Spirit award competitions aren’t perfect… but they are a great resource when it comes to being pointed in the direction of some truly delicious booze. Now that we’re hitting the summertime, the results from some of our favorite annual spirits are beginning to pour out. Just last month the TAG Global Spirits Awards dropped its list of the top bottles across all of the major booze categories, and our eyes took us straight toward the tequila results, where five bottles snagged TAG’s coveted Best In Show award.

We’ve tried four of the five bottles on the Best In Show list and from what we’ve tried we can cosign the TAG results, these are great bottles that deserve your liquor shelf real estate. Before we get into the results (plus our personal tasting notes where applicable) let’s talk about how exactly the TAG judging process works, because it’s pretty thorough.

Each spirit at the TAG awards goes through three rounds of judging with an international panel of experts, including a blind taste test portion, a super panel where experts for each respective spirit taste the best of the best and determine whether a bottle should be considered for the Best In Show category, and a final round where the TAG judges come together to evaluate which deserve the Best In Show designation.

On top of all the judging, each pour is served in a special glass made in partnership between TAG and renowned crystalline glassware manufacturer RONA, which is constructed to be the ideal serving glass for all spirits, from Whiskey, to rum, to tequila. Everything is considered in the construction of the glass, from the bowl diameter to the height, to the foot and stem. That’s the kind of nerdy attention-to-detail that we love here at Uproxx, whether it is actually the ideal glass for every spirit remains to be seen (send us one please TAG, or better yet, invite us next time!)

That’s enough talking about it, let’s get straight to the best bottles of tequila according to the 2024 TAG Global Spirits Awards.

AMNA Tequila Cristalino Añejo — 92 Points

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $99

The Tequila:

AMNA’s Tequila Cristalino is the only bottle to receive Best In Show that we haven’t tried personally and the only Cristalino to make the list. Cristalinos have a mixed reception amongst tequila fans, so we’re surprised a bottle was able to snag TAG’s highest award. We look forward to trying it one day!

Unfortunately, there isn’t a lot of information out there about AMNA’s production process, which is concerning. What we do know is that the tequila is produced at NOM 1545, Hacienda Capellania, home to nearly 20 brands, and overseen by master distiller Hector Dávalos.

The cristalino is made from añejo tequila aged in American oak and French oak barrels for 14 months and is filtered through activated carbon and plate filtration.

Tasting Notes (According To TAG Global Spirits Awards)

Bright, light amber color. The aromatics are very intense, giving scents of agave, baking spices, and oak with supporting notes of citrus, vanilla bean, and quince. The palate echoes the nose delivering an agave-driven core with flavors reminiscent of citrus, gingerbread, and nutmeg. The finish is long and lingering. Medium-bodied and ideally balanced with a juicy texture.

The Bottom Line:

Given its high honors, AMNA probably serves as a good introduction to the Cristalino category of tequila. We look forward to trying this bottle.

Cabo Wabo Reposado — 95 Points