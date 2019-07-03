David Pemberton

Last Updated: July 3rd

Comedy podcasts are essential listening for commuting, working out, doing the dishes, or long, solo road trips when you need to hear someone incessantly spouting out humor and witty insight.

Here are 42 of the best comedy podcasts right now. We’re serious about these being funny — and can’t recommend them highly enough.

Fox Mulder Is A Maniac

Ooooh it's another episode of Fox Mulder Is A Maniac and we're SO close to finishing the first season! This week we're looking at "Roland", one of the most obviously avoidable investigations of Mulder's career. https://t.co/UjcVXX2j72 pic.twitter.com/5PxqzT9l2R — Gamefully Unemployed (@GamefullyUn) June 30, 2019

Tom Reimann and David Bell of the podcast and gaming network Gamefully Unemployed churn out some of the best and funniest pop cultural podcasts out there. The former Cracked.com employees have a deep well of great, young L.A. comedians cycle into their shows to talk movies, TV, comics, and games every single week. One of their best — and maybe weirdest — shows is their newly minted Fox Mulder is a Maniac.

If you’re even tangentially aware of the hit 90s FOX sci-fi procedural, The X-Files, this show is essential listening. Reimann and Bell take a look back at Fox Mulder’s shenanigans and more insane acts of, well, insanity with fresh 2019 eyes. The results are comedy gold and often disturbing in retrospect. Though most episodes are behind a Patreon wall, several are free on Gamefully Unemployed podcast accounts for Story Mode.

Suggested Listening: Fox Mulder Is A Maniac – S01E01 – “Pilot”

Best Friends

Friends Nicole Byer and Sasheer Zamata started a comedy podcast about being friends, talking to friends, and talking shit about friends. The heart of Best Friends is about friends being there for each other with real support. It’s also incredibly funny.

Byer and Zamata are pros when it comes to comedy and they rarely hold back from cutting to the bone of an issue and giving their best advice. Life, death, sex, food, and the brilliance and mundanity of all of that is on the table. It’s refreshing, hilarious, and well worth a listen.

Suggested Listening: Sasheer Explains The Brave Little Toaster

Ask Iliza Anything

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger has built her stand up career around being acutely aware of what it takes to date, live, and love in the 21st century. Now, the Last Comic Standing winner is taking her advice to the world of podcasting with Ask Iliza Anything.

Shlesinger takes on any subject and blasts it through her comedic lens with special guests. The best part is that this is an interactive format where you can actually ask Shlesinger personal advice questions and she and her guests will do their best to answer those queries with plenty of cutting jokes in between.

Suggested Listening: Milk with Dinner

Mean Boys

Mean Boys finds hosts Keith Carey, Connor McSpadden, and Tom Goss spitting jokes at a breakneck pace. All three comedians are part of the Roast Battle crew and never, ever hold anything back when jumping into a show.

It kind of doesn’t matter what’s being discussed — something personal or current in the news. The point of Mean Boys is to deliver jokes, make you laugh, make you cringe, and then make you laugh again. And it delivers.

Suggested Listening: Piss Jugs featuring Nicole Becannon

Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show

Kevin Pollak has had a long, illustrious career in Hollywood from excellent turns in The Usual Suspects and A Few Good Men in the 90s to Moishe Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel this year. The actor is also a great conversationalist.

The premise of Kevin Pollak’s Chat Show is simple. Pollak sits down with a comedian, actor, director, or tech guru and chats about their life and work. It’s a raconteur hour of great story-telling through the lens of comedy.

Suggested Listening: Tony Shalhoub

Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend

Conan O’Brien’s contribution to comedy is massive. If you simply look at his comedic writing credits (from SNL to The Simpsons), it’s already legendary. Then, of course, there are the decades O’Brien spent re-shaping the way we all watch late-night TV. Oh, and he’s also one of the best stand-ups out there. So, it’s about time O’Brien got a podcast.

The conceit of Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend is simple and a bit genius. O’Brien welcomes on guests for a 30-ish minute chat. The guests are all celebrities that have been on one of O’Brien’s late-night shows. There’s a bit of catching up and story-telling but the thrust of the show is whether O’Brien and his guest can or are friends even though the work in the same industry and are around each other professionally, seemingly, all the time. It’s a hilarious listen every damn time.

Suggested Listening: Adam Sandler

R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME?

Adam Scott and Scott Auckerman, or Adam Scott Auckerman as they’re known on the ‘cast, are running through the R.E.M. discography in hilarious fashion. The duo can chat about the Athens, Georgia band for days on end and do. There’s a real reverence at play with R U Talkin’ R.E.M. RE: ME? that never feels fawning. It’s more, “Hey, we dig this music so let’s talk about it and find out cool shit about it.”

The podcast is, of course, more than just a loving look at the music of R.E.M. Scott and Auckerman banter about a broad array of pop culture topics from classic movies to Marvel to U2. Sometimes a guest drops in which always adds more hilarity to the show. Overall, this is super easy listen that’ll leave you laughing (and searching for bootleg R.E.M. albums).

Suggested Listening: Episode 53. R.E.M. at the BBC

Bertcast

Bert Kreischer is killing the game right now. He’s on a world tour, has a cooking show (Something’s Burning) on Bill Burr’s YouTube comedy network, and runs one of the most hilarious podcasts in the meantime. He’s a machine in the comedy world.

Bertcast is a great listen. Each episode finds Kreischer sitting down with a fellow comedian to shot-the-shit for about two hours. It’s goddamn hilarious and you’ll find yourself laughing out loud while you’re on your run or in your car. Kreischer also does smaller episodes called ‘Open Tabs’ where he riffles through all the open tabs on his computer from the night before. It’s always a delight.

Suggested Listening: Brian Regan & ME