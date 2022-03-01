If you still think tequila is only good as a shooter with lime or a building block for your college game day margaritas, you’re living in 1997. The agave-based spirit from Mexico has blown up commercially for more than a decade now and what’s on the shelf here in the US is increasingly refined (and pricey). Sure, it can be great for shots and mixing, but more and more sipping tequilas have hit the mainstream, too.

Long lede short, there are countless high-quality, flavorful, and delicious tequilas (aged and unaged) on the shelves and behind bars these days. Which begs a question: which tequilas are actually being ordered from those bars?

“The number one requested tequila shot is, and maybe always will be, Patrón,” Heather Buelna, head bartender at Sun Outdoors San Diego Bay, tells us. “And while this is a very solid pick for a shot of tequila with a very nice balance of agave, caramel, and spice, the biggest reason it’s the most popular request in the category is because of branding and marketing more than anything else.”

Popularity contest or not, asking your favorite bartender is generally the best way to learn more about what people are drinking right now. So we hit up a handful of notable bartenders and had them tell us the one tequila (as a sipper or shot) that guests order the most. While this might not reveal the best options (since hype is big in the tequila world), it’s an interesting launch pad as you enter the wider world of tequila drinking.

Avión Reposado

Kristan Arnold, bartender at Elgin Public House in Chicago

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $47

Why This Tequila?

Avión Reposado is a big hit with customers neat, on the rocks, or mixed into a cocktail. It’s also great as a base for our margaritas. This tequila blends perfectly with our homemade sour mix. It’s sweet, vegetal, and has nice vanilla notes.

Tequila Ocho Plata

Nicholas Webster, bar manager at Fulton Market Kitchen in Chicago

ABV: 40%

Average Price: $49

Why This Tequila?

I always get guests who ask for Tequila Ocho Plata. Few tequilas can be enjoyed neat while also being versatile in cocktails. It embodies everything you want in tequila — fresh vegetal notes of agave, a smooth finish, and enough complexity to complement just about any cocktail.