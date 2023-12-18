The Smoothest Scotch Whiskies Under $100 For Holiday Sipping, Ranked

20. The Sassenach Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 46% Average Price: $96 The Whisky: This award-winning Scotch blend comes from Outlander star Sam Heughan. The whisky’s recipe is under wraps so there’s not much more to say besides that Sam Heughan is not simply slapping his name on a bottle. He’s fully involved in the process as a deeply caring whisky fan who wants to put something special on the shelf. Tasting Notes: Nose: Lemon drops and Almond Joys drive the nose with a hint of honey, bourbon vanilla, and dried apricot with a nice sense of mild winter spice barks just kissed with smoldering smoke. Palate: That apricot gets leathery on the palate as the malts arrive with plenty of honey and cinnamon-forward spice next to a hint of eggnog nutmeg. Finish: The finish is concise with a little cinnamon, honey, and almond rounding things out with a lush and creamy foundation. Bottom Line: Dried fruits, nuts, sweet candies, and winter spice all make this a nice sipper this holiday season. While this works over a few rocks, try it in a classic highball with really good fizzy water, a nice spice bark garnish, and good ice. Those creamy nutty and winter spice flavors will surface even more and create a super smooth sipping experience.

19. Mortlach Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years ABV: 43.4% Average Price: $52 The Whisky: This single malt hails from a tiny yet beloved Speyside distillery. The actual whisky is also made on their smallest still, nicknamed “Wee Witchie.” That juice then goes into ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks for 12 years. Finally, those whiskies are married, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: This is subtle yet engaging with a nose of almost burnt toffee next to bright red berries, mild spice, hints of oak, and a bit of cedar.

Palate: The palate leans into the berries by becoming jammy with more of that toffee and a mild sense of spicy tobacco arriving late. Finish: The end is long-ish with a plummy chew next to that tobacco and malty spice. Bottom Line: This is like digging into a toffee and chocolate-covered berry box of holiday candies in whisky form. Again, try this is a good highball with excellent mineral water to get a nice creaminess to the toffee (even more smoothness) and spiciness to the malt that turns fruitcake forward. Throw in some brandied cherries as a garnish and you’ll be all set!

18. Glenfarclas Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 12 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $54 The Whisky: Glenfarclas is a bit of an outlier. The whisky is distilled with old-school fire-heated stills to this day (most stills use steam), imbuing a hint of smokiness to the hot distillate. The whisky is then aged exclusively in ex-sherry casks for 12 long years. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a rumminess to the nose that touches on molasses, prunes, nuts, and jam that’s all just touched with a thin line of smoke, kind of like an old sweater after a backyard campfire.

Palate: The taste holds onto that vibe to the point of having an almost spiced rum sweetness and clear notes of holiday spices, plenty of dried fruit, and a roasted almond element. Finish: The end is long and spicy, leaving you with a warming Speyside hug that hints at smoked plums and apricots with a dash of old honey sweetness. Bottom Line: This is like bundling up in your favorite wool sweater, sitting next to a backyard fire, and eating handfuls of dried fruit and nuts with a rummy mulled wine simmering nearby. In fact, it’s a good idea to cut your nog, mulled wine, or hot apple cider with this one — the dried fruit and nuttiness work perfectly in those applications. The lushness really comes through on the finish with a warming hug countered by creamy honey.

17. Highland Park Cask Strength Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 63.3% Average Price: $86 The Whisky: This yearly drop has become a cornerstone of the Orkney Island distillery. The whisky is a blend of single malts that are aged exclusively in old American oak that previously held sherry. The barrels are married and bottled as is, to assure you’re getting all the nuance and flavor of their malts meeting that oak. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a light sense of wildflowers on the nose with a rich vanilla husk that leads towards a touch of peaty-smoldering nori, soft vanilla cakes, and rich and vibrant caramel.

Palate: The taste is silken with rich and buttery toffee next to honeysuckle, eggnog spices and creaminess, and a small dose of orange zest with a supporting act of salted caramel, apple pie tobacco, and a whisper of pine dank. Finish: The end holds onto the creaminess and spices as the peat just edges in with a whisper of resinous pine smoke, soft caramels, and dark chocolate pie sprinkled with dried berries, pears, and citrus rinds. Bottom Line: This has no business being as smooth and accessible as a sipper as it is with that high ABV. Yes, it’s warming but it never burns. This also is one of those whiskies that’s Christmas in a glass. The orange, apple, marzipan, eggnog, dried fruits — they all add up to holiday vibes. The only reason this is a tad lower is that those ABVs are bold, so pour this over a big rock to calm it down and let it bloom toward a creamy delight in the glass.

16. Kilchoman Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Loch Gorm Sherry Cask Matured 2023 Edition ABV: 46% Average Price: $89 The Whisky: This new peated malt from Islay’s bespoke Kilchoman Distillery is a masterpiece of blending. The whisky is hewn from 22 casks: eight 2013 barrels, six 2014 barrels, and eight 2015 barrels with a mix of European and American oak. The vatted whisky is just touched with local spring water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Black Forest cake with a moist sponge and spiced black cherry compote drives the nose with a lush vanilla that feels like it was smoked in the husk before baking into the cake.

Palate: Fire-roasted hazelnut arrives with very dark and salty chocolate next to smoked plums and dates with a whisper of old brisket smoker lurking in the background. Finish: The salinity from the chocolate acts up on the finish with the dark red fruits taking on more smoke and a twinge of creamy vanilla custard with hints of poppy seed and pipe tobacco. Bottom Line: This is one of those whiskies that pulls off a magic trick by making Black Forest cake (a wonderful winter treat that exudes smoothness) and smoked meats work wonders together on the palate. This is kind of like the whole big family meal in a glass from soup to nuts if you will. It’s also incredibly smooth and lush, meaning that you can sip this neat all day if you want.

15. Bruichladdich Bere Barley 2013 Aged 10 Years Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 50% Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: This year’s Bere Barley 2013 is a 10-year-old malt made from very specific Scottish grains. The ancient varietal of barley is grown specifically for this whisky and is long fermented to highlight fruity and floral notes in the end whisky, which is aged in ex-bourbon barrels right on the sea in Islay. Tasting Notes: Nose: Candied oranges and peach pie drive the nose toward a sense of malted pound cake with plenty of vanilla, poppies, and streusel next to creamed lemon curd, old fudge, and a whisper of marzipan with some pear brandy.

Palate: Malty barley biscuits greet you on the plate with plenty of wet brown sugar, Cream of Wheat cut with butter and pancake syrup, and apricot jam next to soft honeydew, more candied orange, and a sense of toasted coconut next to brandy-soaked marzipan with a hint of rose water. Finish: A hint of milk chocolate arrives late with vanilla custard over fresh mago, more toasted coconut, rose water, and candied orange marzipan dipped in creamed honey with a whisper of lavender. Bottom Line: This is pure dessert in a glass. The whisky has cake and pie vibes that lock into the flavors of right now perfectly. Serve this after a big meal over a single large rock and you’ll be in for a sweet and ultra-smooth whisky treat.

14. Glenkinchie Single Malt Scotch Whisky Distillers Edition ABV: 43% Average Price: $98 The Whisky: This limited edition expression from Diageo’s Distillers Editions is expertly crafted Lowland whisky. The malt is finished in a specially made barrel that is constructed from used and new American oak that’s then filled with Amontillado sherry for a month. Once that fortified wine is dumped, the whisky goes in for its final maturation. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose is a soft mix of cedar, red berry, and vanilla pods next to a bowl of fruity candy with a hint of caramel and raisin.

Palate: The palate starts mineral-forward but then explodes with flavor — black pepper, brie rinds, sour candy, a dirt cellar floor, smooth malts, and a hint of sour apple tobacco all make appearances. Finish: The finish continues to build with a cheese cellar vibe next to fresh cream touched with winter spices, dried red fruits, soft cedar, and vanilla on the back end. Bottom Line: This is a perfect pairing whisky for a great cheese platter with dried nuts and fruits. Pour this neat and it’ll match wonderfully with bold, funky, creamy, and nutty cheese. It’s also the smoothest drams from the Diageo Distillers Editions by a country mile.

13. Chivas XV Blended Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $50 The Whisky: This is a classic Chivas that has finally arrived in the U.S. The whisky is classic Chivas blended whisky (made from malt and grain whiskies) that was left to age for 15 long years before the whisky is moved into French cognac casks for a final rest. Finally, that whisky is vatted, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: Orange marmalade on wheat toast is accented by freshly ground cinnamon, a touch of clove, and mincemeat pies iced with a thin layer of powdered sugar icing.

Palate: Dark dried fruits — think prunes, sultanas, and dates — drive the palate toward soft berries, rich butterscotch, and a touch of caramel-laced toffees dipped in roasted almonds. Finish: The end is lush and creamy with a hint of vanilla kissed with more mincemeat pie, brandy-soaked dates, and a dark Christmas pudding swimming in brandy butter. Bottom Line: Pour this over ice and it’ll be Christmas in a glass. Read those flavor notes again, see what I mean?

12. Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky Coast Series Pineau Des Charentes Wine Cask Matured ABV: 46% Average Price: $82 The Whiskey: This limited edition expression is all about seaside aging. The whiskey is left in old American oak casks for years, right next to the sea. Those casks are vatted and re-barreled into hand-made ex-Pineau des Charentes casks from France. Once those barrels are just right, they’re vatted, proofed, and bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a classic malted honey vibe on the nose that’s accented by a whisper of bourbon vanilla before apricot jam over buttery scones leads to rum raisin, white pepper, and smoldering winter spice barks.

Palate: Candied almonds and pecan pie lead to Nutella spread over malted honey cakes that turn toward rain on a rocky beach with a whisp of smoked nori floating on the air. Finish: The Nutella leans into espresso beans as the spices get soft and powdery on the end with a sense of sea salt-flaked dark chocolate-covered orange closing things out. Bottom Line: Malty sweet spice cakes, orange chocolate, and pecan pie? That’s smooth holidays in the glass right there. Moreover, this is a great whisky to pair with either a big dessert course or a really good box of chocolates with all the styles of chocolates in it. Think those fancy and big See’s Candy boxes with just as much dried fruit, nuts, and toffee in them as chocolate.

11. Cragganmore 2023 Distillers Edition Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 40% Average Price: $88 The Whisky: Cragganmore is an iconic Scottish distillery. This yearly whisky release is matured in sherry casks for 12 years. It’s then transferred into port-seasoned American oak casks for a final maturation phase before proofing and bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Fennel leads to dried fruits — sultanas, prunes, dried fig — and fresh apples on the nose with a hint of tartness and skin next to savory (almost oily) herb branches and leaves.

Palate: The taste, on the other hand, leans into sweet oak, pear candies, fresh figs, and a softness that’s almost hard to believe while this medley of caraway, fresh fennel, and sweet cardamom dance together on your palate. Finish: The end is full of sweet fruits — think ripe pears, green tomatoes, and star fruit — and has just the right touches of soft oak, oily vanilla, and savory green herbs as it fades towards a final note of wet wicker right after a rain storm. Bottom Line: This is the perfect hot apple cider pour. It also works as a pairing for a big piece of roasted meat thanks to the herbal vibe — while that doesn’t sound smooth, it still has a luxurious body that feels that way. It’s versatile and shines the brightest when poured neat.

10. Glenglassaugh Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky “Sandend” ABV: 50.5% Average Price: $57 The Whiskey: This whiskey is a seaside-matured Highland whisky. The unpeated malt rests on the beach on Sandend Bay in a mix of ex-bourbon, sherry, and Manzanilla casks until just right. Those barrels are vatted and then just kissed with water before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Malted vanilla full-fat ice cream opens the nose toward hints of mango, pineapple, and star fruit with a sense of salted dark chocolate-covered cherries soaked in brandy with a touch of sea breeze.

Palate: Rich salted caramel drizzles over grilled pineapple and those chocolate-covered cherries on the palate as bright grapefruit oils and malted cracked, heavy with sea salt, round out the taste. Finish: Dark cherries and mango skins dance with driftwood and rum-forward citrus cocktails with plenty of brown spices on the malted vanilla finish with a hint of leatheriness. Bottom Line: This is fruit and chocolate to the nth degree. It’s like a big fruit basket peppered with creamy dark chocolates that will work wonders in a cocktail or as an on-the-rocks ripper this holiday season.

9. Glenfiddich Single Malt Scotch Whisky Solera Aged 15 Years ABV: 40% Average Price: $89 The Whisky: This unique Glenfiddich has its own vibe. The whisky was aged in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks for 15 years. Those barrels are then vatted in a special large-format solera barrel that’s never fully emptied as new whisky goes in. The whisky from that vat is proofed down and then bottled. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark dried red fruit mixes with old vanilla on the nose with a hint of orange and some light winter spice that gives way to mincemeat pies with powdered sugar icing.

Palate: Soft plummy fruit mingles with marzipan and vanilla with a light oaky spiciness that’s part spicy mulled wine and part mincemeat pie. Finish: The holiday sweetness drives the finish with a sense of raisins, marzipan, and gingerbread cookies. Bottom Line: Again, this is a luscious winter dessert in a glass. Pour it neat or over some rocks and you’ll be set. But don’t sleep on using this one in your favorite whisky-forward cocktails either. It makes a mean old fashioned.

8. Torabhaig Single Malt Scotch Whisky Allt Gleann ABV: 46% Average Price: $59 The Whisky: The Torabhaig Distillery is the new kid on the block on the Isle of Skye. This whisky is made from heavily peated malts and blended to highlight the seaside vibe of that northern island. The whisky was made back in 2018 from two bespoke barley varieties. It then went into first-fill and re-fill ex-bourbon casks before a touch of water for proofing and bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this one is subtly maritime with a hint of sea spray on cold grey rocks mingling with soft nutmeg, lemon and vanilla-laced shortbread, oyster shells, and a hint of burnt ends from a slow-smoked pork butt.

Palate: The palate leans into smoked salmon skins with a thick line of belly fat still attached as woody spices and dried apple skins lead to a sweet fruit throughline. Finish: The finish has a hint of fennel and rye next to more sea spray, pepperiness, and a minor note of red fruit. Bottom Line: This is an excellent food pairing whisky for big holiday meals that lean into seafood and roasted meat. Pour this with your oysters as an appetizer (whisky oyster shooters!) and it’ll shine luxuriously. Pair this with the big dinner and it’ll shine too. You can’t miss with this one.

7. Talisker Storm Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 45.8% Average Price: $72 The Whisky: This no-age-statement whisky has an interesting aging process. The whisky is aged in a combination of used barrels and re-charred barrels. Basically, they take old barrels, strip the charring, rebuild those barrels, and then re-char them to Talisker’s standards. The process adds a new layer of depth by rejuvenating the staves. The whisky from those barrels is then blended into a darker, smokier, and deeper single malt. Tasting Notes: Nose: This sip amps up the peat a tad while bringing in the brine next to a clear caramel maltiness, honey-stewed pears, and a touch of charred beach driftwood.

Palate: The smoke at play here is more akin seaside campfire while the brininess is reminiscent of oyster liquor with a dry chili spice lurking in the background that’s just kissed with salted plum preserves. Finish: There’s a hint of the bright berry leftover from the Talisker 10 with a touch more peppery spice by the end that leans towards a salted toffee that’s laced with faint campfire smoke and charred oyster shells. Bottom Line: This is another great pairing whisky, especially for a seafood feast. It’s also a great candidate if you’re spending this holiday near the sea — it’ll just fit the vibe in every way thanks to that ultra-svelte oyster liqueur vibe throughout.

6. Glenmorangie Quinta Ruban Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 14 Years ABV: 46% Average Price: $46 The Whisky: Glenmorangie’s 14-year expression spends 10 years resting in used American oak casks. Those barrels are vatted and the whisky is re-barreled into Quinta Ruban port wine casks from Portugal for another four years of mellowing before batching, proofing, and bottling as-is. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose draws you in with a sense of burnt orange layered into dark chocolate and then melted over a singed marshmallow with a hint of malted vanilla cookie tying it all together.

Palate: That dark chocolate drives the palate with a hint of waxiness and woody winter spice next to whole black peppercorns, fresh tangerine, and a whisper of mint chocolate chip ice cream. Finish: The dark chocolate, woody spice, bright orange, and sharp spearmint all collide on the finish with a sense of soft malted sweetness and faint old oak staves. Bottom Line: This might be the best overall sipper for both price and accessibility right now. It’s delicious and oozes with smooth holiday flavor notes from top to bottom. Lastly, this is a great cocktail base for Manhattans, old fashioneds, boulevardiers, and Sazeracs.

5. Lagavulin Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky Offerman Charred Oak Cask Aged 11 Years ABV: 46% Average Price: $87 The Whisky: This new release is the third collaboration between Lagavulin and Nick Offerman. This time around, the team at Lagavulin took 11-year-old malt and finished it in heavily charred casks that used to hold bourbon and red wine. Those barrels were then batched and built around flavor notes that pair perfectly with a steak dinner. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose opens with a rich peatiness that’s tied to pecan chocolate clusters and dried cranberries with a dusting of sea salt, burnt orange zest, and fine nutmeg.

Palate: The palate dips those red tart berries in dark salted chocolate with cinnamon bark and clove buds next to espresso cream and a whisper of malty vanilla wafers with fresh honey in between. Finish: The end has this enigmatic mix of smoked toffee, salted black licorice, and brandied cherries wrapped in cinnamon-laced tobacco and folded into an old cedar box. Bottom Line: If you like your winter desserts with a flake or two of salt, this is going to be your jam. You can sip this neat with dessert or pour it into your favorite smooth wintry cocktail. Either way, you’ll be in good hands with this whisky.

4. The Balvenie Caribbean Cask Single Malt Scotch Whiskey Aged 14 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $73 The Whisky: The Balvenie is renowned for doing everything in-house from grain to glass and for being the distillery that spearheaded the whole “finishing whisky in a different cask” movement. In this case, the juice spends 14 years maturing in ex-bourbon barrels. The whisky is then batched and transferred to barrels that The Balvenie aged their blend of West Indies rum. Tasting Notes: Nose: There’s a welcoming rush of buttery toffee up top with hints of brown spices, bright red berries, and a touch of sweet malts next to floral malts and deep holiday vibes.

Palate: The palate brings around creamy vanilla dotted with sweet and slightly tart red berries next to a very soft winter spice barks, marzipan, and whispers of tobacco. Finish: The finish is full of softwood, vanilla cream, and a touch of that winter spice with hints of leather and cedar-twinged tobacco. The Bottom Line: This whisky is great for sitting by a crackling fire in a pub, apres ski, or just at home. It’s winter in a glass and runs deep on dark fruit and rummy vibes, making it as good of a smooth sipper as it is a lush cocktail base.

3. The GlenDronach Revival Aged 15 Years Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 46% Average Price: $89 The Whisky: Revival 15 takes its sherried nature very seriously. The juice is aged in a combination of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks for 15 long years. Those casks are married and this whisky is brought down to a very easy-drinking 92 proof with that soft Highland water. Tasting Notes: Nose: Dark berry brambles with tart and sweet fruit, stems, thorns, and even a little black dirt draw you in on the nose with a hint of walnut shell and cherry pie.

Palate: The palate is a creamy yet bitter dark chocolate orange that leads toward a semi-savory fig countered by a ripe apricot that feels like a dark and boozy fruitcake with a scoop of vanilla malt. Finish: The chocolate comes back with cinnamon spice and more dark berries and walnuts at the end with a sense of sticky toffee pudding with a rich caramel sauce cut with salt and orange oils. Bottom Line: This is where we’re squarely in “Christmas in a glass” territory. Pour this neat, into an old fashioned, or over a rock and you’ll practically hear Christmas music start playing thanks to the amazingly plush vibe.

2. Aberlour A’bunadh Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky ABV: 56.2% Average Price: $94 The Whisky: A’bunadh (ah-boon-arh) means “the original” in Gaelic and the whisky in this Speyside bottle represents that idea for Aberlour. The whisky is matured in old Oloroso sherry casks exclusively. The whisky then goes into the bottle at cask strength, unfussed with. Tasting Notes: Nose: That sherry plumminess is evident right up top, with hints of bright orange oils, clumps of dark chocolate, honey, and nuts, and a hint of oak.

Palate: The taste shines with notes of dark, ripe cherries, prunes, more bright orange zest, dark chocolate, and a good measure of svelte vanilla. Finish: The slow finish leaves you with a creamy mouthfeel next to bitter chocolate next to sweet cherries and plums, all of which lead towards a warming spice on the tongue at the end. Bottom Line: Again, this is Christmas in a glass. It’s lush and dark with just the right balance of dark fruits, spices, and creamy nuttiness. This is a great sipper that makes a killer whiskey-forward cocktail with winter vibes.

1. Johnnie Walker Green Label Blended Malt Scotch Whisky Aged 15 Years ABV: 43% Average Price: $64 The Whisky: Johnnie Walker’s Green Label is a solidly crafted whisky that highlights Diageo’s fine stable of distilleries across Scotland. The whisky is a pure malt or blended malt, meaning that only single malt whisky is in the mix (no grain whisky). In this case, the primary whiskies are a minimum of 15 years old, from Talisker, Caol Ila, Cragganmore, and Linkwood. Tasting Notes: Nose: Soft notes of cedar dance with hints of black pepper, vanilla pods, and bright fruit — think red berries, fresh pear, and nectarines — with a wisp of singed green grass in the background.