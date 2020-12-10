For many drinkers, IPAs are like cilantro. Either you love them in all their dank, resinous, piney glory, or you absolutely hate them for making your mouth taste like the inside of a bong. The average IPA won’t annoy anyone (except for drinkers who feel like the style overshadows other types of beer), but once you get into double, triple, and imperial IPAs things turn divisive.

Brandon “Habi” Habenstein, beverage director at The Kitchen & Bar at Bardstown Bourbon Company in Bardstown (KY), paraphrases Dr. Ian Malcolm from Jurassic Park when asked about IPAs.

“Brewers were so preoccupied with whether or not they could that they didn’t stop to think if they should,” he says. “Triple IPAs are the epitome of excess and, in my humble opinion, they serve no purpose in the arsenal of drinks available to those who imbibe. They’re not good by themselves and they’re not good with food.”

Criticism from drinks experts doesn’t hinder the popularity of DIPAS, TIPAS, and beyond. And if you like them, who are we to deny you a few ounces of pleasure in this perilous age? So we reached out to a handful of our favorite bartenders and asked them to name the best IPAs for drinkers who just can’t get enough palate wrecking hops. Most of them answered with hop bombs, as requested, while a few snuck in more nuanced IPA picks.