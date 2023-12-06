50. Johnnie Walker Blue Label Elusive Umami Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 43% Average Price: $599 The Whisky: Johnnie Walker just dropped a new and very unique version of their Blue Label. Dr. Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker’s Master Blender, worked with Chef Kei Kobayashi to create a whisky blend that truly presented as “umami” on the profile. They did this by selecting umami-forward barrels from the vast stables of Diageo’s Scotch distilleries to create a masterful and truly unique Johnnie Blue. Tasting Notes: Nose: Orange oils and bright fresh berries lead on the nose before woody winter spices create a sharp shift toward pepper-smoked brisket burnt ends with a hint of blueberry BBQ sauce.

Palate: The palate leans toward white peaches that are almost savory before the woody apple is cut with tangerines and orange oils with a hint of wild berries that are part savory and part woody — think huckleberries off the bush. Finish: The finish swings back around to that brisket with a deep saltiness and sharp black pepper vibe before the dark and woody berries come back into counterbalance with brightness, sweetness, and woodiness. Bottom Line: Let’s start with one of the boldest releases of 2023. This is Johnnie Walker Blue in a different galaxy. The umami bomb combined with the woody spice, dark fruit, and subtle peat is just extraordinary. If you’re a fan of savory notes and Blue Label, then this is a must-have.

49. The Macallan Classic Cut Single Malt Scotch Whisky (2023 Edition) ABV: 52.5% Average Price: $144 The Whisky: The 2023 expression from The Macallan is made from ex-bourbon from the U.S. and ex-sherry barrels from Spain that were seasoned in Spain for The Macallan, especially for this release. That whisky is then vatted and barely proofed down before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a dose of apple candy next to sharp and fresh ginger with hints of floral honey before the bourbon vanilla arrives with notes of barrel spice, old oak, and sweet touches of tobacco rolled with old leather from a library armchair.

Palate: The palate turns that ginger into gingerbread with plenty of cinnamon and brown sugar next to a dash of orange oils that lead to more of that rich tobacco, now spiced with winter barks, before hitting a creamy note of vanilla buttercream. Finish: The finish layers the vanilla and gingerbread over stewed plums and a whisper of spicy/malty tobacco leaves. Bottom Line: The Classic Cut is the one The Macallan that every whisky lover should have on their shelf. This is a subtly beautiful whisky that lives up to the hype of the brand and then some. Pour it over some rocks and let it sweep you away with ease.

48. ARDRAY Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 48% Average Price: $62 The Whisky: This new Beam Suntory whiskey was made from prime Scotch whisky barrels (both grain and malt). Beam Suntory’s Chief Blender of Scotch, Calum Fraser, worked with Suntory’s best Japanese blenders to make a truly unique and new Blended Scotch. Tasting Notes: Nose: Ripe tangerines mingle with fresh pear and sweet apples fresh from the orchard next to a hint of smoked pork fat stewed with cumin, oregano, and more orange vibes.

Palate: The soft orange takes on a floral note on the palate as vanilla buttercream creates a silken mouthfeel next to very thin lines of smoke from a backyard smoker that’s held plenty of meat over the years. Finish: The smoke takes on a sweet orange depth as a dusting of white pepper leads back to the dry oregano with a fleeting whisper of smoked pork fat tying it all together at the end. Bottom Line: This is a beautifully balanced blended whisky that leans ever so slightly toward bourbon. Try it in your next round of old fashioneds and you’ll be in for a silky treat.

47. Compass Box Delos Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 49% Average Price: $317 The Whisky: This brand-new release from Compass Box came off the bottling lines in December of 2022 and is hitting shelves right now. The blend in the bottle is a mix of single malts from the Imperial Distillery, Miltondu Distillery, and Glen Elgin Distillery with a single-grain whisky from Cameronbridge Distillery. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a stewed pear with a deep sense of orchards in the sun next to bright pineapple, burnt orange, and a lush sense of vanilla buttercream.

Palate: Tart berries lead to macadamia nut cookies with a hint of floral honey, oolong tea, and savory guava with a touch of honeyed malt. Finish: That honeyed malt drives the finish with a creamy nuttiness and a touch of spiced and creamy chai. Bottom Line: Compass Box is the bottler/blender to know right now in Scotch whisky. Their special releases tend to be stellar and this expression is a prime example. This is delicious sipping whisky that’ll make a killer cocktail. The beauty of this pour is that it’s focused without being tight. It doesn’t feel like homework to drink. It’s just … nice.

46. Bruichladdich Port Charlotte Heavily Peated Islay Barley 2014 Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 50% Average Price: $99 The Whisky: This brand-new release from Bruichladdich is all about Islay and local malt. The mash bill (recipe) is hewn from 100% Islay Concerto and Propino barley malts (grown in 2013) that are heavily peated. In 2014, the whisky was made and filled into a first-fill bourbon cask (84% of the final blend), second-fill new oak (8% of the final blend), and second-fill Bordeaux wine casks (8% of the final blend). After seven years, those barrels were vatted and just proofed with local water for bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Old pear and apple orchards mingle with singed vanilla pods, salted toffee, rum-raisin, and grapefruit pith next to smoked peach and melon over cinnamon bark dipped in seawater.

Palate: That grapefruit leads to burnt orange with a deep smoked plum, cherry, and apple vibe next to grilled peaches, toasted coconut, and burning wild sage with a slight sense of moist marzipan and apricot tobacco. Finish: Apricot jamminess and chewy malty spice drive the finish toward smoldering coals in a barbecue and a bit more of that smudging sage. Bottom Line: Peat monsters rejoice, Bruichladdich released some bangers for the smoky fans this year. This is the sort of pour that you can smell a mile away but somehow pulls off the magic trick of being subtle on the senses once you take that first sip (especially over a big rock). This is also an excellent candidate if you want to add a hint of smoke to your favorite whiskey cocktail.

45. Roseisle Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years “The Origami Kite” Special Release 2023 ABV: 56.5% Average Price: $199 The Whisky: Diageo adds a unique release to its Special Release lineup every year and this year that honor went to Roseisle. The distillery and malt house are very new, it opened in 2010. The whisky in this new release is a 12-year-old single malt that was aged in first-fill ex-bourbon and re-fill ex-bourbon casks for all 12 of those years. Once batched, the whisky was bottled 100% as-is at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich and silky bourbon vanilla pops on the nose with a clear sense of stewed apples and pears with plenty of winter spice, buttery caramel, and almost tart red berries that are just starting to dry out and sweeten.

Palate: That vanilla amps up on the palate as the red fruit sweetens and darkens toward raspberry crumble and brandy-soaked cherry before this lush sense of macadamia nut cookies arrives with a burnt sugar vibe (think of fresh cookies from the oven). Finish: Finally, the old oak arrives with a deep winter spice bark vibe over hints of white chocolate mocha lattes that are verging on eggnog territory with a whisper of (very mild) peppermint and nutmeg working in tandem. Bottom Line: This is a fresh and fun addition to Diageo’s stable of whisky distilleries. The whisky in this case is still vibrant and almost playful, so use it in cocktails and funky highballs with bold garnishes (think dried lavender or rosemary).

44. Ardbeg Anamorphic Islay Peated Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 48.2% Average Price: $209 The Whisky: This new Committee Release from Ardbeg is an experiment in extreme oak charring. The whiskey is classic peated Islay Ardbeg malt that’s re-barreled in old bourbon casks with special heads. In this case, the heads were removed from the used bourbon casks and deeply scored before they were re-toasted and then charred to within an inch of their lives in what’s called “high mocha” char. Those heads were put back into the barrel and the whisky was added. All of this led to barrels of Ardbeg that leaned into sweet smokiness with a herbal base and plenty of spice. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a dusty barrel house floor on the nose that gently eases you into a sense of old and very mild tar that’s countered by lush vanilla, absinth botanicals, fennel, and a whisper of chrysanthemums in full bloom.

Palate: A touch of sharp pepper hits the tip of your tongue on the taste before leaning into chili-laced hot chocolate with a creamy underbelly next to birch bark, espresso beans, and a touch of blackberry stems with this fleeting hint of … I want to say artichoke. Finish: The very subtle tar returns on the finish with a smoky sense of artichoke rolled in sea salt before the espresso takes on a bitter note and then everything is overrun with black molasses and almond oils. Bottom Line: This is a wild and fun ride through big and very bold flavor notes that highlight Islay and Ardbeg’s dark and deep-peated vibes. It’s also subtle and savory while being fruity and fresh. A lot is going on is what I’m getting at so take your time with this one.

43. Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky “The Wild Explorador” Special Release 2023 ABV: 59.7% Average Price: $129 The Whisky: This year’s Talisker Special Release is a unique version of the iconic whisky from Skye. Classic Talisker was finished in a trio of port casks — Ruby, White, and Tawny — before small batching and then bottling 100% as-is at cask strength. The throughline was to lean into the flavor notes of Portuguese “explorers” from the last centuries. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens has a classic Talisker with deep smoked pear and softly minerally campfire smoke next to moments of oyster liqueur before moving toward brandy-soaked prunes and mulled wine with plenty of molasses, cinnamon, and anise over a creamy sense of dark chocolate oranges.

Palate: The taste leans into that creaminess with a lush palate full of blended dates, figs, and prunes with smoke sea salt, smoldering spice barks, and the embers of an orchard bark fire on a cold and rainy day next to the sea. Finish: The end amps up the smoke in a way that’s like restoking a campfire with fresh apple and pear logs and nutshells and then tossing on a bunch of spice barks for good measure as the sea crashes mere feet away and you settle into a big slice of mincemeat pie. Bottom Line: This is only one of the great releases from Talisker this year. With this subtle whisky, lean into the winter vibes and serve it after a big holiday meal.

42. Octomore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Super Heavily Peated 14.1 Edition Aged 5 Years ABV: 59.6% Average Price: $135 The Whisky: The 14.1 Edition of Ocotmore is made with 100% Scottish-grown Concerto barley that was heavily peated during the malting process. The barley was fermented and distilled in 2017 and left in the barrel to age — in ex-bourbon casks — next to the sea on Islay until 2023 when it was batched and bottled 100% as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a bold sense of fresh rubber bicycle tires that are hard to get past. Eventually, the sip reveals coconut cake, rich vanilla, soft buttery toffee, roasted almonds, and salted caramel all smoked next to a seaweed-fed fire as whispers of slow-smoked pork butt.

Palate: Smoked lemons preserved in salt open the palate toward vanilla buttercream cut with toffee and stewed pear, cinnamon bark, and clove before soft smoldering charcoal and burnt honeycombs veer the palate toward dark chocolate-covered espresso beans, floral honey, and eggnog spice. Finish: That creamy eggnog spiciness mounts on the finish with saltwater-soaked applewood charcoal, nasturtiums, and a deep sense of old earthy peat that’s part black soil, part dry smoldering seaweed, and part smoked fatty pork meat with a light sense of red berries lurking underneath. Bottom Line: This is the whisky for the hardcore peat-heads. This whisky goes hard in the paint on the peated smokiness to the point that it 100% is not for everyone. Who it is for though will adore it.

41. Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Distillers Edition 2023 ABV: 43% Average Price: $115 The Whisky: 2023’s Distillers Edition is a prime example of the heights Lagavulin can reach. The whisky was aged for 15 years in the core Lagavulin barrels (ex-bourbon and ex-sherry) and then finished for around six months in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks that were specifically made and held specific sherry before the whisky was loaded into the barrels. The result is a 15-year-old Lagavulin that’ll help you fall in love with the brand and style. Tasting Notes: Nose: You’re drawn in with hints of honeyed smokiness on a cold fall day, salted caramel apples, mild hints of rich and real vanilla, and smoldering coffee grounds with touches of chocolate nuttiness before a whisper of dry cranberry arrives.

Palate: The taste ties the honey to a soft oakiness next to vanilla chocolate coffee, seaside salted taffy, and a touch of fish oil that leads back to smoldering sage, old oak staves, and a whisper of salted dried plums. Finish: The end is very long and pure velvet on the tongue as the sweet oak fades towards a sweet smokiness, with a hint of salty roasted almonds and burnt vanilla husks. Bottom Line: Lagavulin also had a banner year of releases and this was at the top of the list. This is Lagavulin in its purest and most delectable form, making it perfect for sipping neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktails.

40. Glenmorangie Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky The Cadboll Estate Aged 15 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $99 The Whisky: The new batch of Glenmorangie’s beloved Carboll Estate is here. This year’s edition is made with two barley harvests from Glenmorangie’s own estate-grown barley (on the Carboll Estate). Once distilled on Glenmo’s iconic copper pot stills, the whiskey is aged in American oak (ex-bourbon casks) primarily. The final batch is vatted with a few barrels of Amontillado sherry casks as well. Tasting Notes: Nose: Beautiful notes of hazelnut bathed in floral honey drive the nose toward stewed peaches over buckwheat pancakes, soft jasmine, and a hint of cold slate slick with rainwater.

Palate: The floral honey opens the palate toward fresh gingerbread, Nutella, and clove-laced orange layered into toffee dropped in roasted almond with this fleeting sense of summer herb gardens and bright yellow nasturtiums. Finish: A touch of toasted coconut adheres to the gingerbread and toffee on the finish with a dash of bourbon vanilla, creamy mocha latte, and old oak stave. Bottom Line: Glenmorangie continues to put out accessible, findable, and affordable unpeated malt that shines. This is a great bottle to have around for holiday cocktails or just easy sipping after a big meal.

39. Kilchoman 2023 Limited Edition 100% Islay Single Farm Single Malt ABV: $104 Average Price: 50% The Whisky: Kilchoman is the whisky lover’s distillery on Islay. The small family-run operation just dropped their beloved 100% Islay release. The whisky is made from barley grown on Islay (from a single farm) that’s then malted at Kilchoman with their own peat from a few steps down the road. That peated malt is then long fermented and distilled before resting in ex-bourbon casks until just right. This year’s batch yielded 13,000 bottles. Tasting Notes: Nose: Canned brown bread and walnut loaf pop on the nose with nutmeg, clove, and plenty of fresh butter next to orange rinds, pear brandy, and a whisper of smoked sea salt over some almost floral honey.

Palate: Deep and creamy bourbon vanilla greets you on the palate with a sense of smoked toffee rolled in smoked raisins and dipping in dusty brown winter spices before that honey makes a creamy and lightly savory comeback. Finish: Smoked lavender and freshly toasted sourdough pop at the end with more salted butter with a twinge of smokiness from an old wood-burning stove in a brick and clay kitchen from yesteryear as that lush vanilla rounds out the very end. Bottom Line: Kilchoman is a niche whisky that is worth the hunt to find. This is a sweetly subtle peaty that might just get you hooked on the juice from Islay thanks to its nuance. Pour this over a single big rock and let it take you on a journey.

38. Benromach Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky Vintage 2013 Cask Strength Batch 01 ABV: 59.7% Average Price: $199 The Whisky: This new 2023 Benromach release was 10 years in the making. The batch is made from a mix of first-fill ex-bourbon barrels (that means that this whisky was the first thing to go into the barrel after the bourbon was dumped) and ex-sherry casks. Those casks were vatted and then the whisky was bottled 100% as-is at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Stewed plums and mulled wine-soaked cinnamon sticks mingle with dark salted chocolate-covered espresso beans, vanilla husks, and creamy toffee rolled in roasted almond.

Palate: Sticky toffee pudding with a hint of black tea and plenty of nutmeg and cinnamon drives the palate toward a moment of burnt orange that’s just kissed with smoldering cacao nibs. Finish: Smoked plums and black-tea-soaked dates lead to old winter spice barks and more musty orange on the finish with a hint of buttercream. Bottom Line: Smoked dark fruits and winter spice make this a great candidate for end-of-year sipping. Those notes also make this a great option for Manhattans with a hint of smokiness and winter vibes.

37. The Singleton Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 14 Years “The Silken Gown” Special Release 2023 ABV: 55% Average Price: $147 The Whisky: The Singleton is a great gateway unpeated malt. It’s purposefully built to be subtle and welcoming, especially true of their 2023 Special Edition. This release takes the malt and finishes it in Chardonnay de Bourgogne French Oak casks until they’re just right. Once small batched, the whisky is bottled 100% as-is at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is buttery and lush with a sense of fresh sweet apples and overripe pears next to salted toffee rolled in almonds and just kissed with cinnamon and nutmeg before this whisper of yellow melon skins arrives.

Palate: The butteriness takes on a fresh and almost sour note (in a great way) before soft oak arrives with more subtle winter spices, soft sultanas soaked in pear brandy, and a touch of caramel cut with candied citrus. Finish: The end softens toward more toffee and butter as the wood leans sweet and softly spiced with hints of plums, apricots, and stewed pears with a whisp of saffron. Bottom Line: This is the bottle you grab when you want the easiest sipping experience that also delivers the deepest profile on your senses.

36. Laphroaig Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Càirdeas 2023 White Port & Madeira Casks ABV: 52.3% Average Price: $112 The Whisky: The new Càirdeas from Lahroaig has arrived. This whisky was aged right by the sea in Islay in White Port and Madeira casks until just right. Then the whisky was vatted and bottled at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fresh ginger coins and green apple pulp dance on the nose with caramelized pear cut with orange zest and ground cinnamon that’s all countered by a sense of old campfire coal that’s still just smoldering and spitting tiny drops of rain.

Palate: Honey malt cakes dipped in orange syrup draw the palate toward heavy oak dipped in Nutella and caramel before the peat kicks in with massive amounts of bandages, seawater, and smoldering orchard barks. Finish: The smoldering bark gets ashy on the finish with a real sense of the inside of a cold smoker that’s smoked everything from pears to salmon to brisket before a lightly sea-salted dried pear comes in with a hint of brandy. Bottom Line: Ready for the funk? This whisky is funky yet so dialed that it delivers deep nostalgic winter vibes alongside medicinal seaside old-time-iness that just works.

35. The Sassenach Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 46% Average Price: $96 The Whisky: Yes, Scotch whisky has celebrity white-labeled brands too. This one comes from Outlander star Sam Heughan. The whisky’s recipe/build is under wraps so there’s not much more to say besides that Sam Heughan is not simply slapping his name on a bottle. He’s fully involved in the process as a deeply caring whisky fan who wants to put something special on the shelf. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lemon drops and Almond Joys drive the nose with a hint of honey, bourbon vanilla, and dried apricot. Palate: That apricot gets leathery on the palate as the malts arrive with plenty of honey and cinnamon-forward spice next to a hint of eggnog nutmeg. Finish: The finish is concise with a little cinnamon, honey, and almond rounding things out. Bottom Line: This is a gentle and deep blended scotch that works brilliantly over some ice or in your favorite cocktail. And if you know someone who’s a fan of Outlander, then this is really a no-brainer buy.

34. Benriach Speyside Single Malt Whisky The Sixteen Triple Cask Matured ABV: 43% Average Price: $132 The Whisky: This new Benriach is all about the barrel blend. The 16-year-old single malt was aged in ex-bourbon, ex-sherry, and new oak casks. Those barrels were vatted, proofed with local water, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: Classic Speyside apple orchards with plenty of herbal honey mingles with fresh ginger and dried apricot on the nose.

Palate: That apple turns into spiced apple pie filling on the palate as the honey leans toward nuttiness with a touch of candied orange. Finish: Honeyed malts with a twist of burnt orange dance with grassy spice and soft and creamy nutty chocolate. Bottom Line: This has a lovely fruitiness that keeps things simple but vibrant. If you want easygoing yet brightly fruity, this is the play.

33. Highland Park Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 63.3% Average Price: $86 The Whisky: This yearly drop has become a cornerstone of the Orkney Island distillery. The whisky is a blend of single malts that are aged exclusively in old American oak that previously held sherry. The barrels are married and bottled as is, to assure you’re getting all the nuance and flavor of their malts meeting that oak. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a light sense of wildflowers on the nose with a rich vanilla husk that leads towards a touch of peaty-smoldering nori, soft vanilla cakes, and a rich and vibrant caramel.

Palate: The taste is silken with rich and buttery toffee next to honeysuckle, eggnog spices and creaminess, and a small dose of orange zest with a supporting act of salted caramel, apple pie tobacco, and a whisper of pine dank. Finish: The end holds onto the creaminess and spices as the peat just edges in with a whisper of resinous pine smoke, soft caramels, and dark chocolate pie sprinkled with dried berries, pears, and citrus rinds. Bottom Line: This is a deep and darkly peated whisky that feels like bourbon dragged through a bog (in the best way). Replace this in your favorite bourbon cocktail for a dark, stormy, and earthy depth.

32. Deanston Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 15 Years Old Tequila Cask Finish ABV: 52.5% Average Price: $98 The Whisky: This new whisky from Deanston takes (unpeated) Highland malt and finishes it in reposado and anejo tequila barrels from the Highlands of Jalisco. Those barrels are then vatted before a touch of proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is boldly fruity with freshly cut pineapple and mango next to lightly roasted almonds and walnuts with a deep sense of crème brûlée fresh from the oven and served on an old oak stave.

Palate: That rich vanilla creaminess remains on the palate as a sense of dry agave hearts sneaks in with roasted almond, stewed apple cider cut with winter spice barks, and a sense of dry oak wrapped in white pepper tobacco. Finish: Hints of orange and lime oils pop on the finish as the white pepper, dry agave, and almond give way to a rush of lush vanilla and woody apple cider at the very end. Bottom Line: This is a great scotch for taco night at anyone’s house. Pour it over some rocks and add a twist of lime and you’ll be set.

31. Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky “The Katana’s Edge” Special Release 2023 ABV: 58% Average Price: $322 The Whisky: Mortlach is another whisky lover’s whisky. This year’s Special Reslease classic Mortlach that’s been finished in a combination of ex-Kanosuke Japanese whisky casks (a small distiller) and ex-Pinot Noir casks. Once batched, the whisky went into the bottle at cask-strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Honeydew melon candy and stewed pear lead on the nose with a sense of sweet cinnamon and clove next to old oak that’s not musty but definitely spent time in a cellar.

Palate: Soft honey draws you in on the palate with a sense of those spices tied to the oak before salted dried pear chips mingle with dried lychee and maybe even a little salted dried mango with a hint of cream soda. Finish: The end amps up the savory and the dried fruits before diving into a soft winter spice cake topped with marmalade, apricot jam, and stewed tropical melons over old yet soft oakiness with a fleeting sense of floral honey lurking deep in the background. Bottom Line: This is a savory yet fruity treat. It’s in a league of its own, so take your time. Add a little water to let it bloom in the glass. Then pour some more and see where this one takes you. It’ll be delicious.

30. Glenglassaugh Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky “Sandend” ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: This whiskey is a seaside-matured Highland whisky. The unpeated malt rests on the beach on Sandend Bay in a mix of ex-bourbon, sherry, and Manzanilla casks until just right. Those barrels are vatted and then just kissed with water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Malted vanilla full-fat ice cream opens the nose toward hints of mango, pineapple, and star fruit with a sense of salted dark chocolate-covered cherries soaked in brandy with a touch of sea breeze.

Palate: Rich salted caramel drizzles over grilled pineapple and those chocolate-covered cherries on the palate as bright grapefruit oils and malted cracked, heavy with sea salt, round out the taste. Finish: Dark cherries and mango skins dance with driftwood and rum-forward citrus cocktails with plenty of brown spices on the malted vanilla finish with a hint of leatheriness. Bottom Line: There’s a twinge of bourbon cut with sea breeze by way of Highland malt that just works here. Pour this over a rock or in a highball and it’ll shine.

29. Chivas XV Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 The Whisky: This is a classic Chivas that has finally arrived in the U.S. The whisky is classic Chivas blended whisky (made from malt and grain whiskies) that was left to age for 15 long years before the whisky is moved into French cognac casks for a final rest. Finally, that whisky is vatted, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: Orange marmalade on wheat toast is accented by freshly ground cinnamon, a touch of clove, and mincemeat pies iced with a thin layer of powdered sugar icing.

Palate: Dark dried fruits — think prunes, sultanas, and dates — drive the palate toward soft berries, rich butterscotch, and a touch of caramel-laced toffees dipped in roasted almonds. Finish: The end is lush and creamy with a hint of vanilla kissed with more mincemeat pie, brandy-soaked dates, and a dark Christmas pudding swimming in brandy butter. Bottom Line: This is the classic “on the rocks” pour of the list/year.

28. Oban Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 11 Years “The Soul of Calypso” Special Release 2023 ABV: 58% Average Price: $153 The Whisky: Oban is another tiny distillery that’s doing some of the best work in peated malts right now. Their 2023 Special Release is made with classic Oban that’s finished in Caribbean Pot Still rum casks until just right. Once those barrels are batched, the whisky is bottled 100% as-is at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is like sitting on an old dock next to an inky dark sea as someone makes fresh saltwater taffy in the distance and someone else brews up mulled pear cider (perry) with plenty of winter spice and a touch of butter depth cut with candied orange and lemon before this whisper of a fruit basket wrapped in golden cellophane arrives.

Palate: The palate opens with a luxurious sense of brandy-soaked mangos and grilled pineapple before hitting on the creaminess of the saltwater taffy (like the bright neon yellow stuff) next to old oak staves layered with mildly spiced tobacco. Finish: The end lets that oak tobacco spice peak before smoothing out with more salted tropical fruit chewiness that’s just kissed with smoldering orchard barks that have been soaked in seawater with a twinge of old leather in there somewhere. Bottom Line: Take a walk on the boardwalk with this whisky in your hand. It feels like a throwback to another time in some old seaside town. It’s … magic.

27. Bowmore Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aston Martin Masters’ Selection Aged 22 Years ABV: 51.5% Average Price: $999 The Whisky: This is the next step in the much-lauded high-end Aston Martin series from Bowmore. The whisky is batched from special barrels of Bowmore’s famed barely-peated whisky into a final product that’s refined and just kissed with that iconic Islay spring water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Gently smoked cherries and smoked orange come through on the nose with a mild sense of smudging sage ash next to bourbon vanilla and apple fritters with a soft powdered sugar glaze.

Palate: That sweetness presents on the palate with a smoked chocolate powder vibe next to spiced malts, singed vanilla husks, and more of those smoked cherries but this time they have a twinge of tartness with a pinch of salt. Finish: The finish combines the tart yet salty smoked cherries with the dark chocolate next to a deep sense of oak and spicy malts. Bottom Line: This subtly peated Islay malt is a gateway to a wonderland of flavors. Pour it neat or on the rocks and it will get you hooked on softly smoked malt whisky.

26. Compass Box Metropolis Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 49% Average Price: $327 The Whisky: Compass Box doesn’t miss with their masterful blends of Scotland’s finest whiskies. This whisky was made with barrels from both Aberlour and Miltonduff distilleries cut with sherry-finished blended Scotch and subtly peated Islay malt from Bowmore. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich and creamy chocolate cut with dried apricot vibes on the nose with a sense of freshly plucked figs dipped in fresh and floral honey and smoked barley.

Palate: The apricot is joined by brandy-soaked raisins and dates on the palate as smoldering winter spice barks and buds drive the taste toward a hint of creamy vanilla toffee. Finish: Hints of creamed orange and vanilla barely peak in on the finish as those smoldering spice barks and honey-soaked figs round out the lush and rich end. Bottom Line: This is a lovely pour. The wintriness of it helps it feel like a great pour after a big meal this time of year.

25. Kilchoman Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Loch Gorm Sherry Cask Matured 2023 Edition ABV: 46% Average Price: $89 The Whisky: This new peated malt from Islay’s bespoke Kilchoman Distillery is a masterpiece of blending. The whisky is hewn from 22 casks: eight 2013 barrels, six 2014 barrels, and eight 2015 barrels with a mix of European and American oak. The vatted whisky is just touched with local spring water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Black Forest cake with a moist sponge and spiced black cherry compote drives the nose with a lush vanilla that feels like it was smoked in the husk before baking into the cake.

Palate: Fire-roasted hazelnut arrives with very dark and salty chocolate next to smoked plums and dates with a whisper of old brisket smoker lurking in the background. Finish: The salinity from the chocolate acts up on the finish with the dark red fruits taking on more smoke and a twinge of creamy vanilla custard with hints of poppy seed and pipe tobacco. Bottom Line: Chocolate and cherry are always a welcome vibe in any malt, and this whisky nails it. Pour this one during the dessert course.

24. Bruichladdich Bere Barley 2013 Aged 10 Years Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 50% Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: This year’s Bere Barley 2013 is a 10-year-old malt made from very specific Scottish grains. The ancient varietal of barley is grown specifically for this whisky and is long fermented to highlight fruity and floral notes in the end whisky, which is aged in ex-bourbon barrels right on the sea in Islay. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied oranges and peach pie drive the nose toward a sense of malted pound cake with plenty of vanilla, poppies, and streusel next to creamed lemon curd, old fudge, and a whisper of marzipan with some pear brandy.

Palate: Malty barley biscuits greet you on the plate with plenty of wet brown sugar, Cream of Wheat cut with butter and pancake syrup, and apricot jam next to soft honeydew, more candied orange, and a sense of toasted coconut next to brandy-soaked marzipan with a hint of rose water. Finish: A hint of milk chocolate arrives late with vanilla custard over fresh mago, more toasted coconut, rose water, and candied orange marzipan dipped in creamed honey with a whisper of lavender. Bottom Line: This whiskey combines soft grains, dark fruits, and bourbon vibes for a great and very approachable Islay pour. Drink this over a single big rock and take your time with it and it’ll reward you.

23. Macbeth Act One First Murderer Ledaig Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 18 Years ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $242 The Whisky: Ledaig — a tiny distillery on the tiny Isle of Mull — makes some serious whisky nerd whiskies. This special bottling from an independent bottler is an 18-year-old peated malt aged right on the sea. Then Elixir snagged the barrels, vatted them, bottled them, and added the Macbeth-inspired artwork. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one feels like fresh olive oil and balsamic dusted with white pepper and salt next to Ace bandages, burnt wild sage, and fatty smoked pork wrapped in nori.

Palate: Oyster liqueur and white pepper drive the taste toward lemon marmalade, sourdough crusts, more nori, and a sense of old brick whisky barrel warehouses by the sea. Finish: That briny seaside vibe mixed with what I want to call an aspirin pill next to a soft oyster shell, salted butter, gently smoked pork fat with sage, rosemary, and pepper, and a fleeting sense of smoldering fruit orchards in the late fall. Bottom Line: This is funky and fun! If you’re looking for an umami-forward whisky for a big seafood or roast dinner pairing, this is it.

22. Cragganmore 2023 Distillers Edition Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $88 The Whisky: Cragganmore is an iconic Scottish distillery. This yearly whisky release is matured in sherry casks for 12 years. It’s then transferred into port-seasoned American oak casks for a final maturation phase before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fennel leads to dried fruits — sultanas, prunes, dried fig — and fresh apples on the nose with a hint of tartness and skin next to savory (almost oily) herb branches and leaves.

Palate: The taste, on the other hand, leans into sweet oak, pear candies, fresh figs, and a softness that’s almost hard to believe while this medley of caraway, fresh fennel, and sweet cardamom dance together on your palate. Finish: The end is full of sweet fruits — think ripe pears, green tomatoes, and star fruit — and has just the right touches of soft oak, oily vanilla, and savory green herbs as it fades towards a final note of wet wicker right after a rain storm. Bottom Line: This is one of the most beautifully fruity and grassy/herbal whiskies money can buy. It’s sunshine while walking through an orchard in full bloom in a glass.

21. Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky Coast Series Pineau Des Charentes Wine Cask Matured ABV: 46% Average Price: $82 The Whiskey: This limited edition expression is all about that seaside aging. The whiskey is left in old American oak casks for years, right next to the sea. Those casks are vatted and re-barreled into hand-made ex-Pineau des Charentes casks from France. Once those barrels are just right, they’re vatted, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a classic malted honey vibe on the nose that’s accented by a whisper of bourbon vanilla before apricot jam over buttery scones leads to rum raisin, white pepper, and smoldering winter spice barks.

Palate: Candied almonds and pecan pie lead to Nutella spread over malted honey cakes that turn toward rain on a rocky beach with a whisp of smoked nori floating on the air. Finish: The Nutella leans into espresso beans as the spices get soft and powdery on the end with a sense of sea salt-flaked dark chocolate-covered orange close things out. Bottom Line: Salt and chocolate are a great combination and this whisky is your vehicle to that duo. Make sure to pour this over a single rock to really get a creaminess to the chocolate.

20. Loch Lomond Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 22 Years The Open 151st Royal Liverpool 2023 Limited Edition ABV: 48.2% Average Price: $299 The Whisky: This year’s The Open 151st Royal Liverpool Limited Edition is a 100% organic whisky. The juice is made with unpeated organic barley that’s mashed and then distilled in a combination of straight neck and swan neck stills. That whisky then goes into organic American oak casks for a 22-year rest before cask-strength bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Mellow honey cut with ginger and mango drives the nose toward a sense of peach orchard, savory melons, and salted lemons pickled with anise and clove.

Palate: Sharp grapefruit pith and seared pineapple skins open the palate toward buttery bourbon vanilla and salted caramel with a hint of dark chocolate ganache cut with dried mango and ginger. Finish: That ginger really rears its head on the finish with a lush cinnamon cake vibe that leads to old oak with a touch of tobacco. Bottom Line: Honeyed sweetness and citrus depth drive this whisky. Pour this into citrus-forward cocktails or add a touch of water with dried citrus peels to help it shine bright.

19. Aberfeldy Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 18 Years Finished in Cabernet Sauvignon Wine Casks Napa Valley Limited Edition ABV: 43% Average Price: $129 The Whisky: This whisky was made with Aberfeldy’s iconic and very honey-forward 17-year-old Highland unpeated malt. That whisky was then re-casked into old Cabernet Sauv casks from Napa Valley for an additional 15 months of aging. Finally, those barrels were vatted and the whisky was proofed for bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Floral honey drives the nose toward cranberry sauce with a hint of spice oak layered with caramel apples and toffee candies rolled in dark chocolate.

Palate: Those caramel apples lead on the palate with a lush vanilla foundation next to bitter orange marmalade, apple pie filling, and a cup of regular drip coffee. Finish: The honey arrives on the finish with a honeycomb earthiness before fresh and very sweet raspberry drives the taste back toward old oak with a hint of mince pies and mulled wine sneaking in at the very end. Bottom Line: This is a great whisky to pair with a big bold roasty meal during the winter months thanks to that deep red-wine vibe.

18. Bunnahabhain Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Fèis Ìle 2023 Canasta Cask Matured ABV: 51.2% Average Price: $103 The Whiskey: The annual Fèis Ìle release from Islay’s Bunnahabhain was fire this year. The whisky is an unpeated single malt that was aged exclusively in rare Canasta sherry casks. Those casks were vatted and bottled as-is for this annual release. Tasting Notes: Nose: Old-school creamy sherry comes through on the nose with caramel-soaked pears and peach next to roasted almond, plenty of cinnamon stick, and a hint of mushroomy earthiness.

Palate: Those caramelized pears lead to stewed figs and orange-laced dark chocolate on the palate as vanilla cream and maple syrup add some serious sweetness and lusciousness. Finish: The end is sweet with a sense of maple syrup, candied orange, sweet apple candy, and vanilla buttercream with a light touch of winter spice and roasted chestnut. Bottom Line: This feels like sticky breakfast buns in a glass with a side of Christmas market on a cold and snowy day as the chestnuts roast in the distance. It’s delicious.

17. Ardbeg Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Traigh Bhan Batch 5 19 Years Old ABV: 46.2% Average Price: $316 The Whisky: This year’s Ardbeg Traigh Bhan was bottled during the most humid time on Islay. The barrels were picked specifically to highlight tropical notes from 19-year-old barrels from the seaside distillery. A little water was added after vatting for this bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Grilled and smoked tropical fruit — smoked mango, grilled pineapple, stewed papaya — open the nose toward saddle soap, fresh green chili pepper, and vibrant spearmint next to floral honey with a whisper of sea breeze.

Palate: The taste is luscious with a sense of fatty roasting herbs next to winter spice barks, fatty smoked bacon, powdery white pepper, and clove-studded oranges next to a sweet sense of oyster shells. Finish: Floral honey and smoky buttercream meld on the finish with a sense of those smoked and grilled tropical fruits returning with a savory note of guava and lychee. Bottom Line: Not to be all cliche about it, but if you get one Ardbeg this year… You know the rest. Seriously though, this is truly a beautiful example of the peated masterpieces that Ardbeg keeps dropping year after year.

16. Caol Ila Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 13 Years Fèis Ìle 2023 ABV: 60.4% Average Price: $250 The Whisky: This year’s Fèis Ìle special release combines Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry butts that were left next to the sea in Islay for 13 years. Once the barrels hit the right mark, they were vatted and then bottled 100% as-is at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark smoked cherries tossed in smoked sea salt drive the nose toward fresh green peppercorns, rips of cinnamon bark, and stewed stonefruits with a twinge of moist pipe tobacco and cedar bark.

Palate: The fruit sweetens and takes on more winter spice as the smoked salt and smoked chili pepper move the palate toward a subtle dryness with. a hint of rock beach stones and nori sheets. Finish: The end leans into the minerality, nori, and spice barks as stewed plums and smoked cherries merge with the malted tobacco on the very end. Bottom Line: This is the bottle you buy when you really want to wow the whisky nerds in your crew. It’s delectable, unique, and one of the best whiskies you’ll taste in 2023 and 2024.

15. The Balvenie Single Malt Scotch Whisky A Revelation of Cask and Character Aged 19 Years ABV: 47.5% Average Price: $392 The Whisky: There are a lot of great The Balvenie expressions out there right now. This new one is part of The Balvenie’s Stories range and celebrates the coopers making barrels at the distillery. The whisky in the bottle aged for 19 years in ex-Oloroso sherry casks before vatting, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is brash and bright with sticky and tart berry brambles leading to an orange cake covered in vanilla sugar with a hint of dark-tea-soaked plum and apricot with this fleeting sense of Digestive Biscuits lurking in the background with old spent oak barrels.

Palate: The boldness continues on the palate with stewed black cherry cut cream soda next to leathery figs and dates, moist marzipan kissed with pear brandy and dipped in salted dark chocolate, and a spicy moment of rum raisin. Finish: The end warms with malty spices before the berries, marzipan, and chocolate combine to make a delicious holiday cake full of all things nice. Bottom Line: The Balvenie has also been hitting it out of the park with special releases lately, so it was hard picking just one. But this is the one that I went back to again and again. It’s truly special, especially over a single big ice cube.

14. The Glenrothes Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky 25 Years 2023 Release ABV: 43% Average Price: $771 The Whisky: This new release of The Glenrothes 25-Year is a masterclass unpeated Scotch whisky experience. The whisky is hewn from mostly first-fill sherry barrels that were left alone for over two decades before vatting, proofing, and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Rich and spicy peach cobbler cut with bright orange zest drives the nose toward moist marzipan laced with pear brandy that’s just kissed with fresh wisteria and sunflower.

Palate: The tip of the tongue is greeted with a lush vanilla creaminess that gives way to more of the stewed peach and bright orange before very milky chocolate arrives with a whisper of old oak staves soaked in sweet brandy and rolled with roasted almonds. Finish: The marzipan, pear brandy, and summer flowers return on the finish as soft layers of almond, vanilla, and creamy chocolate slowly fade toward lush meadows. Bottom Line: This is a beauty with a deep fruitiness that feels like it’s baked into the malty whisky from top to bottom. Pour this with a fruity and nutty dessert course and you’ll be in for a real treat.

13. The GlenDronach Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Cask Strength Batch no. 12 ABV: 58.2% Average Price: $75 The Whisky: This new batch from Dr. Rachel Barrie at The GlenDronach is all about long aging. The whisky is left to mellow in Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks from Andalucía, Spain. The age statement is on the bottle, but the blends tend to lean over a decade. The final mix is then bottled at cask strength to really highlight that Spanish oak. Tasting Notes: Nose: Scoops of decadent dark chocolate powder draw you in with a hint of espresso cream, burnt orange, and marzipan with a moist sticky toffee pudding vibe next to a faint whisper of dried rose.

Palate: The palate is lush with a roasted and rich espresso bean vibe with salted dark chocolate, chinotto orange, and more rich and moist marzipan with a dash of ginger candy dipped in clove and allspice tea. Finish: There’s a rich vanilla underbelly that smooths everything out on the end with a sense of rum raisin and faint bourbon cherry tobacco layered with soft cedar and mocha lattes. Bottom Line: These whiskies are bold AF and very bourbon-forward while still holding onto an essential maltiness. Use this in place of bourbon in your favorite whiskey-forward cocktails and you’ll be elevating that cocktail into the stratosphere.

12. The Duncan Taylor Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky 1983 Aged 40 Years Distilled At Port Ellen Distillery ABV: 52.4% Average Price: $5,986 The Whisky: This special one-off bottling from The Duncan Taylor is from a 40-year-old barrel of whisky from one of the last batches produced at the Port Ellen Distillery on Islay (which has reopened yet again). The whisky was produced and barreled back in March of 1983 and was left alone for all those 40 years. Finally, in 2023, The Duncan Taylor team bottled the barrel 100% as-is at cask strength, yielding 209 bottles. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a clear sense of deeply plummy yet lightly tart sherry on the nose with buttery toffee, old leather boots, and malted treacle biscuits next to blackberries soaked in brandy and floating in vanilla-laced cream with a hint of marzipan and pear.

Palate: Molasses-cut toffee opens the luxurious palate with a sense of stewed blackberry, cherry, and plum with a thick crumble laced with cinnamon and plenty of buttery brown sugar before roasted and candied nuts arrive with a sticky toffee pudding married to mince meat pie vibe. Finish: Those candied nuts take on a salted dark chocolate aura as the spiced sherry sticky toffee pudding adds a hint of dry orange zest, plenty of nutmeg, and a dash of sweet smoldering oak tobacco on the silken finish. Bottom Line: I called this a masterpiece whisky in the past and I stand by that. This is the whisky you dream of tasting one day and then it lives up to that dream when you actually get to taste it.

11. Macbeth Act One Lady Macduff Linkwood Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 31 Years ABV: 48.2% Average Price: $806 The Whisky: This whisky is from a super whisky nerd distillery, Linkwood. If you know, you know. The whisky in the bottle was chosen by Elixir for its Macbeth lineup this year. The whisky is hewn from four ex-bourbon barrels that held the malt for at least 31 years (it’s a small miracle that any survived). Those barrels were vatted and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a beautiful sense of ripe apricot (fresh from vine clarity) with creamy lemon curd, fresh spearmint, lavender lemonade, soft saddle soap, buttery brioche, and … I swear … freshly washed sheets hanging out on a line on a sunny day.

Palate: Fresh pears and sweet apples counter the apricot on the palate as buttery scones just touched with rose water smeared with vanilla brandy butter with a light toward of floral honey and very dry champagne. Finish: The pear layers into the champagne while the floral honey creates a luxurious mouthfeel next to soft moments of winter spice barks, marmalade, apricot leather, and creamy salted buttercream just kissed with vanilla and summer flowers. Bottom Line: This is complex yet fun and so sippable. I like to pour this over a rock to get it really creamy with all that citrus and spice. It’s a wonderful sipper.

10. Glenglassaugh Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 46 Years Old ABV: 41.7% Average Price: $4,800 The Whiskey: Glenglassaugh is a reborn distillery in Scotland — having operated from the 1800s to the 1980s before getting mothballed for over two decades before its resurgence in 2008. This is important to know in that the whiskey in this bottle was made in 1975 during the last years of the distillery’s 20th-century heyday. Living legend Master Blender Rachel Barrie found this barrel (a bourbon cask) in the stocks, and by some sort of whisky miracle, there was juice in the barrel. That whisky was bottled as-is at barrel strength and sent exclusively to the U.S. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is almost … fresh on the nose with a sense of tart and woody black currants, fresh plum, mango juice, and red grapes that then veers into the abyss with a sense of old boot leather, maple wood dipped in varnish, and waxy sense of ambergris (I swear) — think boot cream, fresh tobacco, and sandalwood with a hint of salt.

Palate: The taste takes the fruit and tosses it into a fruit salad that’s cut with seawater and nori that’s then countered by menthol tobacco and sharp citrus oils with a whisper of cherry-flavored cream soda. Finish: A twinge of grapefruit oil drives the finish toward this fleeting sense of cellar dirt, more ambergris, and mint chocolate chip ice cream that’s laced with pipe tobacco and black currants. Bottom Line: We’ve made it to the top 10 and we’re deep in unassiably amazing whiskies. If you can get your hands on this one, take it slow and let the subtle flavors take you to new places.

9. The Singleton of Glen Ord Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 40 Years ABV: 45.9% Average Price: $3,500 The Whiskey: This new release from The Singleton of Glen Ord is a well-aged masterpiece. The malt spent 12 years aging in old bourbon casks before being re-barreled into fresh used oak for another 37 years. Finally, those barrels were vatted and that whisky was re-filled into a mix of rum casks which were ex-solera rum casks of Zacapa XO Rum and Zacapa Royal Rum. Finally, the whisky was vatted and bottled as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: Soft orchard fruit — plums, pears, quince — mingle on the nose with a light sense of roasting sage, thyme, and rosemary — all fresh and oily — before a mild note of old cellar oak and dried prosciutto skins arrive.

Palate: The taste leans into the orchard fruit before curing everything with salt, creating a tart yet salted plum/apricot/pear vibe that leads to soft yet dry cacao with a hint of spice barks. Finish: Those spice barks get sharp and peppery on the finish as the chocolate mellows toward salted figs, plums, and pears that have just been kissed with cherry smoke. Bottom Line: I also stand by calling this a “masterpiece”. This is the sort of whisky that’ll make you say “wow” from the first nose to the last drop of the last sip.

8. The BenRiach Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky The Forty ABV: 43.5% Average Price: $4,500 The Whisky: The legend Master Blender Rachel Barrie assembled this from a few select barrels that survived to 40 years. The peated malt rested in both bourbon casks and Port casks. Those barrels were batched and just kissed with water for this amazingly rare bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Old fruit leather — think dried plum and fig skins — mingle with burnt grapefruit pith, caramelized orange sauce, and salted dark chocolate covered dried cranberry with a deep sense of buttery walnut cake cut with cinnamon and clove and drizzled with spiced cherry syrup.

Palate: That spiced cherry drives the palate toward apple pie filling, grilled white peaches drizzled with honey, and lychee with a hint of kiwi and star fruit leading to spice barks and tobacco boxes. Finish: The chocolate comes back on the end with more of that walnut cake and cherry driving the finish toward a moist and soft finish full of spice, orchard fruits, and soft tobacco. Bottom Line: Dark fruit and dark chocolate combine to make this an amazingly sippable whisky (neat or on a rock). If those flavors entice you, find a pour of this.

7. Talisker Forests of the Deep Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 44 Years ABV: 54.6% Average Price: $6,552 The Whiskey: This is one of the more unique Taliskers to hit shelves. The 40-plus-year-old juice is finished in casks made with staves that were charred with Scottish sea kelp and stave wood shavings. The staves are then used to finish the whiskey before it’s vatted and bottled 100% as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a sense of classic fruit orchards with a hint of blossom next to briny smokiness from a distance that slowly fades into toasted seaweed salad tossed with roasted sesame seeds and chili oil with a fleeting sense of mild soy sauce lurking way in the background.

Palate: The taste leans into orange zest and maybe even lime leaves with a twinge of old and sweet oak before a twinge of soft rope dipped in seawater leads to a thin line of a beach campfire surrounded by grey stones and spitting rain. Finish: A mild note of chili pepper arrives late with a mild waxiness tied to chocolate, plum, and pear with a final flourish of a fruit orchard in full bloom. Bottom Line: This is one of the funkiest and maybe best Talisker special releases of all time. I was lucky enough to have this a few times this year and it grew on me every time to the point of pure love. This is the whisky you chase down when you want something wholly fresh and unique from an iconic distillery.

6. Tomatin Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky 36 Years Old ABV: 45.1 % Average Price: $1,535 The Whisky: This is 100% malted barley malt whisky that spends a lot of time in the warehouse. The whisky in the bottle is a blend of a minimum of 36-year-old barrels — both ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso sherry casks. Those barrels were vatted and allowed to rest before the whisky went in the bottle with a touch of water. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a deep sense of apple and cherry trees in full bloom on the nose with a hint of mango skins, white peaches, and mulled wine spices that leads toward dark plum jam over buttery scones with a hint of brandy butter lurking in the background.

Palate: The palate is immediately lush and silken with a sense of pear pudding and mincemeat pies next to fire-roasted almonds, dried apples, and raw honeycomb with a light lavender vibe. Finish: The spices rear their head on the finish with a mild eggnog and spiced Christmas nutcake feel that leads to figs and prunes with a hint of pear pie and soft vanilla rounding out the end. Bottom Line: This was named Best in Show whisky at the famed San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and I can attest that it’s a banger (since I judged this whisky there). Try it yourself and see if it lives up to our hype!

5. Springbank Aged 25 Years Campbeltown Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46% Average Price: $2,499 The Whisky: This is a very rare whisky aged in 60% sherry casks and 40% bourbon casks for 25 long years in the tiny and very old Springbank Distillery in Campbeltown. After that whisky is touched with a little local water, and it’s filled into only 1,300 bottles per year (there are insane lines to get it at the distillery when it drops). Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a soft marriage between fresh raspberries and subtle rose petals with old cellar beams, cobwebs, and a dirt floor rounding things out, with a whisper of seaside air lurking in between.

Palate: The palate veers from that nose pretty drastically with hints of rum-soaked overripe bananas next to wet brown sugar, rock candy, and a hint of large salt flakes. Finish: The end builds on that saltiness with a rush of malted barley and sweetgrass after the rain. Bottom Line: This year’s Springbank 25 is a must-have for collectors and truly hardcore whisky fans. It’s the ultimate mic-drop sipper that’ll still wow the hardened veterans of the whisky scene.

4. Glenfiddich Grand Yozakura Aged 29 Years Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 45.1% Average Price: $1,999 The Whisky: This brand-new limited edition from Glenfiddich is their first foray into Japanese barrel finishing. After 29 years (!) in American oak and re-fill oak, the whisky is vatted and refilled into an ex-Awamori cask — which is an Okinawan rice spirit of sorts — for another nine months of mellowing. Those barrels were then batched and bottled with a hint of proofing water. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is immediately amazing with deep notes of caramelized orange and grapefruit peels rolled in roasted almonds, allspice, and salt with a hint of confectioner’s sugar leading to this toffee maltiness and dark leathery fruitiness just kissed with creamy vanilla/chocolate before a hint of dried savory herbs sneaks in with a touch of old oak.

Palate: That ultra creamy vanilla and toffee lean into that soft oakiness and caramelized maltiness with a hint of green apple tartness and old wicker baskets full of tree barks next to date tobacco and salted caramel chocolate ganache. Finish: That tobacco takes on a sticky toffee pudding and mincemeat pie vibe as the creaminess just keeps getting creamier on the long spice malt finish. Bottom Line: This was one of the biggest surprises of 2023. This whiskey is f*cking amazing. Sip it slow and enjoy the ride.

3. The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Single Malt Scotch Whisky Cask No. 12.79 ABV: 43.7% Average Price: $3,995 The Whisky: The Scotch Malt Whisky Society releases a lot of amazing single casks of whisky every year. But this year they really upped the ante with a special once-in-a-lifetime release of 40-year-old Speyside single malt. The whisky in this case was laid down back in 1983 and left in ex-bourbon casks for 35 years before being re-barreled into a Spanish sherry oak hogshead for five more years. Finally, the whisky was bottled as-is into only 130 bottles — with only 24 making it to the U.S. market. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose of this whisky is a walk through an orchard blooming with flowers, pears, apples, and apricots with soft incense burning in the far distance before a deep and creamy sense of cherry and ginger arrives with a hint of fresh and moist pipe tobacco.

Palate: The palate opens with a dark spiced winter cake soaked in rum and brimming with brandy-soaked cherry, candied orange peels, soft nuts, and buttery spice and then dipped into dark salted chocolate with a whisper of toasted coconut leading back to the pipe tobacco with a soft and salted caramel vibe. Finish: That caramel tobacco leads the finish toward apple tartan with a dollop of brandy butter next to rolled almonds over toffee with a hint more of that salty dark chocolate, a twinge of smudging sage, and a light flutter of roasting herbs. Bottom Line: This has everything you want from a deep and delicious unpeated malt whisky. It’s just perfect. There’s nothing more to say.

2. The Dalmore Select Edition: Distilled in 2005 Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 49.3% Average Price: $399 The Whisky: This new limited edition The Dalmore takes classic bourbon-barrel-aged single malt and adds a little bit of Spain into the mix. The whisky was distilled back in 2005 and left in ex-bourbon casks until vatted and re-barreled into Matusalem sherry and Vintage 2005 sherry casks for a final rest. Those barrels were then vatted and proofed before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Salted caramels dipped in rich and creamy dark chocolate drive the nose toward classic The Dalmore notes of dark and candied orange peel, old oak staves from an even older cellar, and soft leather from a dark cherry wingback chair from 100 years ago.

Palate: The dark chocolate and orange marry on the palate as a deep sense of plum jam and marmalade lead the taste toward rich pear-brandy-soaked marzipan next to moist winter spice cakes brimming with ginger, winter spices, nuts, and rum raisin. Finish: The end leans into the soft ginger spice cakes with a hint of mincemeat pies and buttery vanilla before the oak leads to a warm cellar full of old oak and tobacco leaves kissed with orange oils and chocolate. Bottom Line: The Dalmore released some amazing whiskies this year and this one rose to the top. This is quintessential unpeated malt touched by bourbon and sherry. I’ll die on a hill that this is a perfect unpeated malt.

1. Talisker Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 30 Years ABV: 45.8% Average Price: $1,627 The Whisky: Talisker’s seaside vibes are on full display in this beautiful bottle. The 2023 limited release (the 30-year is on a random release schedule) was around 3,000 bottles, making this a very rare expression from the Isle of Skye distillery. Those bottles were pulled from both ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks and masterfully blended right next to the sea at cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is shockingly subtle and soft with velvety notes of smoldering dried nori next to matchsticks that have been dipped in a buttery and rich dark chocolate with sea salt gently sprinkled all over.