David Pemberton

Last Updated: June 13th

Comedy podcasts are essential listening for commuting, working out, doing the dishes, or long, solo road trips when you need to hear someone incessantly spouting out jokes and witty insight. So here are 20 of the best comedy podcasts right now that can’t be recommended enough:

My Brother, My Brother, and Me

It’s an advice show for the modern era, hosted by three brothers who rarely give real advice. In fact, each episode opens with the warning that “their advice should never be followed.” That’s because Justin, Travis, and Griffin McElroy aren’t professional therapists or counselors or even consultants. They’re just three brothers who love to laugh.

And that’s exactly what makes My Brother, My Brother, and Me such an engaging, instantly inclusive podcast. The brothers spend each episode going through a mix of questions from their audience alongside questions from Yahoo! Answers and — more often than not — devolve into riffing off one another. It’s great, it’s genuine, it’s that ineffable quality that only brothers can share.

All joking aside, if you listen to MBMBaM close enough, you might actually hear some genuine, solid advice.

Suggested listening: Episode 265 The Ballad of Tit Liquid