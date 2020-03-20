The Best Single Barrel Bourbons, Ryes, And Whiskeys To Get You Through Self-Isolation

In times like these, it easy to want to indulge in anything comforting. And with government-imposed isolation and quarantine terms in place, having something to look forward to each day is a must. Maybe it’s a scoop of really good ice cream or binge-watching that sitcom you already watched a hundred times or maybe it’s ending each day with a great glass of whiskey. The latter bit of comfort is what we’re concerned with today. If you are going to have a dram in times like these, why not make it the best single barrel bourbons, ryes, or whiskeys you can find and make every sip count? Single barrel expressions do exactly what they say on the label. They’re whiskeys that are bottled directly from a single barrel (get it, they’re isolated alone, just like each of us!). The barrel is hand-selected by the master distillers to be the shining example of what that distillery and rickhouse can accomplish with no alterations whatsoever. This is the rare stuff that’s expected to knock your socks off. Which is good because you’ve probably been wearing those same socks for a week now. The bourbon, rye, and other whiskey expressions featured below are all bottles that you can get delivered to your door right now (just click on the prices). Take your time. Find the flavor profile that most entices you. Then, cuddle up with your favorite streaming service and take that f*cking edge off with a proper dram of the good stuff. Just don’t forget to hydrate, fam. A hangover after drinking alone leaves you with no one to blame but yourself. Related: The Best Single Barrel Bourbons To Chase Down Right Now