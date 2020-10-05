The Absolute Best Pizza In Every State — Updated With COVID Policies

2020 has been rough. We all need a little comfort in our lives. And pizza is pure comfort. Its endless combinations of bread, sauce, cheese, meat, and veg soothe the soul. We’re not telling you to eat your feelings here. We’re just letting you off the hook if you decide to go that route from time to time during what is sure to be a crazy fall. In our valiant pursuit of finding the best things for you to drink, cook, and eat, we pulled together a list of the best pizzas by state back in 2019. The goal was to re-up the list every year. Go back to as many as we could manage, knock a few off, add some newbies, and launch our ranking with lots of fanfare on annual basis. Then the pandemic hit and pizza eating became a much different experience. Plus the very idea of lists seems a little more loaded now, with so many pizzerias struggling. In the end, we stuck with the spots we highlighted last time — unless they closed completely. The 51 places below (the 50 states plus Washington, DC) are pizza joints we know, love, and have enjoyed first hand. They were all good enough for us to call them “The Best” in their states at one point in the not too distant past. For this edition, we’ve added the current status of each joint, so that you can know right away how to best enjoy their pies if you’re in the area. Let’s dive in! Related: Ranking The Best Cities For Pizza In The World!

ALABAMA: Pints & Pies, Montgomery

The Restaurant: You can never go wrong with pizza and beer. Pints & Pies gets this and pairs unique pies with a stellar beer list. If you're anywhere near Montgomery, you have to drop in. Pints & Pies is a chill joint with a vibe that leans towards downing a few too many beers as you eat some of the best in the whole region. There are 35 beers on tap, offering almost every pairing possibility while you nosh. It's really spectacular. What to Order: The pies are all about fresh local ingredients with a bent towards innovative, unique, and a little funky. Their Grape and Gorgonzola pie is a mix of fresh red grapes, earthy gorgonzola, and dashes of fresh rosemary. It's a delight that challenges your perceptions of pizza in the best way possible. That, above all things, is what we love about Pints & Pies — they don't adhere to any made-up rules about what pizza is "supposed" to be. Current Status: Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in. ALASKA: Moose's Tooth, Anchorage

The Restaurant: Moose's Tooth is an Anchorage institution. It's also one of those places that gets a massive amount of hype and 100 percent lives up to every accolade and boasts. The best part, this place is only ten minutes from the Anchorage Airport. So this should definitely be your first and last stop on any Alaska trip.

Moose’s Tooth pizzas are Spinal Tap amps turned up to eleven every damn time. If you don’t like a lot of toppings on your pizza, Moose’s Tooth will cure you of that silliness with their voluptuous pies. They only have two pizzas with one topping: The pepperoni and the Margarita. The rest of the pizzas are stacked with delicious, local, and deeply comforting toppings that hit every sweet spot. What to Order: The pies are made on a fairly hefty crust the leans medium-thick. We’re not getting into Detriot or Chicago territory by any means, just light heft. From there, the world is kind of your oyster when it comes to toppings. There’s reindeer sausage, smoked Alaskan salmon, and too many more to list here. If you’re going all-in on the Moose’s Tooth ethos, then grab a Mac ‘N Cheese pie with local reindeer sausage, parsley, garlic oil, and four different kinds of cheese for those macaroni noodles. Moose’s Tooth also has a legit veggie pie selection. The Forager is a “must try” — featuring roasted garlic, spinach, Roma tomatoes, portabella, crimini, and oyster mushrooms with goat, mozzarella, and provolone cheese, and plenty of garlic oil. This is a marvelous pizza that you won’t be able to get enough of. Current Status: Open for takeout only.

Deluca’s leans more towards the beautiful pies of places like Di Fara, Roberta’s, and Totonno’s than a regular New York slice — that is, it’s delicious and complex and not a rubbery, greasy mess. The pizzeria is a great place to watch a master pizzaiolo do their work. The dough is tossed in-house and in very limited quantities. You may actually want to call ahead to reserve a pie. We’re not kidding. What to Order: Speaking of that dough, Deluca’s has managed to transport the essence of a Brooklyn pie all the way to the middle of Arkansas. It’s got the wonderful chew at the center that crisps and crunches as you reach the cornice. The red sauce is a glorious balance of sweet and umami. Then there are the toppings. Deluca’s tries to keep it as local and seasonal as possible in the great Italian tradition of cooking what’s good now. The menu is full of great concoctions and mixes of classics and modern takes. There are plenty of vegan pies, specialties of the house, meaty, and veggie alike, assuring there’ll be something you love. If you can’t choose, start with the Patsy Searcy Pie. It has sharp soppressata, Calabrian chili oil, peppadews, and honey. It’s a spicy, umami, and an earthy-sweet mix of pizza delight. Current Status: Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.

Cart-Driver is an on-point Italian eatery up in Denver that serves some of the most interesting pies right alongside a serious raw seafood bar. The post-modernist restaurant has a bustle to it that draws you in for the long haul. You’ll sit down thinking you’ll just grab a pizza and bounce. The next thing you know, you’ll be ordering another round of oyster and clams, a third spritz, and maybe just one more pizza. It’s that good. What to Order: The pizza at Cart-Driver is very Neapolitan by design. The chewy, wood-fired crusts offer the exacting thinness leading to a chewy crust, similar to what you’ll find on the streets of Napoli. There’s just a hint of sourdough funkiness and wood-fired char. The domestically-sourced ingredients are what make these pies shine. Their Summer Special pizza is always a must-try if you’re in town. This year, that pie features Palisade peaches from out in California, alongside crispy prosciutto, sharp red onion, bright marjoram oil, and fresh burrata cheese. It’s a wondrous concoction of sweet, funk, umami, and sunshine vibes. Current Status: Open for takeout and dine-in.

The first thing you notice about The Wood Fired Pizza Shop is the open pizza kitchen sitting in the corner of the dining room. Pizzaiolos are hard at work tossing dough and topping pies before they go into the raging wood-fired oven. This gives a real sense of being in on the pizza-making action. Everything is well thought out here. The crusts have that perfect balance of chew and char. The ingredients are fresh and as local as they can get, meaning sometimes ingredients and toppings will vary. And, very importantly, the beer list is masterfully curated to pair wonderfully with the pies. What to Order: The specialty pizzas shine brightest here. The veggie special, The Artie, has chopped fresh spinach, artichoke, hard parmesan, roasted garlic olive oil, and plenty of shredded mozz. Though, don’t pass up on their meaty options. They Mama Mia has thick slices of their in-house made beef and pork sausage meatballs with tons of red sauce and melty mozz — it’s a winner. Current Status: Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.

We’re going with one of the most unique pizza spots in the country for our pick in the Peach State. The mobile pizza kitchen, S&J Woodfired Pizza is a moving pizza oven that turns out some of the best pies in the whole state. This all started when the eponymous S&J (Sarah and John) left the world of nursing behind to follow their pizza dreams. Instead of opening a brick and mortar like everyone else, they went mobile with a pizza food truck pulling a trailer that houses their wood-fired oven. What to Order: The pizzas are a testament to S&J’s devotion to local and seasonal. Their hand-tossed dough is topped with ingredients from farms around Atlanta and Georgia. That devotion makes their pizzas unique and fun. The style is very Neapolitan with a Southern edge. Their local ham and mushroom pie is the pizza we wish we could get delivered to our doors. Current Status: Open for delivery only.

Enoteca has a super hot wood-fired oven for a shortlist of well-thought-out pies that can stand up with the best from Los Angeles to New York. Over the years, Ketchum’s Mason family has been opening up local restaurants that focus on bringing the best food to the community with both an international eye and local flare. What to Order: The small pizza menu here shines brightly through truly innovative pies, pitch-perfect crust, and a freshness to the toppings. The “Wine Auction” pizza is a must-try with fresh grapes, sweet caramelized onions, and funky gorgonzola. Then there’s The Mercantile, which has local lamb sausage, bell peppers, olives, and smoked mozzarella. Current Status: Open for dine-in and takeout.

Mother Bear’s strength lies in its chill vibes and great pies. The old wooden tables and graffiti-covered wood-paneled walls give the place a welcoming and convivial atmosphere. Add in a serious beer bottle list and Two-Hearted Ale on tap and you’ve got the best pizza experience in Indiana on your hands. What to Order: The pizza to eat at Mother Bear’s is the traditional pan crust. Think of it like a Detriot-Style crust but round instead of square. It’s kind of like Pizza Hut, done well. The tangy red sauce, heaps of mozz, and motley toppings add even more greatness to the pies. You can build your own pizzas and get super funky with six different sauces, a long list of fruit and vegetables, and a lot of meats including “gourmet” sausages and “Hoosier Ham.” If that’s too much to ask, grab an Archie Pizza with imported pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, and plenty of jalapenos. Current Status: Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in.

IOWA: Great Plains Sauce and Dough Co., Ames

The Restaurant: The owners of Great Plains Sauce and Dough Co. may have inadvertently created the Iowa-Style pizza. Their Colorado-style thick crust with rolled edges is made with whole wheat, giving the pies and an extra layer of heft. The pizza bridges the thickness meter between the standard Costco-type medium crust and classic deep dish. It's unique, delicious, and you'll only really find it in Iowa. This pizza joint is a classic spot. The wood-paneling and booths will take you back to all those times you and your parents just needed to get out of the house for a night and a pizza was in order. It comes complete with the smells of baking cheese and spicy tubed meats and the distinct rapping of the pizza pans going in and out of ovens and landing on tables. What to Order: The pies here are some of the most unique in the region. We recommend sticking with their thick crust whole wheat base. It's got a maltiness to it that works wonders with a nice pint of beer. There's no skimping on the toppings here. The cheese is piled high and then whatever you want is added next with more cheese to finish the pizza off just right. The Prairie Special is a great place to get an idea of the wonderful pies at Great Plains. It's a hefty pizza with pepperoni, house-made pork sausage, diced onions, and diced green peppers. Once you try it, you'll have a newfound respect for the thick crust pies with a seriously thick folded rim. Current Status: Open for delivery, takeout, and dine-in. KANSAS: Papa Keno's, Lawrence

The Restaurant: Papa Keno's out in Lawrence, Kansas, turns out jumbo slices of pizza slices similar to what you'd see in the Washington, DC area. The huge slices at Papa Keno's are another example of how the Midwest takes all the best aspects of the pizza culture in America and fuses them into great pies. What to Order: Generally, people order a slice of what's going. Trust us, they're huge. The pies are 26 inches. To put that in perspective, the pizzas at Costco are 16 inches. That's a huge difference. There are 14-inch and 18-inch thin-crust pies if you have to have your own pizza and there's a spectacular deep dish on the menu as well. We say stick with whatever slices are hot-out-of-the-oven. You can't go wrong with the crisp and doughy crust and classic and well-executed toppings. It's always gonna be great. Protip: Do yourself a favor and order the Mama K's Pesto Formaggio dip for your pizza crusts. You can thank us later. Current Status: Takeout and delivery. No dine-in.

We’re going deep for this one. Fleur de Lis Pizza in Baton Rouge does a special pie that’s called “Roman Pizza.” It’s a long rectangular pie that’s cut into smaller squares a la the Roman pizza al taglio. Before we get into the pies, we would be remiss not to mention how cool this joint is in general. There’s a very old school neon sign on the street advertising “Roman Pizza” in bright red letters. The inside is a wood-paneled throwback dive bar that feels like a home-away-from-home when you walk in. It’s a real atmosphere and thick nostalgia. What to Order: Then there are the Roman pizzas. The pies have a fairly thin crust. Not so thin as to be a German Flammkuchen cracker but not so thick to be an N.Y. slice. Sweet red sauce, hard mozz, and toppings are piled on. It’s cut into squares and you dig in. Their signature pizza, the “Round The World,” is the perfect introductory pizza. It’s topped with anchovy, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, and salami. It’s a little over-the-top, or exactly how you want food in Louisiana to be. Current Status: Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.

Matthew’s Pizza has been around for long enough to feel classic and lived in. The hole-in-the-wall aura is melded with a really chill pizza parlor feel. There’s plenty of coziness and Italian-American kitsch. What to Order: There are two pies you’ll have to try at Matthew’s. First, you need to indulge in a Crab Pie. Seriously. The mix of real backfin crab meat with hand-grated mozz and imported Reggianito cheese from Argentina is topped with caramelized onions and, of course, Old Bay. It’s a bit like a spicy crab melt via pizza form and it’s delicious. Then there’s Anna’s Stuffed Pie. This is a sort of a deep-dish pizza by way of Baltimore. It’s loaded with provolone and cured meats and topped with more mozzarella. It’s a gut-bomb of a pizza that hits just the right balance of delectable and satisfying. Current Status: Open for dine-in, delivery, and takeout.

There are a lot of chains slinging Detriot-Style pizza across the Motor City. We had to go with a favorite local chain, Buddy’s Pizza. The pies here are dense and delicious and you can find them at eleven locations around Detroit and one spot in Ann Arbor. What to Order: Buddy’s has been firing their square pizzas since the 1930s so they’ve got their pies down to a science. Try The Detroiter. It’s topped with cheese, tomato basil sauce, pepperoni, shaved parmesan, and “Buddy’s Sicilian spice blend.” It’s a signature pie that serves as a great place to start your love affair with Detroit-Style pizza. Current Status: Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.

The pizza here is unique to say the very least. They’re a little bit of the Colorado and Iowa styles with a big puffy rim around the crust that’s sometimes folded over. The difference here is that Stromboli’s crust is lighter. The thick, fluffy crust means you have a serious piece of crust for dipping into a nice marinara or ranch once you’ve eaten the core of the slice. What to Order: The toppings lean towards classic American. There are definite standouts like the Muffaletta. The olive mix, salami, ham, pepperoni, and mozz make a lot of sense and bring a slightly briny new dimension to a standard olive pizza. Current Status: Outdoor dining and takeout. No delivery.

Biga Pizza was started by a transplant from New Jersey, so Biga’s pedigree runs deep. Bob Marshall moved out to Missoula to study at UofM’s culinary program. He ended up staying and eventually opened a pizzeria that focuses on the local and seasonal bounty in a way that also embraces Italian tradition. Or, more simply put, Marshall makes amazing pizza pies. What to Order: Everything is well-thought-out at Biga Pizza. The dough has a heritage that leads back to the first pies fired in their oven — since they use the traditional “biga” method to start their doughs. From there, Biga’s toppings rotate depending on what’s good right now. Expect local, fresh, and imaginative flavors. Sausages are made in-house and cheeses are carefully curated. This is comfort food done well and it’s damn addictive. Current Status: Takeout only.

We tapped a friend to Uproxx, podcast Tsar and pizza enthusiast Adam Tod Brown, for his favorite pizza spot in Vegas. After a glowing recommendation for Five50 at the Aria, we had to see for ourselves and Brown was right. It’s the best. What to Order: Five50 doesn’t do some fancy-schmancy overwrought pizza. Instead, the place makes good, old-fashioned pies that hit on the best elements of New York and Naples at once. The success of this pizza joint is due to James Beard award-winning chef Shawn McClain’s desire to keep it simple and delicious. The pies have that perfect thinness with a little heft to the crust and a slightly yeasty bite. The toppings stay within a narrow lane of classics that are done with a little elevation but not so much so as to alienate. The North Beach pie, for instance, has clams, smoked mozz, sweet onions, and fresh oregano. You just can’t beat those flavors. Current Status: Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery.

Santillo’s in an unassuming pizza joint that looks like a place Tony Soprano drove past every day on his way to “work.” It’s pure Jersey hole-in-the-wall with all the charm of a classic pizza joint that doesn’t have time for frills. The pies coming out of Santillo’s are classic Italian-American masterpieces that hit you in the depths of your pizza-loving heart. What to Order: Generally, you can get either a “round” pie that’s not quite New York-style thin but not Costco thick or an old-school “Sicilian” pie with a thickness that makes it feel like a proto-Detroit-style pizza (which it essentially is). They’re both great, so it’s really dealer’s choice. From there, a long list of classic toppings from anchovies and clams to spicy pepperoni and thick-cut sausage to big ol’ mushrooms and eggplant dominate the menu. Whatever you choose, it’ll be fired in a 100-year-old oven, so keep your expectations high. Current Status: Takeout and delivery only.

Domenico De Marco has been slinging the best pies in Brooklyn since 1965 at Di Fara. That’s 55 years of making pies, or ten thousand hours about 50 times over. There’s a subtle nature to Dom’s pies that transcends. You feel the history, precision, and skill in each crust. The toppings are just the right balance of not too much but enough to be satisfying. This is the sort of pizza that you take your first bite of and your eyes slowly close as your head gets a little light. What to Order: Take the opportunity and get your ass to Brooklyn to eat a slice of pie made by a living legend. Then maybe eat one or two more. Then make sure to carry out a Di Fara Chaos pie to eat when you get home. Current Status: Open for takeout only.

This pizza joint rises above thanks, in part, to its location. It’s chic pizza in an unpretentious setting. You’ll never feel like an outsider here. It’s welcoming, homey, and warm. The white tiles and small dining room give way to an open kitchen full of pizzaiolo’s tossing dough and firing pies. It’s comfort writ large. What to Order: Where Fireflour shines is their inventive bordering on avant-garde use of toppings. Their 48-hour fermented dough is hand-stretched and topped with either “red” or “white” sauces. From there, an array of organic, local, seasonal, and in-house crafted toppings are piled high. They bring in fresh, hand-stretched mozz from Wisconsin, Berkshire pork from humane farms, and as much local produce as possible. This all makes it a little too hard to pick just one pizza to try. So, we guess, you’re just going to have to taste them all. Current Status: Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

OHIO: Harvest Pizzeria, German Village

The Restaurant: Harvest Pizzeria is a pretty chill local chain that focuses on serving great pizza with well-curated wine and beer lists. The cocktails, beer, and food are all stellar without the pretensions of some frou-frou establishment with waiting lists. You can walk in, order some great food and drink, and take your time to really enjoy it. That's a win. What to Order: The pizza at Harvest really is that good. The crusts are in the Neapolitan style and have nice thinness that gives way to a wood-fire charred cornice. Then there are the toppings. Fresh and local mozzarella and blue goat cheese are just the tip of the pizza-iceberg. Locally cured meats, fresh and bright veg, and fruit from the area are the real highlights. This is local pizza done right. Current Status: Open for dine-in and takeout. No delivery. OKLAHOMA: Eagle One Pizza, Oklahoma City & Midwest City

The Restaurant: A great pizza joint doesn't need any frills. It just has to sling great pies and people will come back again and again. OKC's Eagle One Pizza hits that mark perfectly. There's something universal about the place, from the black and white checkered floor to the parmesan and red pepper flake shakers. Eagle One feels like home. What to Order: It helps that the pizza rocks, of course. The pies are what we'd like to call "classic American." They're big pies with a medium, hand-tossed crust that stay nice and gooey towards the middle while crisping up nicely towards the crust (they do have a thin crust option as well). The sauce has that nice hint of sweet next to the tomato umami edge. The mozzarella is heaped on generously and the toppings are classic — pepperoni, Italian sausage, bell peppers, mushrooms, black olives, jalapenos dominate. Think of the pizzas at Eagle One like a Costco pie done just for you with tender loving care every time. It's what you know but done better and it will put a smile on your face. Current Status: Open for takeout and delivery only.

OREGON: Apizza Scholls, Portland

The Restaurant: Apizza Scholls is legendary at this point. People drive down from Seattle to get this Portland mainstay. And if Washingtonians are giving into something from Oregon with a smile on their faces, you know it's special. Apizza Scholls got a huge boost from Anthony Bourdain when he raved about the pies in season three of No Reservations. In the years since, this joint has maintained its rep as a quintessential American pizzeria. What to Order: The pizzas are a nice balance of PNW tavern-style pies with a touch of Neapolitan refinement. The crust errs on the side of thin with a big and bubbly ring around the edge, giving you that nice balance of dense cornice leading to a thin base. In good PDX tradition, the toppings lean local and seasonal along with classic pizzeria staples. Grab a nice sausage pizza with fresh basil or one of our favs with local clams and bacon. For the latter, you'll have to show up on a Monday or Tuesday. But, trust us, clams-on-pizza is worth the wait for one of those briny and salty delights. Current Status: Open for takeout only. PENNSYLVANIA: Pizzeria Beddia, Philadelphia

The Restaurant: Pizza Beddia walks a fine line between trendy branding and amazing pizza. This is a pizzeria that knows that the pizza comes first and the shirts and Instagram come second. Beddia has created a mini pizza empire out of a tiny Philly spot and now it's poised to go worldwide. None of this would be possible if the pizza wasn't phenomenal. What to Order: As with all good pizza, it all starts with the dough. The fermentation, hand-stretching, and flame firing make for a perfect balance of chew and crispiness with a hint of yeasty funk. From there, the toppings stay simple, fresh, local, and seasonal with a generous nod to classics like spicy pepperoni or sausage. But, in all honesty, the simpler the pies the better. Their pie with red sauce, anchovies, garlic, and a dusting of cheese is a wonder of flavors and textures. It's just great pizza at the end of the day. Current Status: Open for takeout only.

The chain has three locations around the city. Each of them rules, so we’re not going to single one out. The places have a chill pizza parlor vibe with plenty of wood tables, big plastic cups for soda, airy patio, and big open pizza kitchens (so you can watch the magic happen). What to Order: The pies are close to a New York-style with a thin, chewy crust. The toppings tend to lean classic Americana pizza with plenty of sausages, pepperoni, onions, peppers, and olives. But it doesn’t end there, they like to have a little fun with their pizza with Bacon Cheeseburger pizzas and Meatball specials. Our suggestion is to grab whatever the Monday Special is. Current Status: Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

VERMONT: American Flatbread, Waitsfield

The Restaurant: American Flatbread has a wholly unique philosophy when it comes to pizza. They're looking at pizza as something that transcends Italian migration of innovation in the 19th century. They look at the combination of bread and flame as a cornerstone of the human experience, dating back dozens and dozens of millennia. Untethered from the idea that pizza has to be "this" or "that," they're able to create unique pies that push beyond any preconceived notion of what pizza is. We know. This is all heady stuff for simple ol' pizza. The unique stone hearths that bake American Flatbread's pies are just as important as the beautiful ingredients involved. This team started by thinking about making and baking bread. So the crusts here are something truly special with a distinct funk, chew, and crispness that you simply won't find elsewhere. What to Order: American Flatbread focuses on very local and seasonal ingredients from the abundant farms in the area. That means the pies are something special and unique depending on the season. Current Status: Open for takeout only. VIRGINIA: Benny's Pizza, Across the State

The Restaurant: The Virginia Slice is a radical icon of the pizza world and no one does it better than Benny's Pizza. The simple pizza joint has spots all over Virginia and into the Carolinas these days. Why? Because it's so good, it can't stop growing. The joints are unpretentious pizza parlors and walk-ups where you grab a quick slice or carry out a massive pie. It's fast, delicious, and affordable. This a great pizza that demands two paper plates. What's not to love about that? What to Order: The über slices of pizza are as fun as they are on point. The thin(ish) crust has a nice chew to it with just enough heft to keep it together. Generally speaking, there are slices of cheese, pepperoni, and sausage ready to go at all times. There are monthly specials but those vary by location. You can be assured that the specials are always clever and tasty. Current Status: Most locations are open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

The pizza here is a unique mix of Sicilian proportions by way of the Ohio Valley’s love of cheese. The style of pizza you’ll find at The Pizza Place is part Sicilian sfincione, a little Detroit, and a lot of West Virginia. What to Order: A big square slice is the way to go. A thick crust is hand-pulled and baked with a balance of chewy interior and crisp exterior. The toppings are layered more classically than Detroit’s reverse-style layering but hit the same touchstones. Then small disks of piquant pepperoni are generously applied and the whole thing is baked. It’s a beautifully dense and cheesy mess of a pizza. Current Status: Open for dine-in, takeout, and delivery.