie’s Pizza House has a straight-up roadside diner feel to it. You can snag pitchers of root beer to wash down the pies and drink from old mason jars. You’ll feel like you’re at a friend’s place more than a restaurant — a friend’s place that just so happens to have amazing pizza.
What to Order:
The pies at Charlie’s are big and bold. The narrow ideas that pizza toppings have to fall into a certain group of cured meats and specific veg and fruit are not adhered to in Yankton. Case in point, their Three Stooges pizza with ground beef, bacon, cheddar, and spears of dill pickles will change your life. The pickles are put on after the pizza is fired so they still have that briny crunch. Another great concept is the Hawaiian Elvis with ham, pineapple, and sauerkraut baked right in. It’s a fermented delight.
We know, it all sounds so weird and different. Trust us, it’s revelatory.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.
TENNESSEE: Aldo’s Pizza Pies, Memphis
The Restaurant:
Aldo’s Pizza Pies wins out for having a great atmosphere alongside killer pies. Aldo’s is the sort of spot where you’re bound to have a good time while eating great pizza, drinking good beer, and, likely, getting a few shots for your Instagram feed.
What to Order:
Instagrams aside, the pizzas really are the star of the show. The crusts are New York inspired with a nice heft but a little more refinement — there’s slightly more airiness at play in Aldo’s crusts. They make their own in-house mozzarella, which is fantastic, fresh, and creamy. Pies like the Trippy Truffle are loaded with four different fungi and plenty of cheese. If it’s not local or housemade, it’s not going on Aldo’s pizzas and that’s why this place rocks.
Current Status:
The Downtown location is open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery. The Midtown location is only open for takeout and delivery.
TEXAS: Via 313, Austin
The Restaurant:
Via 313 takes the Sicilian-inspired Detriot Style pizza and knocks it out of the park. The company’s locations around Austin make this the place to fill up on fantastic pizza pie and a well-crafted beer. As great as a lot of pizza is around Austin and all over Texas, you really can’t beat the pies at Via 313.
What to Order:
Detriot Style pizza is a kind of like pizza in reverse — some people even call it “upside-down” pizza. Basically, Via 313’s pizzas are built upon a super soft and chewy crust with serious crispiness from the pan and the oil it’s baked in. Pepperoni goes on first, then the cheese, then more toppings, and, finally, the sauce. The cheese starts to bubble up through the sauce and sort of emulsifies into a brilliant layer of saucy cheese.
Try The 500 first. It has naturally cased pepperoni, pickled jalapenos, and full rings of canned pineapple. It’s sweet, spicy, cheesy, meaty, chewy, and crunchy all at once. In other words, it’s a goddamn delight.
Current Status:
All three locations are only open for takeout.
UTAH: The Pie Pizzeria – Underground, Salt Lake City
The Restaurant:
The Pie Pizzeria is a Salt Lake City institution with locations across the city. But, we’re going to be bold and pick just one location from the local chain, The Pie – Underground. That’s not to say the other spots aren’t great — they are. We just dig this location the most. The location is on the east side of town near the University of Utah. And if we’ve learned anything traveling the world and eating pizza, pizza joints near colleges tend to be top-notch.
What to Order:
The pies here are big and comforting. The base is a pretty standard medium-thick crust or a thin crust. The toppings range from the classics to a nice array of specialties like whole roasted garlic cloves, Sicilian tomatoes, and Cajun sausages. We highly recommend skipping the headache of building your own pie and ordering one of their Specialties. The Thai Pie has a lush peanut sauce, sliced chicken breast, pickled carrots, crunchy red onions, and Dole pineapple with fresh basil and chopped cilantro. It’s topped with a light dusting of mozzarella. It’ll leave you dreaming of coming back for more.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
VERMONT: American Flatbread, Waitsfield
The Restaurant:
American Flatbread has a wholly unique philosophy when it comes to pizza. They’re looking at pizza as something that transcends Italian migration of innovation in the 19th century. They look at the combination of bread and flame as a cornerstone of the human experience, dating back dozens and dozens of millennia. Untethered from the idea that pizza has to be “this” or “that,” they’re able to create unique pies that push beyond any preconceived notion of what pizza is.
We know. This is all heady stuff for simple ol’ pizza. The unique stone hearths that bake American Flatbread’s pies are just as important as the beautiful ingredients involved. This team started by thinking about making and baking bread. So the crusts here are something truly special with a distinct funk, chew, and crispness that you simply won’t find elsewhere.
What to Order:
American Flatbread focuses on very local and seasonal ingredients from the abundant farms in the area. That means the pies are something special and unique depending on the season.
Current Status:
Open for takeout only.
VIRGINIA: Benny’s Pizza, Across the State
The Restaurant:
The Virginia Slice is a radical icon of the pizza world and no one does it better than Benny’s Pizza. The simple pizza joint has spots all over Virginia and into the Carolinas these days. Why? Because it’s so good, it can’t stop growing. The joints are unpretentious pizza parlors and walk-ups where you grab a quick slice or carry out a massive pie. It’s fast, delicious, and affordable. This a great pizza that demands two paper plates. What’s not to love about that?
What to Order:
The über slices of pizza are as fun as they are on point. The thin(ish) crust has a nice chew to it with just enough heft to keep it together. Generally speaking, there are slices of cheese, pepperoni, and sausage ready to go at all times. There are monthly specials but those vary by location.
You can be assured that the specials are always clever and tasty.
Current Status:
Most locations are open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
WASHINGTON: Waterfront Pizza, Port Townsend
The Restaurant:
Waterfront Pizza in the sleepy Victorian seaside burg of Port Townsend is the epitome of a great PNW tavern pie. Right off the main street, you’ll find the pizza kitchen with an old-school wooden bar dotted with bar stools. A few feet away sit two old electric ovens that have been turning out pies for decades. There are great local beers and wines, with specialty local sodas for your sugar fix. It’s quaint and pure seaside Washington.
You can also grab a slice from an old-school rotating pizza merchandiser, which sits right on the bar downstairs. Then you can take your slice to the beach, which is a one-minute walk away.
What to Order:
The sourdough crusts are hand-rolled and tossed in front of you at the pizza bar. The sourdough crust offers the perfect, hefty base for pilling the toppings high. Our recommendation is to grab “Everyone’s Favorite.” That’s fresh mushrooms, sliced black olives, and spicy pepperoni with plenty of sauce and melty mozz. It’s everyone’s favorite for a reason and the perfect place to start your Waterfront Pizza love affair.
Current Status:
Open for takeout and delivery.
WEST VIRGINIA: The Pizza Place, Parkersburg
The Restaurant:
The Pizza Place (not to be confused with The Original Pizza Place, which ironically came later) is a West Virginia institution of one-of-a-kind pizza. The three locations around West Virginia are classic pizza parlors with a nostalgic feel that’ll take you back to halcyon days of quarter arcades with greasy joysticks and way too many pitchers of Mountain Dew in your belly. Good times.
The pizza here is a unique mix of Sicilian proportions by way of the Ohio Valley’s love of cheese. The style of pizza you’ll find at The Pizza Place is part Sicilian sfincione, a little Detroit, and a lot of West Virginia.
What to Order:
A big square slice is the way to go. A thick crust is hand-pulled and baked with a balance of chewy interior and crisp exterior. The toppings are layered more classically than Detroit’s reverse-style layering but hit the same touchstones. Then small disks of piquant pepperoni are generously applied and the whole thing is baked. It’s a beautifully dense and cheesy mess of a pizza.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
WISCONSIN: Fixture Pizza Pub, Milwaukee
The Restaurant:
Milwaukee’s Fixture Pizza Pub is the best of all worlds when it comes to Midwest pizza. They do a standard American crust that has the thickness of a Costco pizza. They also do a thin crust that feels very tavern-style by way of St. Louis. Then there are the deep-dish pies that healthily nod to Chicago. Midwest pizza collides in all the best ways at Fixture.
What to Order:
The pizzas hit on the classics with plenty of piquant pepperonis, savory sausage, black and green olives, and heaps of mozz dominating. There are nice nuances in the menu, like funky gorgonzola and sharp and briny pickled giardiniera. As for the latter, if there’s one thing you take away from the Midwest and pizza, let it be that fermented and pickled vegetables have been missing from your pies for far too long.
Current Status:
Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.
WYOMING: Pinky G’s, Jackson Hole
The Restaurant:
Within striking distance of both the Grand Tetons and Yellowstone, Jackson Hole brings a lot to the table. Pinky G’s keeps things simple. That doesn’t mean they don’t care deeply about their pizza. They do. The pizzas are big and comforting. These are straightforward tavern pies that pair perfectly with a nice glass of great beer to wash it all down. They’re also a solid base before a trip into the wilderness.
What to Order:
The pizza crust hits that sweet spot between not too thick and not too thin. The toppings range in the classics. Great sausage, tasty meatballs, plenty of greens and sweet veg, and tons of cured meats make the list. The pulled pork pizza with BBQ sauce is a local favorite and a gut-bomb of a pizza. Try it at your own risk. We’d recommend grabbing a slice (or whole pie) of the Abe Forman. That’s local spicy sausage, buffalo mozz, and plenty of fresh basil. It’s a textural delight with a nice kick to go with the creaminess of the cheese.
Current Status:
Open for takeout and delivery.
WASHINGTON, DC: 2 Amy’s
The Restaurant:
Washington, DC, has a pretty broad pizza culture. The jumbo DC slices of Adams Morgan are the stuff of drunken legend. But we’re not going with a jumbo slice this time around.
2 Amy’s was one of the first pizzerias outside of Italy to earn the Italian DOC (Denominazione di Origine Controllata) certification. That’s given to places or foods that meet the strict cultural and quality requirements of actual Italian specialties. They got that recognition for their Margherita DOC pie.
What to Order:
That Margherita DOC has a creamy and earthy mozzarella di bufala (cheese made with wild water buffalo milk) along with the exact durum wheat you’d find at the finest pizzerias across Napoli. The type 00 flour is expertly cold fermented overnight and then proofed over wood coals from the wood-fired oven. This gives the dough that wonderful chew along with an exact level of firey char. The San Marzano tomato base is slightly sweet with an umami edge that adds bite. The basil is the brightest and freshest there is. If there’s perfection in pizza, this might be close.
Current Status:
Open for takeout only.