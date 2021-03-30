As the weather starts to warm up, we find ourselves craving crisp, fresh, light beers. We’re talking IPAs, pale ales, bocks, wheat beers, pilsners, and lagers. But with the days getting longer and hangouts becoming a thing again, it’s nice to sip something that doesn’t knock you on your butt.

That’s where session beers come in. For the unaware, a session beer is defined as a beer that has an alcohol content in the lower range — meaning you can drink multiple cans or bottles in a single session. While there’s no official cutoff, most people would agree that any beer that sits below 5% ABV fits the criteria.

Session IPAs are one of the most common versions of this genre. Loaded with bright flavor notes, juicy on the palate, and often possessing a piney (vs. overly dank) hop presence, these beers are well suited for warm-weather imbibing. But Session IPAs aren’t the only sessionable brews out there — there are plenty of styles that fit this descriptor. Check out our favorite session beers to drink this spring (and well into the summer) below!

Founders All Day IPA

ABV: 4.7%

Average Price: $10 for a six-pack

The Beer:

It’s right there in the name. This beer is lower in ABV so you can enjoy it all day long without fear of getting overly tipsy. This highly-rated 4.7% session IPA is known for its well-balanced, subtly hoppy features.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find aromas of earthy grass, lemon zest, and pine needles. The palate is filled with rich malts, ripe oranges, zesty grapefruit, and subtle, floral hops. The finish is crisp, clean, and ends with a pleasing hint of hop bitterness.

Bottom Line:

When it comes to session IPAs, Founders All Day IPA is the gold standard that every other session beer compares itself to.

Anchor Steam

ABV: 4.9%

Average Price: $10 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Recently, Anchor made some major packaging changes. This means that you might not immediately recognize the iconic Anchor Steam on shelves. This 4.9 brew is brewed with pale and caramel malts before being fermented with lager yeast. This gives its flavors of both caramel and crisp, fresh cereal.

Tasting Notes:

Take a moment to breathe in the aromas of sweet malts, fresh-baked bread, and subtle citrus hops. On the palate, you’ll find flavors of resinous pine, ripe tangerine, and a nice floral kick. It all ends with a nice combination of caramel malts and piney hops.

Bottom Line:

There’s a reason this is one of the longest-standing beer recipes in the US — it’s refreshing, malty, and a perfect session beer for the spring months.

Lagunitas Daytime IPA

ABV: 4%

Average Price: $9 for a six-pack

The Beer:

This 4% session IPA proves that you can make a low alcohol, low-calorie IPA that actually has a strong, refreshing hop flavor. It’s light, thirst-quenching, and highly crushable on a warm evening.

Tasting Notes:

The aromas of ripe pineapple, fresh-cut flowers, and bright pine fill your nostrils. Take a sip and you’ll enter a world of tropical fruits, citrus zest, and sweet malts — with a nice kick of floral hops. The finish is clean, bright, and highly drinkable.

Bottom Line:

When it comes to IPAs, this is about as light as they come. But unlike a session pilsner or pale ale, Daytime IPA still has a nice hoppy backbone that should appeal to IPA drinkers.

Firestone Walker Easy Jack

ABV: 4.5%

Average Price: $10 for a six-pack

The Beer:

Firestone Walker Union Jack might be the most well-respected West Coast IPA ever made, but at 7% it’s definitely not a session beer. To make Easy Jack, the brewers lowered the ABV to 4.5%, but kept the major hop presence with Amarillo, CTZ, Simcoe hops and dry-hopped the brew with Mandarina, Melon, Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops, too.

Tasting Notes:

On the nose, you’ll find scents of grass, baked bread, sweet malts, and floral and piney hops. The palate is filled with hints of lemon zest, clover honey, ripe oranges, and features a nice malt throughline. The finish is crisp and fresh with a strong, subtly bitter hop presence.

Bottom Line:

When it comes to session IPAs for hop heads, it’s really hard to beat the pleasingly bitter flavor of Firestone Walker Easy Jack.