Great pizza is transcendent. At its best, it manages to be both regionally diverse and universally beloved. People ride or die hard for their hometown joints and local styles. The influence of nostalgia and uniquely seasoned ovens means that no two pies are ever the same, even if the ingredients are. More than that, there are so many variations that you can find amazing pizza riffs to explore all over the world.
So which cities around the globe have the best pizza? Is Detroit-style better than Seattle’s best pie? Can an NYC slice beat a Roman one? We’re going to have to make some tough calls. So let’s approach this ranking from the POV that all pizza styles can coexist in a world where our pizza love knows no bounds.
There are sure to be some blind spots and cities plain left out of a list of only 20 of the best pizza cities across the entire planet. Feel free to come @ us in the comments.
20. ISTANBUL, TURKEY
We’re going bold with the first pick, by shouting out the very pizza-ish (and very beloved) street food of Turkey — Pide. A piping hot fresh pide with some spicy minced lamb, funky cheese, and olives is a culinary delight. The base is a leavened flatbread (close to pita) on the thicker side that remains nice and chewy. The toppings range from standard salami to minced meats to an array of vegetables and fruits, all with plenty of cheesy goodness.
When walking the streets and bazaars of Istanbul, keep your eye out for “pidecisi” or “pideci.” They’re generally hole-in-the-wall bakeries where pide dominate. Hocapaşa Pidecisi is one of your best bets and the perfect spot to try a pide for the first time. If you’re feeling adventurous, order your pide with a fresh egg on top.
Can’t wait for New Yorkers to flip out over this ranking and their overrated $40 pizzas.
Hahaha.
I’m baffled by how hard people ride for the very mediocre NY slice.
Wood-fired oven. Super high heat. These are the things you need for good pizza. Chicago over New York? Man, fuck that. I’ll just throw meat and cheese into a bucket and call it Chicago pizza.
Nah, New York doesn’t embrace the Tavern-style so they’re automatically lower than almost anywhere in the Midwest.
New York #1. Your list is stupid and invalid.
Modern Apizza in New Haven is amazing though.
Honestly, it’s the mediocrity of the NY Slice that dooms New York. It’s just not that great in the grand scheme of pizza things.
If I’m looking at “slices” of pizza I’d like to eat in order, it’s probably: Roman>PNW Tavern>Chicago Tavern>Detroit>Neapolitan>Buffalo>Sfincione>Pide>Deep Dish>Neo-Neapolitan>St. Louis>Flammkuchen>Domino’s>NY Slice.
@Zachary Johnston you’ve taken it too far, friend. Di Fara’s is extraordinary. Same with Maldanadis and 50 others. Five boroughs, top two or you’re nuts.
points for finding a pic of Dom from Di Fara on Instagram. He’s a god.
Pizza fights are stupid. It’s harder to make bad pizza than it is to make good pizza. It’s melted cheese, meat and sauce on dough… Settle down
Damn it zach I’ve lived in Toronto for nearly nine years and I’ve never heard of this place. Now I have to go to Scarborough, which is something no man should have to do, for lunch. To hell with you I say.