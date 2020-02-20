The 20 Essential Episodes Of ‘Stuff You Should Know’

Finding the best episode of Stuff You Should Know is a mammoth task. Over the last 12 years, 1,400 plus episodes have been recorded leading to one billion podcast downloads. The show blew up into one of the biggest podcasts by keeping it simple. Essentially, Stuff You Should Know is a show where two friends sit down and talk about the details, history, and workings of a single subject. It can literally be about anything. This straight-forward concept has helped propel the show to megastar status. The dulcet tone of Josh Clark’s voice and the inquisitive nature of Chuck Bryant came together back in 2008. They were both working at HowStuffWorks.com as editors, and Clark was already doing weekly mini-podcasts about articles the site was dropping. Within a few months, the camaraderie between Clark and Bryant became obvious, and the two made it official and started the now iconic Stuff You Should Know podcast in its present format. The rest, as they say, is history. So, where do you start with a podcast that already has 1,400+ episodes? Whew. That’s tough. Luckily, we have a list of 20 recommendations that may pique your interest and help you get into the show. Before we dive in — and just to be clear — this is not a comprehensive list. These are our picks of some stand out episodes of the show. We’d love to hear your favorite episodes in the comments! Related: These Episodes Of ‘How Did This Get Made’ Will Introduce You To The Game-Changing Podcast