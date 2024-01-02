10. Clansman Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $13 The Whisky: This blended scotch from Loch Lomond is as bottom shelf as you can get in the U.S. That said, this blend takes barrels of grain and malt whiskies from the famed Loch Lomond distillery and aims them towards a fruity and sweet nature before proofing and blending. Tasting Notes: Nose: A slight note of bourbon vanilla shines through on the nose with hints of citrus, almonds, and watered-down honey — kind of like stirring honey into a tepid glass of tap water.

Palate: The palate has a mix of dried fruits — raisins, prunes, and maybe dates — with more watered-down honey syrup, a touch of Almond Joy, and a hint of mulled wine. Finish: The end leans into the dried fruit and mulled wine spices with a final note of what feels like smoked honey. Bottom Line: This whisky won Double Gold at the famed San Francisco World Spirits Competition in 2022. Does that make it the best whisky from Scotland, of course not. It simply means that it is an exceptional example of the category. It does however make it a decent blended scotch worth using as a base mixer for bolder flavors like Coke, ginger ale, or fruity lemonades.

Grant’s Triple Wood Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $18 The Whisky: Willam Grant & Sons have a deep bench of whisky distilleries to draw their malt and grain whiskies from for this expression, which includes The Balvenie, Glenfiddich, and Girvan (Scotland’s largest producer of grain whisky). The ripple with this blend is the triple barreling with new oak, American oak, and re-fill American oak, the latter two both being ex-bourbon casks. Tasting Notes: Nose: The sip opens with clear butterscotch next to an almost tin can vibe with a hint of spicy and honeyed malts.

Palate: The palate is slightly fruity with apple core and stem notes next to more of that spiced malt and butterscotch with a soft mineral water note. Finish: The end is malty but only just barely as the apple core, honey, and butterscotch fade away pretty quickly. Bottom Line: This is another great mixer. Mix this with a citrus-forward soda or a ginger beer and a squeeze of lime and you’ll be all set.

Johnnie Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $20 The Whisky: Johnnie Walker’s entry point expression is also the best-selling scotch expression on the planet. The whisky is a blend of single grain and single malt whiskies from Diageo’s deep stable of distilleries around Scotland that’s specifically designed to be mixed and not taken straight. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose reminds you more of a sweet and citrusy Speyside or Highland whisky. Palate: The palate holds onto those notes while adding a peppery spice and a hint of orchard fruits. Finish: The end shifts towards Islay with a wisp of smoke as the sip fades quickly away while warming you with alcohol heat. Bottom Line: This is the quintessential highball whisky. It’s made to be mixed with Coke, ginger ale, lemon-lime soda, and fizzy mineral water. Use it accordingly and you’ll be in for an easy-drinking and lightly smoked whisky treat.

The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $21 The Whisky: The Famous Grouse is an old-school blend that got its start in a Scottish grocery store where grocers often blended their own whiskies to sell. The whisky is now a mix of single malts and single grains with a focus on parent company partners Highland Park and The Macallan. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a Christmas cake nose that’s spicy, fruity, and malty and supported by a note of citrus. Palate: The palate keeps those nose notes rolling with an additional whisper of oak and a hint of malted cookies dipped in lightly smoked honey. Finish: The end is short and creamy with a distant wisp of campfire smoke far off in the distance. Bottom Line: This is another great option for mixing highballs. It really shines with a dash of Coke, which works with that hint of smoke quite well.

Copper Dog Speyside Blended Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $25 The Whisky: This is a release from Diageo that utilizes a lot of Speyside whiskies. Eight single malts are chosen for this blend to highlight the small region within the Scottish Highlands specifically. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is classic Speyside from nose to finish with apple and honey dominating the whole way through. Palate: The palate adds a warm oaty malt and spice next to a very slight nuttiness and maybe a touch of orange marmalade. Imagine an oatmeal-walnut scone with a dollop of that jam on top and you’ll be there. Finish: The end is short, spicy warm, and slightly honeyed. Bottom Line: This has a nice sweetness that helps it work in classic highballs with good mineral water and a citrus or floral garnish.

X by Glenmorangie Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $29 The Whisky: This single malt from the famed Highland distillery, Glenmorangie, is built to be the ultimate single malt mixing whisky. They don’t release much else about the blend besides being a mix of their iconic single malts “made for mixers.” Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is full of grapefruit pith next to ripe pears and vanilla pods, all in equal measure, next to a hint of orange oils and maybe a little wildflower.

Palate: The palate builds on that orange towards a bright orange sherbert, a vanilla pudding creaminess, burnt sugars, light and sweet marzipan, and a touch of dark chocolate infused with red chili flakes. Finish: The finish really leans into the spicy chocolate and gets slightly bitter as the spice mellows towards mulled wine spices and a touch more sweetness. Bottom Line: This is built to be mixed. If you have good mineral water on hand, use it with this for a killer highball (garnish with a dried floral or woody botanical). You can also mix up a good citrus-forward cocktail with this one.

Dewar’s Aged 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $28 The Whisky: Dewar’s blends malt and grain whiskies from over 40 distilleries with the famed Aberfeldy at its core. The whisky is blended and then aged for an additional six months in oak to marry all the flavors before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a matrix of vanilla, oak, and caramel up top that leads towards malts and Christmas spices with an emphasis on nutmeg. Palate: That vanilla gets very creamy and a sweet, almost peanut brittle edge arrives with a little dried fruit. Finish: The mid-palate holds onto that sweetness as the maltiness and warmth come back for a fairly quick fade toward the finish. Bottom Line: This whisky is a great table whisky to have on hand for everyday sipping over some rocks. It also works wonders in citrus-forward cocktails or classic highballs with a twist of lime.

Naked Malt Blended Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 43% Average Price: $29 The Whisky: The whisky in the bottle is a blend of sherry-cask-finished whiskies from The Macallan and Highland Park. The whisky is then cut down to a very accessible 80-proof and then bottled in a nicely understated bottle. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a sweet malt buried under a buttery scone dripping with raspberry jam with a touch of light spice lurking in the background.

Palate: The sherry really kicks in on the palate with big notes of dates soaked in black tea next to creamy caramel, vanilla cake, and a touch of dry raisins. Finish: The end doesn’t overstay its welcome and leaves you with a lovely note of chocolate-covered cherries with a sweet/dry vibe. Bottom Line: This works best in a classic highball with a 50/50 scotch/mineral water ratio. Add a bold garnish and you’ll be set!

Monkey Shoulder Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $27 The Whisky: This Speyside blend is crafted as a workhorse whisky. The juice is drawn from the William Grant & Sons stable of distilleries. The juice is then rested for up to six months after blending to let it mellow even more before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a nice welcoming note of creamy vanilla that almost becomes cream soda, next to hints of zesty orange marmalade, malts, and dark spices.

Palate: The taste delivers on those notes by amping the spices up to Christmas cake territory with a slight tart berry edge next to that cream soda sweetness. Finish: The end is short and sweet with a nice lightness that really makes this very drinkable. Bottom Line: This is another whisky that’s specifically made for mixing. Cirtus-forward cocktails are the backbone of this whisky’s vibe. We’d also argue that you can pour this over some rocks and add a dash of bitters for a nice and very easy sipper too.

Cutty Sark Blended Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years ABV: 40% Average Price: $24 The Whisky: This blended whisky is a throwback to a blend created in 1923. The whisky in the bottle is made from mostly Speyside single malt and single grain whiskies that highlight brightness and light flavor notes reminiscent of the seaside. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is strikingly deep with a sense of orchard fruits and wild summer flowers next to a sense of honeycomb and a whisper of sea-soaked driftwood.