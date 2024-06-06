Spirit award competitions aren’t perfect… but they are a great resource when it comes to being pointed in the direction of some truly delicious booze. Now that we’re hitting the summertime, the results from some of our favorite annual spirits are beginning to pour out. Just last month the TAG Global Spirits Awards dropped its list of the top bottles across all of the major booze categories, and our eyes took us straight toward the tequila results, where five bottles snagged TAG’s coveted Best In Show award.
We’ve tried four of the five bottles on the Best In Show list and from what we’ve tried we can cosign the TAG results, these are great bottles that deserve your liquor shelf real estate. Before we get into the results (plus our personal tasting notes where applicable) let’s talk about how exactly the TAG judging process works, because it’s pretty thorough.
Each spirit at the TAG awards goes through three rounds of judging with an international panel of experts, including a blind taste test portion, a super panel where experts for each respective spirit taste the best of the best and determine whether a bottle should be considered for the Best In Show category, and a final round where the TAG judges come together to evaluate which deserve the Best In Show designation.
On top of all the judging, each pour is served in a special glass made in partnership between TAG and renowned crystalline glassware manufacturer RONA, which is constructed to be the ideal serving glass for all spirits, from Whiskey, to rum, to tequila. Everything is considered in the construction of the glass, from the bowl diameter to the height, to the foot and stem. That’s the kind of nerdy attention-to-detail that we love here at Uproxx, whether it is actually the ideal glass for every spirit remains to be seen (send us one please TAG, or better yet, invite us next time!)
That’s enough talking about it, let’s get straight to the best bottles of tequila according to the 2024 TAG Global Spirits Awards.
AMNA Tequila Cristalino Añejo — 92 Points
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $99
The Tequila:
AMNA’s Tequila Cristalino is the only bottle to receive Best In Show that we haven’t tried personally and the only Cristalino to make the list. Cristalinos have a mixed reception amongst tequila fans, so we’re surprised a bottle was able to snag TAG’s highest award. We look forward to trying it one day!
Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of information out there about AMNA’s production process, which is concerning. What we do know is that the tequila is produced at NOM 1545, Hacienda Capellania, home to nearly 20 brands, and overseen by master distiller Hector Dávalos.
The cristalino is made from añejo tequila aged in American oak and French oak barrels for 14 months and is filtered through activated carbon and plate filtration.
Tasting Notes (According To TAG Global Spirits Awards)
Bright, light amber color. The aromatics are very intense, giving scents of agave, baking spices, and oak with supporting notes of citrus, vanilla bean, and quince. The palate echoes the nose delivering an agave-driven core with flavors reminiscent of citrus, gingerbread, and nutmeg. The finish is long and lingering. Medium-bodied and ideally balanced with a juicy texture.
The Bottom Line:
Given its high honors, AMNA probably serves as a good introduction to the Cristalino category of tequila. We look forward to trying this bottle.
Cabo Wabo Reposado — 95 Points
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $48.99
The Tequila:
Cabo Wabo, a relatively inexpensive brand made with additives making TAG’s Best In Show is proof that when you put tequila to a blind taste test, the supposed valley between additive vs. additive-free tequila narrows (though you’ll find the higher-ranked bottles are additive-free).
Cabo Wabo is produced at NOM 1440, Campari Mexico, and is made from tequila cooked in a low-pressure autoclave and roller mill extracted. It is then fermented in Stainless steel tanks, and twice distilled through a stainless pot with a copper coil.
To reach the repo state, Cabo Wabo is aged for two months in American Oak barrels.
Our Tasting:
Nose: It tickles the nose with a mix of zesty citrus notes and crushed black pepper.
Palate: Sweet and buttery with a strong roasted agave character, more of that black pepper from the nose, a bit of vanilla, and butterscotch candies. Strangely, all of that citrus zest on the nose is missing on the palate.
Finish: There is an oily quality to the finish with a slight kiss of oak.
The Bottom Line:
Truly surprised to see Cabo Wabo make this list. It’s a fine tequila but lacks a deep and rich character that you could fall in love with. I can’t see this being anyone’s favorite.
Siete Leguas Añejo — 96 Points
ABV: 38%
Average Price: $62.99
The Tequila:
Siete Leguas getting Best In Show is something I can get behind! This additive-free añejo is produced at NOM 1120, Tequila Siete Leguas. A distillery that shares its name with the product is usually a good sign. The agave here is cooked low and slow in stone ovens before being crushed by a tahona, made with natural spring water, and open-air fermented in stainless steel tanks before being twice distilled in a copper pot.
The tequila is then aged in American white oak barrels for 24 months.
Our Tasting Notes:
Nose: A really delicate, gently spice nose. I’m getting a gentle waft of cinnamon, caramel, and oak, all hovering over a rich roasted agave base.
Palate: Surprisingly fruity with tones of rich plum, juicy ripened citrus, a bit of coffee bitterness, and a bright white peach vibe.
Finish: The barrel comes out on the finish, I’m tasting oak, more of that cinnamon from the nose, and a slight hint of grassiness.
The Bottom Line:
A showcase for what makes additive-free tequila so great. There are so many flavors to latch onto and get lost in.
Siete Leguas D’Antaño Extra Añejo — 96 Points
ABV: 38%
Average Price: $299
The Tequila:
Siete Leguas’s D’Antaño is one of the brand’s premium products. The preparation process is the same, it’s produced at NOM 1120, stone cooked, tahona extracted, and is still made with no additives, but it’s aged for a long five years in American white oak barrels.
That extra barrel time brings forth a lot of fruity and sweet characteristics, with a long silky finish that makes this a true joy to sip.
Our Tasting Notes:
Nose: Right off the bat, you’re going to get a lot of oak here. In addition to the wood, I’m getting green apple skin, dark cherries, cinnamon, and vanilla.
Palate: A mix of vanilla, caramel, and cinnamon hit the palate first before shifting into fruity territory.
Finish: A wonderful bouquet of cinnamon, roasted agave, oak, and maple syrup. A single sip seeps into your tastebuds, allowing you to savor the flavor. A little goes a long way here.
The Bottom Line:
A premium top-shelf tequila from one of the best brands in the game. Having said that, as much as I love the luxury on display here, I think Siete Leguas’ stock añejo covers a lot of the same ground here.
Tequila Ocho Plata — 96 Points
ABV: 40%
Average Price: $37.99
The Tequila:
We’re giving our full co-sign to TAG naming Tequila Ocho Plata one of its Best In Show. This is one of our favorite tequilas right now, and a bottle of this stuff has a permanent spot on my bar cart. This tequila is made from agave that is hand-harvested between 7-10 years of maturity and is slow cooked in brick ovens for 48 hours, rested for 24, and then crushed by a roller mill. The juice is then fermented in wood vats and twice distilled.
It is completely additive-free and has a palpable silky and luxurious quality that tastes like it should cost more.
Our Tasting Notes:
Nose: Fresh-peeled orange rind and roasted agave dance on the nose in equal parts.
Palate: Zesty and earthy, I’m getting cracked black pepper and a rush of fresh herbal flavors. It’s almost cilantro-like, which is something to consider if you find the herb off-putting.
Finish: Mint and pepper with a gentle spice that builds on the aftertaste.
The Bottom Line:
You’ll find a lot of natural sweetness and fruity character here, much more than you’d expect for its price point. This is simply one of the greatest unaged tequilas on the market right now. Pick up a bottle if you haven’t already.